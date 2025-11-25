Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.11.2025
Goldrausch 2.0: 60% Insideranteil - warum dieser Gold-Explorer als Geheimtipp gilt
Dow Jones News
25.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
Interim Results

DJ Interim Results 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Interim Results 
25-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures Plc 
 
("Molten Ventures", "the Group" or the "Company") 

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2025 
 
Continuing momentum, with further growth in portfolio value and NAV per share, ongoing strong realisations, and 
effective delivery on capital allocation policy 
 
Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW) a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology 
businesses, today announces its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 September 2025. 

Highlights 

Financial highlights for the six months ended 30 September 2025 
 
 -- 724p NAV per share* up 7.9% last 6 months and 12% last 12 months (unaudited) (30 September 2024: 646p, 31 March 
  2025: 671p) 
 -- GBP1,436 million Gross Portfolio Value* ("GPV") up 5% last 6 months and 7% last 12 months (unaudited) (30 September 
  2024: GBP1,343 million, 31 March 2025: GBP1,367 million) 
 -- GBP1,289 million Net Assets (30 September 2024: GBP1,205 million, 31 March 2025: GBP1,236 million) 
 -- 6.3% Gross Portfolio net fair value movement* (30 September 2024: -1%, 31 March 2025: 5%) 
 -- GBP62 million cash proceeds generated from realisations (30 September 2024: GBP76 million, 31 March 2025: GBP135 
  million), with a further GBP23 million realised since 30 September 2025 
 -- GBP33 million invested with a further GBP11 million from managed EIS and VCT funds (30 September 2024: GBP51 million and 
  GBP12 million, 31 March 2025: GBP73 million and GBP34 million) 
 -- 0.1% Operating costs as a % of period-end NAV (net of fee income and exceptional items) (31 March 2025: 0.6%) well 
  below the targeted 1% of year-end NAV* 
 -- GBP77 million Consolidated Group Cash (31 March 2025: GBP89 million) 
 -- GBP19 million returned to shareholders via share buyback programme since 31 March 2025, (year to 31 March 2025: GBP17 
  million) with additional GBP5 million to date post period-end (31 March 2025: GBP17 million) 
*The above figures contain alternative performance measures ("APMs") - see Note 23 in the Interim Report for 
reconciliation of APMs to IFRS measures. 
 
**EIS and VCT funds are managed by Molten Ventures plc Group but are not consolidated. See accounting policies on pages 
23 to 26 of the Interim Report. 

Operational and strategic highlights for the six months ended 30 September 2025 
 
 -- Core Portfolio value of GBP888 million representing 62% of the Gross Portfolio value across 16 companies. These are 
  the key value drivers of the portfolio that drive their scale and characteristics, their key attributes include: 
 -- Average Revenue of over USD500 million, including those that are currently generating over USD1 billion per year 
 -- Well capitalised with six companies in the Core forecasting profitability for calendar year 2025;  81% of Core 
  Portfolio companies forecast to be funded for at least 12 months; and 56% of Core Portfolio companies forecast to 
  be funded for at least 18 months 
 -- Gross margins averaging 68%, excluding pre-revenue companies (31 March 2025: 70%) 
 -- The remaining portfolio value of GBP548 million is built up of our exposure in direct emerging companies (the 
  'Emerging Portfolio') and fund investments. This consists of: 
 -- Direct emerging companies represent GBP256 million, being 18% of the Gross Portfolio Value, and 
 -- Total 68 companies, with the Top 15 revenue-generating forecasting revenue growth of 100% (31 March 2025: 100%) 
 -- Fund investments, which include seed Fund of Funds, Earlybird and Secondaries represent GBP293 million, being 20% of 
  the Gross Portfolio Value 
 -- Across the portfolio the value growth is matched by innovation and job creation with tens of thousands employed 
  across key technical talent pools of science and engineering in the portfolio 
 -- Strong deal pipeline with recent Series A and B investments including Duel, General Index and Polymodels Hub in 
  line with stated strategic focus on core investing strength, with GBP20 million committed post period end 
 -- Continuing our Secondary investment strategy with a majority stake acquisition of GBP15 million in Speedinvest 
  Continuation Fund I, representing nearer term realisation opportunities 
 -- A total of GBP50 million committed to share buyback programme following additional GBP10 million commitment in October 
  2025, supported by the ongoing strong level of realisations and recognising the NAV per share accretive effect of 
  these buybacks 
 -- Reduction of 8% in general administrative expenses, reflecting ongoing cost control and operating efficiencies 
  while also actively hiring talent into the team to drive performance 
Ben Wilkinson, CEO, commented: 
 
"HY26 sustained strong momentum, marked by continued growth in our portfolio value and NAV per share, ongoing strong 
level of realisations, and effective delivery on our capital allocation policy. We are pleased with the progress we 
made on the strategic priorities outlined in February 2025, and remain committed to delivering against these. 
 
"We are also making progress in developing co-investment structures to build further scale; continuing with our NAV per 
share accretive buyback programme; and looking forward to further news flow on both realisations and compelling 
investments in line with our strategy. As well as nearer-term realisation opportunities in our secondary investments, 
top assets in our core portfolio are also moving up the maturity curve, underpinning our confidence in building up a 
strong pipeline of future realisation opportunities and returns. We remain focused on the most accretive uses of our 
capital to build maximum value across the Group for all our stakeholders." 

Results presentation 

A presentation for analysts and other registered investment professionals will be held at 09:30am GMT today, both 
in-person at Molten's London office and virtually. To register to attend virtually, please visit: https:// 
stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/68fb4c429f0c7e00132b04c4 

In addition, Molten will also be hosting a presentation on Friday, 5 December 2025 at 10:30am GMT via the Investor Meet 
Company platform. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders, with a live Q&A session. 
Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard or at any time during the presentation. 
Investors can sign up for the event for free via this link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/molten-ventures-plc/ 
register-investor 

Interim Report and Accounts 

The Company's Interim Report and Accounts for the six months ended 30 September 2025, will also be available to 
download from the Company's website at https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc/reports. 

The Company has also submitted its Interim Report and Accounts for the six months ended 30 September 2025 to the UK 
National Storage Mechanism (available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism). 

This announcement constitutes the material required by DTR 6.3.5 to be communicated in unedited full text through a 
Regulatory Information Service. 

Enquiries: 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer) 
                        ir@molten.vc 
Andrew Zimmermann (Chief Financial Officer) 
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
                          
Iqra Amin 

Goodbody Stockbrokers 
                          
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
                          
Don Harrington 
                        +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Charlotte Craigie 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
Sodali 
                        +44 (0)7970 246 725/ 
Public Relations 
                        +44 (0)7443 648 021 
Elly Williamson 
                        molten@sodali.com  
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long-term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

Management Statement

Chief Executive's review

© 2025 Dow Jones News
