GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and analog products, today announced the launch of its new generation of high-performance dual-voltage xSPI NOR Flash products the GD25NX series. Featuring a 1.8 V core and 1.2 V I/O design, the GD25NX series connects directly to 1.2 V system on chips (SoCs) without an external booster circuit, significantly reducing system power consumption and BOM cost.

Building on the success of the 1.2 V I/O GD25NF and GD25NE series, the new GD25NX further extends GigaDevice's expertise in dual-voltage Flash design. With high-speed data transfer performance and outstanding reliability, the GD25NX series is ideal for demanding applications such as wearables, data centers, edge AI, and automotive electronics that require exceptional stability, responsiveness, and power efficiency.

The GD25NX xSPI NOR Flash supports an octal SPI interface with a maximum clock frequency of 200 MHz in both single transfer rate (STR) and double transfer rate (DTR) modes, delivering data throughput of up to 400 MB/s. It achieves a typical page program time of 0.12 ms and a sector erase time of 27 ms, offering 30% faster programming speed and 10% shorter erase time compared with conventional 1.8 V octal Flash products.

To safeguard data reliability, the GD25NX series integrates error correction code (ECC) algorithms and cyclic redundancy check (CRC) verification to enhance data integrity and extend product lifespan. In addition, the series supports a data strobe (DQS) functionality to ensure signal integrity in high-speed system designs, meeting the stringent data transfer stability requirements of SoCs use on data center and automotive applications.

Built on an innovative 1.2 V I/O architecture, the GD25NX series delivers outstanding performance while maintaining exceptional power efficiency. At a frequency of 200 MHz, the device achieves read currents as low as 16 mA in Octal I/O STR mode and 24 mA in Octal I/O DTR mode. Compared with the conventional 1.8 V Octal I/O SPI NOR Flash devices, the 1.2 V I/O design reduces read power consumption by up to 50%, significantly improving system energy efficiency while sustaining high-speed operation-an ideal choice for power-sensitive applications.

"The GD25NX series sets a new benchmark for combining low voltage with high performance in SPI NOR Flash," stated by Ruwei Su, GigaDevice Vice President and General Manager of Flash BU. "Its design aligns closely with mainstream SoC requirements for low-voltage interfaces, enabling higher integration and lower BOM costs for customers. Moving forward, GigaDevice will continue to expand its dual-voltage portfolio with broader density and package options to help customers build the next generation of efficient and reliable low-power storage solutions."

The GD25NX series is available in 64 Mb and 128 Mb densities, meeting diverse storage needs across various applications. These devices are supported on TFBGA24 8×6 mm (5×5 ball array) and WLCSP (4×6 ball array) packages. Samples of the 128 Mb GD25NX128J are now available for customer evaluation, while the 64 Mb GD25NX64J samples are currently being prepared. For detailed technical information or pricing inquiries, please contact your local authorized GigaDevice sales representative.

About GigaDevice

