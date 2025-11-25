XRP Healthcare LLC Expands First HIPAA-Grade, Open-Source XRPH Wallet Into U.S. and East African Pharmacy Markets

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare LLC, the first company to launch a HIPAA-grade, open-source, non-custodial healthcare payment wallet on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) in 2023, today announced the expanded rollout of its XRPH Wallet across both the United States pharmacy sector and East Africa's rapidly growing clinic and medical distribution markets.
The XRPH Wallet enables pharmacies, outpatient clinics, distributors, and healthcare suppliers to send and receive real-time payments in XRP, XRPH, and RLUSD, with settlement finality in 3-5 seconds and average transaction fees under $0.001.
The wallet is available for free worldwide on Google Play and the App Store.
A Massive Addressable Market Across Two Strategic Healthcare Regions
United States Healthcare Market
- 68,000+ pharmacies (independent, chain, community)
- 200,000+ outpatient clinics, urgent care centers & medical offices
- 4.5 billion+ annual pharmacy transactions
- Pharmacy market value: $535 billion (2024)
East Africa Healthcare Market (Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania)
- 45,000+ registered pharmacies
- 100,000+ clinics and medical access points
- One of the world's fastest-growing digital health corridors
- Pharmaceutical sector expected to exceed $60 billion by 2030
Combined, these regions represent over 400,000 potential healthcare access points and a multi-hundred-billion-dollar transaction landscape.
Five-Year Outlook: 3-5% Market Penetration
XRP Healthcare LLC projects capturing 3-5% of the combined U.S. and East African pharmacy & clinic market within five years, equating to:
- 12,000 to 20,000+ healthcare providers onboarded
- Tens of millions of blockchain-settled healthcare transactions annually
- Significant industry-wide savings through near-zero-fee payments
- Faster liquidity cycles, especially for cross-border medical supply chains
This growth plan positions the XRPH Wallet as a leading infrastructure layer for next-generation healthcare payments.
First in the World: HIPAA-Grade, Open-Source Healthcare Payments on the XRP Ledger
Launched in 2023, the XRPH Wallet is the first and remains the only healthcare payment platform offering:
- Open-source codebase (public for transparency & audit)
- HIPAA-grade architecture
- Non-custodial asset control
- Native XRPL performance
- Global availability from day one
- Support for XRP, XRPH & RLUSD
- On-chain invoicing for clinics and distributors
"Our goal from the beginning was to create a healthcare payment ecosystem that is transparent, secure, fast, and accessible to providers everywhere," said a spokesperson for XRP Healthcare LLC. "Being the first HIPAA-grade, open-source XRPL wallet for healthcare means we can help pharmacies and clinics-from major U.S. networks to emerging East African health corridors-transition into real-time digital payments with ease."
Modern Features Tailored for Healthcare Providers
- Multi-token settlement: XRP, XRPH, RLUSD
- Instant blockchain-based invoicing
- QR code & one-tap retail checkout
- Multi-currency balance display (USD, EUR, GBP, UGX, AED)
- HIPAA-grade privacy
- Non-custodial wallet structure
- Public open-source codebase
- Near-zero transaction fees
- Free global download
The global healthcare payment industry-valued at $3.5 trillion (World Bank, 2024)-is rapidly transitioning toward digital-first, real-time settlement models. The XRPH Wallet's speed, cost efficiency, and open-source accessibility align directly with these global trends.
XRP Healthcare LLC Ecosystem
- XRPH Wallet - Open-source, HIPAA-grade, real-time payment wallet
- XRPH Token - Healthcare utility token powering XRPL-based settlement
About XRP Healthcare LLC
XRP Healthcare LLC is the first pharmaceutical and healthcare payments platform built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Founded in London in 2022 and incorporated in Dubai in 2023, the company develops open-source, non-custodial, HIPAA-grade blockchain payment solutions for pharmacies, clinics, and healthcare suppliers worldwide.
XRP Healthcare LLC operates independently of XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc., which focuses on healthcare acquisitions, pharmacy M&A, and AI-driven medical solutions.
Learn more at www.xrphtoken.com
Media Contact
Sarah James
info@xrphealthcare.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding growth projections, adoption, and future operational plans. Actual results may differ due to market conditions, regulatory factors, or other variables.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831300/XRP_Healthcare_LLC.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365357/XRP_Healthcare_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xrp-healthcare-llc-expands-first-hipaa-grade-open-source-xrph-wallet-into-us-and-east-african-pharmacy-markets-302624889.html