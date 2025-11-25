Equiti Group appoints new CISO and Head of Compliance as it expands UAE operations

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiti Group, a global fintech leader, has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Patrick Pitchappa as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Abdullatif Manlla as Head of Compliance and MLRO, UAE. These appointments build on Equiti's long-standing commitment to robust governance, security, and responsible innovation across its global operations.

Patrick Pitchappa joins Equiti with over 28 years of international experience in cybersecurity, IT risk, and technology operations. He has held senior roles with leading global institutions including First Abu Dhabi Bank, BNP Paribas, Société Générale, Goldman Sachs, and VISA Inc. Patrick will lead Equiti's cybersecurity strategy and strengthen its defences against evolving global threats.

Abdullatif Manlla brings extensive experience in compliance, governance, and AML/CFT frameworks within the UAE's financial sector. He previously held key positions at ADS Securities and First Abu Dhabi Bank. In his new role, he will oversee Equiti's compliance strategy and ensure continued alignment with international best practices and regulatory standards.

Iskandar Najjar, Group CEO of Equiti Group, said: "Equiti's foundations of governance, security, and innovation have guided our growth for years. With Patrick and Abdullatif, we continue strengthening those principles as we expand responsibly across global markets."

Patrick Pitchappa, CISO, said: "Security is a shared responsibility. At Equiti, we stay ahead of evolving cyber risks, meet regulatory expectations, and protect client privacy at every step. Our systems must embody security by design, ensuring that trust and innovation coexist seamlessly."

Abdullatif Manlla, Head of Compliance and MLRO, UAE, added: "Governance and compliance are integral to Equiti's success. They enable trust, transparency, and innovation. My focus is on maintaining frameworks that are strong, agile, and aligned with global best practices, Equiti's governance culture provides the ideal foundation to build upon as we support our clients and long-term growth."

With these appointments, Equiti continues to reinforce its leadership in governance, compliance, and security-driven innovation across global markets.

