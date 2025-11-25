EQS-News: GBC AG / Schlagwort(e): Konferenz/Kooperation

Einladung zum 17. International Investment Forum (IIF) / ONLINE am 3. Dezember 2025



Die GBC AG und Apaton Finance GmbH laden herzlich zur Teilnahme am 17. International Investment Forum (IIF) am 3. Dezember 2025 ein. Das digitale Format bietet Investoren erneut direkten Zugang zu börsennotierten Unternehmen aus Europa, Nordamerika und Asien und schafft damit eine effiziente Möglichkeit, sich schnell und strukturiert über internationale Geschäftsmodelle, Finanzkennzahlen und Zukunftsstrategien zu informieren



Mit Blick auf die zunehmende Bedeutung globaler Kapitalmarktkommunikation betont Manuel Hölzle, CEO der GBC AG, dass das IIF inzwischen zu einer festen Größe geworden ist: Die 17. Ausgabe zeigt erneut, wie wichtig effiziente digitale Formate sind, um Unternehmen und Investoren weltweit zusammenzubringen. Mit unserem starken internationalen Line-up bieten wir erneut wertvolle Einblicke in zentrale Wachstumsmärkte., erklärt Hölzle.



Auch Mario Hose, CEO der Apaton Finance GmbH, hebt den Nutzen der Veranstaltung hervor und unterstreicht die Stärke des Formats: Das IIF steht für direkten, transparenten und zeitzonenunabhängigen Dialog. Auch die 17. Ausgabe bringt Investoren und internationale Unternehmen aus Zukunftsmärkten wie Energie, Technologie, Mining oder Crypto in einem kompakten Format zusammen. Wir freuen uns, ein starkes, globales Unternehmensfeld präsentieren zu können., erklärt Hose.



Die präsentierenden Unternehmen stammen aus zukunftsweisenden Bereichen wie: Industrie & CleanTech

Immobilien & Infrastruktur

Software & KI

Biotechnologie & Pharma

Rohstoffe & Mining

Crypto & Blockchain Teilnehmende Unternehmen der 17. IIF - MS Industrie AG - Deutschland

ISIN: DE0005855183 - coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA - Deutschland

ISIN: DE000A2LQ1G5 - Instone Real Estate Group SE - Deutschland

ISIN: DE000A2NBX80 - ISA International School Augsburg AG - Deutschland

ISIN: DE000A2AA1Q5 - NEO Battery Materials LTD - Kanada

ISIN: CA62908A1003 - EPH Group AG - Österreich

ISIN: AT0000A34DM3 - UMT United Mobility Technology AG - Deutschland

ISIN: DE000A40ZVU2 - Planethic Group AG - Deutschland

ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2 - Cantourage Group SE - Deutschland

ISIN: DE000A3DSV01 - VIDAC Pharma Holding Plc - UK / Israel

ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619 - dynaCERT Inc. - Kanada

ISIN: CA26780A1084 - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. - Kanada

ISIN: CA3799005093 - Almonty Industries Inc. - Kanada

ISIN: CA0203987072 - Power Metallic Mines Inc. - Kanada

ISIN: CA73929R1055 - Formation Metals Inc. - Kanada

ISIN: CA34638F1053 - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. - Kanada

ISIN: CA5193221010 - BioNxt Solutions Inc. - Kanada

ISIN: CA0909741062



Weitere Informationen & Anmeldung

Das vollständige Programm wird zeitnah unter folgendem Link veröffentlicht:

https://ii-forum.com/



