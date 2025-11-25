Mumbai, India and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. (SABTNL) (BSE 530943) (NSE: SABTNL) (ISIN: INE416A01044), today announced a comprehensive strategic transformation that positions the Company at the forefront of India's rapidly expanding artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure ecosystem.

In line with the resolutions approved at the Board meeting on 24 November 2025, the Company has unveiled a bold blueprint for the future, including the proposal to establish a 50 MW AI & Green Data Centre Campus in Telangana- a facility envisioned as a next-generation sovereign compute platform enabling advanced AI, defence, governance, enterprise and archival infrastructure.

Strategic Shift Beyond Media Into High-Growth Technology Domains

The Company's Board has also approved a change of name from Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. to Aqylon Nexus Limited (subject to Registrar of Companies approval), signaling a decisive move beyond traditional media into deep-tech and infrastructure. The Main Object Clause has been completely substituted to formally incorporate artificial intelligence, machine-learning, deep-learning, NLP, robotics, cloud solutions, intelligent software systems, and AI research infrastructure.

Introduction of New Professional Management

As part of this transformation, a new professional management team has taken over operational leadership, bringing high caliber experience in technology, digital infrastructure and global project execution. This leadership change reinforces SABTNL/Aqylon Nexus's focus on governance, operational excellence, and growth - serving as a key market catalyst.

The new management team is tasked with:

Driving execution of the 50 MW AI & Green Data Centre campus

Overseeing the Company's pivot to deep-tech and AI-infrastructure business

Strengthening corporate governance and operational discipline

Expanding technology partnerships and footprint in India and North America

A Major Leap for India's AI & Digital Infrastructure

The proposed Data Centre Campus in Telangana positions the Company at the forefront of India's emerging AI and sovereign compute ambition. The facility is designed to support:

High-density compute and AI training/inference workloads

Defence & governance AI-driven systems

Large-scale enterprise digitalisation

Cloud, edge and sovereign data demands

Innovation hubs for AI research & development

This initiative underscores SABTNL/Aqylon Nexus's commitment to becoming a meaningful player in India's national AI ecosystem - one of the fastest-growing technology domains globally.

Products & Solutions: A Broad Technology Portfolio

Under the new brand Aqylon Nexus, the Company now offers a diversified technology portfolio across AI, space systems, semiconductors and datacentre infrastructure. Key solutions include:

AI Solutions : LLM Router (unified API access to all AI platforms), Computer Vision (image/video analysis), NLP (natural language understanding), AI Code (intelligent development tools), Call-Centre AI, Farm Management. Aqylon Nexus Limited

: LLM Router (unified API access to all AI platforms), Computer Vision (image/video analysis), NLP (natural language understanding), AI Code (intelligent development tools), Call-Centre AI, Farm Management. Aqylon Nexus Limited Space & Semiconductors : Micro Thrusters, Satellite Systems, AOCS (Attitude & Orbit Control Systems), NexusEdge AI-SoC family (edge AI accelerators for LoRa/industrial, automotive, sensor applications). Aqylon Nexus Limited

: Micro Thrusters, Satellite Systems, AOCS (Attitude & Orbit Control Systems), NexusEdge AI-SoC family (edge AI accelerators for LoRa/industrial, automotive, sensor applications). Aqylon Nexus Limited Datacentre / Infrastructure: GPU Cloud Infrastructure with enterprise-grade GPU as-a-Service, industrial-grade systems with high reliability and 99.9% uptime SLA. Aqylon Nexus Limited

This broad product and solution architecture positions the Company to address diverse markets across space technology, agriculture, telecommunications, industrial automation, and enterprise AI - forging new growth pathways for shareholders.

Legacy of Innovation, Re-imagined for Tomorrow

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network brings a legacy of over four decades in media leadership, content innovation and industry trust. With this transformation, the Company is leveraging its historic foundation to build a technology-first organisation capable of serving the next generation of digital and AI-driven needs.

About the Company

(BSE: 530943) (NSE: SABTNL) (ISIN: INE416A01044)

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd., soon to be renamed Aqylon Nexus Limited, is undergoing a major strategic shift into artificial intelligence, digital technologies, and advanced infrastructure solutions. The Company now intends to serve national-priority sectors including AI research, enterprise technology, defence-grade compute systems, and large-scale datacentre deployments, while building global partnerships across India and North America.

Legal Note:

This release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, including but not limited to market conditions, regulatory approvals, supply chain dynamics and other risks.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275855

SOURCE: Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited