

ABN AMRO to sell Alfam to Rabobank

Personal loans offered via a third-party arrangement



25 November 2025



Today, ABN AMRO announces that it has reached an agreement on the sale of its fully-owned subsidiary Alfam, ABN AMRO's personal loan business, to Rabobank. ABN AMRO will continue to offer personal loans to its clients, now via a third-party arrangement with Rabobank.The personal loans market is highly competitive, making scale increasingly important. By joining forces with Rabobank, a well-regarded and reliable partner, clients will continue to receive high-quality service, building on the strong foundation that Alfam has established. The agreement also aligns with ABN AMRO's strategic focus on simplifying the organisation to further improve operational performance.The transaction will lead to a positive impact on ABN AMRO's CET1 capital ratio of around 5 basis points. This includes approximately €1.2 billion in RWA reduction and an anticipated book loss of around €100 million. Closing is currently expected in Q3 2026 and is subject to regulatory approvals and works council consultation.For additional information about this partnership, please read the press releasejointly issued by Rabobank and ABN AMRO.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation). This public announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities.

