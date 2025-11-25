PHSC Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25

25 November 2025

PHSC PLC

("PHSC", the "Company" or the "Group")

Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 September 2025

PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety and quality systems consultancy and training services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, announces its unaudited interim results for the six month period ended 30 September 2025.

Financial Highlights

Group revenue £1.569m (H1 FY25: £1.571m)

Loss before tax of £0.141m (H1 FY25: loss of £0.015m)

Loss per share of (1.04p) (H1 FY25: (0.12p))

Cash reserves of £0.235m at 30 September 2025 (H1 FY25: £0.505m)

Group net assets of £2.914m (H1 FY25: £3.263m)

No interim dividend (H1 FY25: nil)

GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S STATEMENT

Overview and Business Outlook

The first half of our financial year delivered stable revenues of £1.569m (H1 FY25: £1.571m) and a loss before tax of £0.141m (H1 FY25: £0.015m). This outturn reflects tighter margins and higher operating costs. The principal elements were increased salary and recruitment costs across the Group, a less favourable sales mix in the Security Division following the completion of last year's larger project work, and lower training volumes within parts of the Safety Division.

Consultancy work has remained steady, and two of the three divisions were profitable before tax. Since joining the Group in mid October 2025, I have been impressed by the commitment and calibre of our teams and the strength of many longstanding client relationships. The early work undertaken by management during the reporting period has strengthened areas directly linked to commercial performance, including fee earner utilisation oversight, improved conversion discipline and tighter working capital management. These measures are designed to improve our revenue mix, capture more value from existing demand and enhance the consistency of earnings over time.

The Security Division's modest loss is being addressed through targeted commercial action. The introduction of dedicated business development resource is broadening the pipeline beyond its core client base and improving visibility of opportunities that serve to support recurring revenue and carry more attractive margin characteristics.

As we progress through the second half, management is focused on the levers that influence commercial performance, namely: fee earner utilisation, opportunity visibility, conversion discipline, and better coordination across marketing, sales and delivery. These are foundational steps in strengthening the Group's operating effectiveness and positioning PHSC for improved margin quality over time.

While mindful of broader market conditions, the Board considers the steps taken in the first half to be constructive as we seek to strengthen day-to-day performance and enable the Group to fully capture the benefits of future commercial opportunities.

Operations and Commercial Progress

Management has continued to prioritise changes that enhance the Group's commercial and operational effectiveness. Key achievements during the period included:

• improved fee-earner utilisation management to maximise revenue from existing capacity

• clearer commercial coordination across marketing, business development and client engagement

• tighter cost and working capital control to improve cash discipline

• stronger divisional leadership accountability and more consistent performance management

These actions are intended to increase the proportion of effort that converts into revenue, strengthen margin discipline and improve the quality and predictability of earnings. They also help align the Group's divisional

activities so that opportunities can be developed, shared and followed-up more effectively.

The changes introduced so far are characteristic of the first phase of a broader commercial and operational improvement programme - improving visibility, modernising ways of working and reducing inefficiency. They provide the foundations for a more aligned, commercially driven Group. Management will continue embedding these practices through the second half.

Divisional Overview

The Group's divisions delivered a mixed performance in the first half, with two of the three showing profitability. Client advocacy remained robust and activity levels were generally stable, but margins were constrained by cost inflation and uneven revenue flows. The results below reflect the consolidated view after allocation of management charges.

The Safety Divisionremained the largest contributor to Group performance, with invoiced sales of £918k resulting in a profit of £170k (H1 FY25: £845k and £144k respectively). Consultancy activity remained stable, and the division is focusing on consultant utilisation, commercial follow-through and strengthening training activity. For context, the Safety Division typically carries higher margins than the other divisions due to the nature of consultancy led work, which continues to provide resilience within the Group's overall mix.

The Systems Divisionrecorded invoiced sales of £322k and a profit of £9k (H1 FY25: £345k and £19k respectively). While training activity was subdued, consultancy demand has remained steady. The business is concentrating on margin improvement and ISO transition opportunities to support recovery in the second half.

The Security Divisionreported invoiced sales of £329k and a loss of £27k (H1 FY25: £381k and profit of £25k respectively). The absence of last year's one off project affected both revenue mix and margin. Targeted commercial actions are underway, including the appointment of dedicated business development resource to expand the client base and restore profitability. Signs of an increasingly healthy sales pipeline are becoming evident since an appointment earlier this year.

Dividend

The Board has decided to take a prudent approach and to preserve the Group's cash reserves in the current environment. Accordingly, no interim dividend will be declared or paid for the period. The decision whether or not to pay a final dividend will be made by reference to the Group's full year performance and cash reserves at that time.

Cash Reserves

Cash at bank on 30 September 2025 stood at £0.235m compared to approximately £0.505m at the same time last year.

Outlook

The Group entered the second half with a focused commercial agenda centred on fee-earner utilisation, sales pipeline conversion, a coordinated cross Group marketing approach and disciplined cost and working capital management. Our various marketing initiatives and external launch of the "PHSC Academy" in Q4 2025 (under which all of our training courses will be offered) have been designed to simplify routes to market and strengthen the commercial positioning of the Group's services. These measures will continue to be embedded across the Group during the current period.

Selective investment proposals aimed at supporting consultancy and training growth will be evaluated during Q4 2025, with an emphasis on commercial payback, cash flow impact and risk management.

Although the broader economic environment remains uncertain, the Board believes that the Group's specialist services mix, increasing operational discipline and more coherent commercial approach provide a sound platform from which to rebuild momentum and deliver long-term value for shareholders.

Nikki Porter

CEO

CHAIR'S STATEMENT

The Group has continued to experience challenges in growing sales in the first half, with a mixed performance across its various divisions. As noted at the time of our trading update in September 2025, there have been additional PLC costs in the period relating to finance and operations support and certain board changes. These factors have contributed to the trading loss incurred in the first half and serve to support our decision not to pay an interim dividend.

As previously announced, Nicola Coote stepped down from her role of Acting CEO in October 2025, when Nikki Porter joined as Chief Executive Officer. The handover process has been smooth and ensured continuity of leadership, together with renewed commercial and marketing focus as the Group embarks on the second half of the year.

The executive team is targeting a select number of potential business opportunities to provide some positive trading momentum for the remainder of the financial year, alongside the Board's ongoing review of the Group's future strategy and direction. We anticipate having our new strategic plan in place in time for the start of the next financial year in April 2026. We are excited about the new initiatives underway, such as the consolidation of our training offering under the "PHSC Academy" brand and look forward to the development and implementation of other new products and services alongside our traditional offerings. The considered investment in, and use of, appropriate tech solutions should also allow our operations to become more efficient and cost effective over time.

Lorraine Young

Chair

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. On publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information please contact:

PHSC plc

Nikki Porter / Lorraine Young Tel: 01622 717 700

www.phsc.plc.uk

Strand Hanson Limited(Nominated Adviser)Tel: 020 7409 3494

James Bellman / Matthew Chandler

AlbR Capital Limited (Broker)Tel: 020 7469 0930

Colin Rowbury

About PHSC

The PHSC group principally provides a range of health, safety and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. It also offers innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV. For further information refer to our website at: www.phsc.plc.uk.

Group Statement of Comprehensive Income Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 Sept 25 30 Sept 24 31 Mar 25 Note Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Continuing operations: Revenue 2 1,569 1,571 3,220 Cost of sales (766) (758) (1,545) Gross profit 803 813 1,675 Administrative expenses (948) (838) (1,709) Goodwill impairment - - (110) Loss from operations (145) (25) (144) Finance income 4 10 17 Loss before taxation (141) (15) (127) Corporation tax credit 34 3 1 Loss for the period after tax attributable to owners of parent 2 (107) (12) (126) Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent (107) (12) (126) Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations attributable to the equity holders of the Group during the period 4 (1.04p) (0.12p) (1.21)p

Group Statement of Financial Position 30 Sept 25 30 Sept 24 31 Mar 25 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Note £'000 £'000 £'000 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 3 511 542 507 Goodwill 2,005 2,115 2,005 Deferred tax asset 9 12 9 2,525 2,669 2,521 Current Assets Inventories 213 247 220 Trade and other receivables 673 617 584 Cash and cash equivalents 235 505 435 Current corporation tax receivable 36 - 2 1,157 1,369 1,241 Total Assets 2 3,682 4,038 3,762 Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 609 506 574 Right of use lease liability 37 45 40 Current corporation tax payable - 76 - 646 627 614 Non-Current Liabilities Right of use lease liability 57 81 62 Deferred taxation liabilities 65 67 65 122 148 127 Total Liabilities 768 775 741 Net Assets 2,914 3,263 3,021 Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the Group Called up share capital 1,028 1,028 1,028 Share premium account 1,916 1,916 1,916 Capital redemption reserve 583 583 583 Merger relief reserve 134 134 134 Retained earnings (747) (398) (640) 2,914 3,263 3,021





Group Statement of Changes in Equity Share Capital Share Premium Merger Relief Reserve Capital Redemption Reserve Treasury Shares Retained Earnings Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance at 1 April 2025 1,028 1,916 134 583 - (640) 3,021 Loss for the period attributable to equity holders - - - - - (107) (107) Balance at 30 September 2025 1,028 1,916 134 583 - (747) 2,914 Balance at 1 April 2024 1,103 1,916 134 508 (210) (176) 3,275 Loss for the period attributable to equity holders - - - - - (12) (12) Cancellation of treasury shares (75) - - 75 210 (210) - Balance at 30 September 2024 1,028 1,916 134 583 - (398) 3,263

Group Statement of Cash Flows Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30 Sept 25 30 Sept 24 31 Mar 25 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Cash flows (used by)/generated from operating activities Cash (used by)/generated from operations (147) 40 199 Tax paid - - (79) Net cash (used by)/generated from operating activities (147) 40 120 Cash flows (used in)/from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (29) (9) (15) Disposal of fixed assets - - - Interest received 4 10 17 Net cash (used in)/from investing activities (25) 1 2 Cash flows used in financing activities Payments on right of use assets (28) (24) (47) Dividends paid to Group shareholders - - (128) Net cash used in financing activities (28) (24) (175) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (200) 17 (53) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 435 488 488 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 235 505 435 Notes to the cash flow statement Cash (used by)/generated from operations Operating loss - continuing operations (145) (25) (145) Depreciation charge 45 38 78 Goodwill impairment - - 110 Loss on sale of fixed assets - 1 1 Decrease/(increase) in inventories 7 (1) 27 (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables (89) 152 185 Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables 35 (125) (57) Cash (used by)/generated from operations (147) 40 199

Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Basis of preparation

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are presented on the basis of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union and interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) and have been prepared in accordance with the AIM Rules for Companies and the Companies Act 2006, as applicable to companies reporting under IFRS.

The interim financial information contained in this announcement, which has not been audited, does not constitute statutory accounts as defined by Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The Group's statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025, prepared under IFRS, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report for the 2025 financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

The same accounting policies and methods of computation have been followed within these interim financial statements as adopted in the most recent annual financial statements.





Segmental Reporting

Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 Sept 25 30 Sept 24 31 Mar 25 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Revenue £'000 £'000 £'000 Health & Safety division 918 845 1,748 Systems division 322 345 735 Security division 329 381 737 Total revenue 1,569 1,571 3,220 Loss after taxation, before management charges Health & Safety division 170 144 318 Systems division 9 19 64 Less impairment - - (110) Security division (27) 25 9 Holding company (259) (200) (407) Total Group loss after taxation (107) (12) (126)

30 Sept 25 30 Sept 24 31 Mar 25 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Total assets £'000 £'000 £'000 Safety division 989 958 953 Systems division 234 215 218 Security division 409 475 428 Holding company 2,677 2,922 2,684 4,309 4,570 4,283 Adjustment of goodwill (629) (532) (523) Adjustment of deferred tax 2 - 2 Total assets 3,682 4,038 3,762





Property, plant and equipment

30 Sept 25 30 Sept 24 31 Mar 25 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Cost or valuation Brought forward 1,112 1,037 1,037 Additions 58 79 85 Disposals (12) (10) (10) Carried forward 1,158 1,106 1,112 Depreciation Brought forward 605 535 535 Charge 45 38 79 Disposals (3) (9) (9) Carried forward 647 564 605 Net book value 511 542 507





Loss per share

The calculation of the basic loss per share is based on the following data.