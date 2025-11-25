GSMA Foundry and Khalifa University to Accelerate AI Innovation with the development of TelecomGPT

Strategic collaboration to support research, AI model reliability and the availability of a new LLM for deep telco domain capabilities

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MWC Doha -- The GSMA Foundry, the GSMA's innovation hub, and The Khalifa University of Science and Technology, a top-ranked higher education institution in the UAE, today announced a strategic cooperation agreement on the opening day of MWC Doha. The new collaboration aims to advance research and innovation in telco AI through a shared commitment to knowledge exchange and digital transformation.

Khalifa University will collaborate with GSMA Foundry to develop specialised AI data assets, models and benchmarking frameworks for telecom applications, supporting the development of open robust, safe and energy-efficient solutions for the industry.

In the first phase of this groundbreaking collaboration, the GSMA and Khalifa University will release key Open Telco assets including TelecomGPT, an advanced, telco-first AI large language model (LLM), with a chat interface hosted on LightOn, and an Open Telco Knowledge Graph focused on 3GPP documentation, built using LightOn compute and hosted on Hugging Face.

These assets are designed to accelerate the adoption of accurate, telecom-specific AI models across the industry.

The GSMA Open-Telco LLM Benchmarks show that even advanced general purpose LLMs struggle with telecom-specific challenges when interpreting standards, network troubleshooting and handling technical telecom knowledge. Together with Khalifa University's 6G Research Centre (6GRC) the GSMA is committed to reducing this gap through improving model performance in telecoms to support the mobile ecosystem.

Professor Bayan Sharif, Provost, Khalifa University, said: "We are pleased to enter into this collaboration with GSMA, the global organisation responsible for the mobile ecosystem and offer our expertise in AI for further advancing innovations in the telecom industry. Our 6G Research Center has a successful track record in contributing to local and international telecom projects, and it is fully equipped with its infrastructure and expertise to help develop AI solutions in collaboration with GSMA. We believe the synergy resulting from combining of resources will lead to telecom-specific AI solutions that will address critical limitations in current AI models."

Click here to read the full press release

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882833/GSMA_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gsma-foundry-and-khalifa-university-to-accelerate-ai-innovation-with-the-development-of-telecomgpt-302625362.html