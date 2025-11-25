Fisher Investments UK & Fisher Investments Ireland: Fisher Investments Recognised as a Great Place to Work

Fisher Investments was certified by global authority on workplace culture

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments UK and Fisher Investments Ireland-along with their US-based parent company, Fisher Investments-were certified by Great Place to Work, an independent, global authority on workplace culture and employee experience.

Great Place to Work certifies companies based on anonymous employee survey results across key factors including compensation, benefits, career advancement opportunities, competence of management and overall workplace atmosphere. Survey feedback revealed Fisher Investments' employees believe the company provides a fair, welcoming and service-focused work environment.

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition from Great Place to Work," said Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani, adding, "This honour highlights our dedication to fostering a culture where employees feel valued, motivated and empowered to thrive. We know that by investing in our people and their growth, we create a stronger foundation to deliver exceptional service and help more clients reach their financial goals."

Fisher Investments and its affiliates are hiring for a variety of roles globally. Visit FisherCareers.com to learn more about career opportunities. For more details on the Great Place to Work certification process, please visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk/our-methodology.

About Fisher Investments UK

Fisher Investments UK is the trading name of Fisher Investments Europe Limited and is part of the global group of Fisher companies. Fisher Investments UK is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA Number 191609) and is registered in England (Company Number 3850593). Fisher Investments UK's registered office is located at Level 18, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5AX. For more information on Fisher Investments UK, please visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk/methodology.

About Fisher Investments Ireland

Fisher Investments Ireland Limited is a private limited company incorporated in Ireland (Company Number 623847) and is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. Fisher Investments Ireland's registered address is 3rd floor, 24-26 City Quay, Dublin Docklands, Dublin, D02 NY19, Ireland. Fisher Asset Management, LLC, trading under the name "Fisher Investments" is the parent company of Fisher Investments Ireland Limited and is established in the USA (Delaware Secretary of State number 3936233) and regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC# 801-29362). For more information on Fisher Investments Ireland Limited, please visit https://www.fisherinvestments.ie .

About Fisher Investments

Founded in 1979, Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 30/09/2025, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over £269 billion (€308 billion) across three principal businesses-Institutional, US Private Client and Private Client International. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column for over 32 years until 12/31/2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. He now writes monthly, native language columns in 27 major media organs around the world-including the Telegraph and the Irish Independent-spanning more countries and more languages in more total reach than any other, non-syndicated columnist of any type ever. Ken appears regularly on major TV news like Fox Business and News, BBC, Sky News, BNN Bloomberg and CNN International. Ken has written 11 investing and finance books, including four New York Times bestsellers. For more information about Fisher Investments, visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

Media Contacts

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2826858/Fisher_Investments_UK_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2826859/Fisher_Investments_Ireland_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2826860/United_Kingdom_Certification_Badge.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2826861/Ireland_Certification_Badge.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fisher-investments-recognised-as-a-great-place-to-work-302623719.html