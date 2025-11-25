Anzeige
25.11.2025 08:06 Uhr
Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.: Raytron Introduces Automotive Thermal Camera for the Next Era of Driverless Trucks

YANTAI, China, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the commercial vehicle sector accelerates towards intelligent and unmanned operations, trustworthy perception is the key to guaranteeing operational safety and efficiency. Raytron, a global leader in infrared thermal imaging technology, has unveiled advanced infrared thermal cameras for commercial vehicles, providing robust, wide-angle, and all-weather perception for next-generation robotrucks.

Why Infrared Thermal Camera Is an Indispensable Perception Sensor for Robotrucks

  • Robust Environmental Awareness-Penetrating Darkness, Dust and Haze

Commercial vehicles frequently operate in high-risk areas like mines, construction sites, and port yards. In these settings, traditional visible light and LiDAR sensors are easily degraded by darkness, dense fog, dust, or backlighting. Thermal imaging is immune to lighting conditions and maintains stable, clear identification of critical targets-vehicles, pedestrians, and animals-by detecting their heat signature, ensuring 24/7 environmental awareness.

  • Ultra-Wide Field of View-Eliminating Dangerous Blind Spots

Due to their complex structure and massive size, commercial vehicles have dangerous sight limitations, often leading to accidents in constrained spaces. Raytron's Pilot 180P thermal camera utilizes a triple-lens thermal system with real-time image stitching to achieve an ultra-wide 180°Horizontal Field of View (HFOV). This coverage effectively monitors near-range areas on the sides and front of wide-body trucks, drastically reducing blind-spot risks during turning and reversing.

  • Intelligent Alerting System-Enhancing Predictive Safety

Equipped with deep learning algorithms, Raytron's thermal camera accurately tracks the movement of heat sources and calculates the real-time distance of potential hazards. When a collision risk is identified, the system immediately triggers a loud audio-visual warning.

How Thermal Imaging Enhances Perception for Autonomous Trucks?

In Ordos, KargoBot has launched the world's first end-to-end L4 autonomous truck fleet. It features a lead vehicle equipped with L2 ADAS, guiding several L4 heavy trucks. A critical component of Kargobot's 360° blind-spot-free perception system is Raytron's thermal imaging module Horus 640-D. The thermal imaging module works alongside LiDAR and millimeter-wave radar to provide critical and complementary information that strengthens the operational safety under extreme weather and complex road conditions. Moreover, Raytron has established key partnerships with industry leaders, including commercial vehicle OEMs (Zhizi Automobile, Breton, and Lovol) and intelligent driving solution providers (Plus Ai, Waytous, and Tage Idriver). These collaborations are actively propelling infrared thermal imaging from an auxiliary sensor into a core sensing configuration for autonomous commercial vehicles.

For Further Information

Email: sales@raytrontek.com

Website: https://en.raytrontek.com

LinkedIn: Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raytron-introduces-automotive-thermal-camera-for-the-next-era-of-driverless-trucks-302625355.html

