Interim Results -2

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Interim Results 25-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures Plc ("Molten Ventures", "the Group" or the "Company") INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2025 Continuing momentum, with further growth in portfolio value and NAV per share, ongoing strong realisations, and effective delivery on capital allocation policy Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW) a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, today announces its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 September 2025. Highlights Financial highlights for the six months ended 30 September 2025 -- 724p NAV per share* up 7.9% last 6 months and 12% last 12 months (unaudited) (30 September 2024: 646p, 31 March 2025: 671p) -- GBP1,436 million Gross Portfolio Value* ("GPV") up 5% last 6 months and 7% last 12 months (unaudited) (30 September 2024: GBP1,343 million, 31 March 2025: GBP1,367 million) -- GBP1,289 million Net Assets (30 September 2024: GBP1,205 million, 31 March 2025: GBP1,236 million) -- 6.3% Gross Portfolio net fair value movement* (30 September 2024: -1%, 31 March 2025: 5%) -- GBP62 million cash proceeds generated from realisations (30 September 2024: GBP76 million, 31 March 2025: GBP135 million), with a further GBP23 million realised since 30 September 2025 -- GBP33 million invested with a further GBP11 million from managed EIS and VCT funds (30 September 2024: GBP51 million and GBP12 million, 31 March 2025: GBP73 million and GBP34 million) -- 0.1% Operating costs as a % of period-end NAV (net of fee income and exceptional items) (31 March 2025: 0.6%) well below the targeted 1% of year-end NAV* -- GBP77 million Consolidated Group Cash (31 March 2025: GBP89 million) -- GBP19 million returned to shareholders via share buyback programme since 31 March 2025, (year to 31 March 2025: GBP17 million) with additional GBP5 million to date post period-end (31 March 2025: GBP17 million) *The above figures contain alternative performance measures ("APMs") - see Note 23 in the Interim Report for reconciliation of APMs to IFRS measures. **EIS and VCT funds are managed by Molten Ventures plc Group but are not consolidated. See accounting policies on pages 23 to 26 of the Interim Report. Operational and strategic highlights for the six months ended 30 September 2025 -- Core Portfolio value of GBP888 million representing 62% of the Gross Portfolio value across 16 companies. These are the key value drivers of the portfolio that drive their scale and characteristics, their key attributes include: -- Average Revenue of over USD500 million, including those that are currently generating over USD1 billion per year -- Well capitalised with six companies in the Core forecasting profitability for calendar year 2025; 81% of Core Portfolio companies forecast to be funded for at least 12 months; and 56% of Core Portfolio companies forecast to be funded for at least 18 months -- Gross margins averaging 68%, excluding pre-revenue companies (31 March 2025: 70%) -- The remaining portfolio value of GBP548 million is built up of our exposure in direct emerging companies (the 'Emerging Portfolio') and fund investments. This consists of: -- Direct emerging companies represent GBP256 million, being 18% of the Gross Portfolio Value, and -- Total 68 companies, with the Top 15 revenue-generating forecasting revenue growth of 100% (31 March 2025: 100%) -- Fund investments, which include seed Fund of Funds, Earlybird and Secondaries represent GBP293 million, being 20% of the Gross Portfolio Value -- Across the portfolio the value growth is matched by innovation and job creation with tens of thousands employed across key technical talent pools of science and engineering in the portfolio -- Strong deal pipeline with recent Series A and B investments including Duel, General Index and Polymodels Hub in line with stated strategic focus on core investing strength, with GBP20 million committed post period end -- Continuing our Secondary investment strategy with a majority stake acquisition of GBP15 million in Speedinvest Continuation Fund I, representing nearer term realisation opportunities -- A total of GBP50 million committed to share buyback programme following additional GBP10 million commitment in October 2025, supported by the ongoing strong level of realisations and recognising the NAV per share accretive effect of these buybacks -- Reduction of 8% in general administrative expenses, reflecting ongoing cost control and operating efficiencies while also actively hiring talent into the team to drive performance Ben Wilkinson, CEO, commented: "HY26 sustained strong momentum, marked by continued growth in our portfolio value and NAV per share, ongoing strong level of realisations, and effective delivery on our capital allocation policy. We are pleased with the progress we made on the strategic priorities outlined in February 2025, and remain committed to delivering against these. "We are also making progress in developing co-investment structures to build further scale; continuing with our NAV per share accretive buyback programme; and looking forward to further news flow on both realisations and compelling investments in line with our strategy. As well as nearer-term realisation opportunities in our secondary investments, top assets in our core portfolio are also moving up the maturity curve, underpinning our confidence in building up a strong pipeline of future realisation opportunities and returns. We remain focused on the most accretive uses of our capital to build maximum value across the Group for all our stakeholders." Results presentation A presentation for analysts and other registered investment professionals will be held at 09:30am GMT today, both in-person at Molten's London office and virtually. To register to attend virtually, please visit: https:// stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/68fb4c429f0c7e00132b04c4 In addition, Molten will also be hosting a presentation on Friday, 5 December 2025 at 10:30am GMT via the Investor Meet Company platform. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders, with a live Q&A session. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard or at any time during the presentation. Investors can sign up for the event for free via this link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/molten-ventures-plc/ register-investor Interim Report and Accounts The Company's Interim Report and Accounts for the six months ended 30 September 2025, will also be available to download from the Company's website at https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc/reports. Management Statement

Chief Executive's review

I am pleased to report a strong first half for Molten, characterised by continued realisation momentum, positive portfolio development, and disciplined execution of the strategic priorities we set out at our Investor Day in February 2025 following my appointment as CEO in October last year. At Molten, our model of investment and active management has been proved over market cycles while our strategy is deep rooted in long-term conviction about the power and value of European technology innovation. Molten continues to be at the forefront of a generational shift in technology. Our portfolio spans all key subsectors including Fintech, Space, Cyber, AI, Climate and Energy, Quantum, Digital Health, and Crypto & Blockchain, and offer considerable potential for value creation, featuring leading technological companies of today and the future.

Strategic update

We continue to be excited by the market opportunity for investing with deep technology expertise in the UK and Europe and have a platform to invest across direct primary, secondaries and fund investments. We have created value through many market cycles and demonstrated the proof of the upside potential of outperforming technology businesses alongside prudent and targeted portfolio management.

Molten will continue to grow by investing in the best investment professionals and building out our third party capital base to complement our listed evergreen balance sheet. There is a compelling opportunity to bridge the gap to capital that exist at the equity growth stages in Europe, combining our company-building expertise alongside the depth of capital required for our businesses to compete globally.

A key strength at Molten is our ability to generate value from our investments, as demonstrated by the over GBP700 million of realisations delivered as a publicly listed vehicle since IPO in 2016.

Returning capital through realisations allows Molten to deliver on its capital allocation policy which focuses on NAV per share accretive uses of capital.

We balance long term value creation with the opportunity to acquire more of our own portfolio of high-growth companies through share buybacks.

Following the update in our full-year results published in June 2025, our focus and priorities remain clear.

-- Core Investing Strength in Series A and B: We are concentrating on our core expertise of leading Series A and B

investments, leveraging differentiated deal flow, a strong brand, and the ability to lead high-quality

transactions. Recent activity includes co-leading a USD16 million Series A funding round in Duel, investing GBP5

million alongside our managed EIS and VCT funds. We also participated and invested USD10 million in General Index's

Series A alongside our managed EIS and VCT funds, reflecting our commitment to high-conviction opportunities at

these stages and a robust pipeline of further investments. Post period end we have committed a further GBP20 million

to Series A and B investments, including leading the GBP7 million Series A investment in Polymodels, and a lead

Series B follow on from within our existing portfolio. -- Scaling Portfolio Development and Institutional Co-Investment: We facilitate institutional co-investment at Series

B+ stages, broadening access to capital and high-quality deal flow. This approach addresses the persistent funding

gap for growth-stage technology companies across Europe and supports consistent capital deployment and portfolio

scale. Our Molten East (a new fund focused on technology companies from the Eastern European region) strategy

continues to progress well and we expect a first close in 2026. -- Narrower Fund of Funds Programme: We continue to concentrate any new Fund of Funds commitments on a smaller, select

group of managers. This tighter focus ensures we preserve more capital for direct investments while working with

those managers who provide the best insights and deal opportunities across the European ecosystem. The programme

remains strategically important as it gives us critical market intelligence and access to emerging companies, but

it is becoming a smaller component of our overall activity as we sharpen our focus on where we can add the most

value. -- Balance Sheet Strength and NAV Accretive Use of Capital: The Company maintains a robust capital base, with GBP77

million in Consolidated Group cash and an undrawn GBP60 million revolving credit facility as of 30 September 2025.

Post period end we have announced a further GBP23 million partial realisation in Revolut. Importantly, the Company

continues to balance capital allocation and prioritise NAV accretive uses of capital, as demonstrated by the

ongoing share buyback programme and targeted reinvestment of realisation proceeds into new investments, focusing on

portfolio developments and delivering shareholder returns. The recent acquisition of a majority stake in

Speedinvest Continuation Fund I is a continuation of our secondary investment strategy and builds on earlier FOF

investment in previous Speedinvest funds, highlighting Molten's ability to acquire high-quality, mature assets with

nearer term realisation opportunities. -- Narrowing Share Price Discount to NAV: We are focused on continuing to narrow the share price discount to NAV. The

share buyback programme, to date, has returned GBP41 million to shareholders since July 2024, significantly above the

minimum 10% of realisation proceeds outlined in the capital allocation policy. We have committed an additional GBP10

million to further support this initiative, taking the total to date to GBP50 million, with the goal of narrowing the

share price discount to NAV while maintaining strong reserves and ensuring that capital deployment remains NAV

accretive.

Our strategic refocus is delivering tangible results, as demonstrated by continued growth in the Gross Portfolio Value (6% in HY26) and NAV per share (8% in HY26). This is underpinned by our active portfolio management, capital discipline, and a clear focus on NAV per share accretive use of capital. We remain confident in our ability to generate value for shareholders through this renewed focus and operational execution.

Performance and realisations

The Gross Portfolio Value has delivered fair value growth of GBP86 million, with favourable currency movements of GBP11 million, resulting in gross fair value growth of GBP97 million for the first six months. This reflects the quality and maturity of our portfolio, underpinned by effective portfolio management and development.

Of the Gross Portfolio Value, our Core Portfolio companies have generated an 11% fair value uplift, GBP92 million excluding FX, as they continue to demonstrate strong operational metrics. We are seeing robust revenue growth, strong gross margins, and increasing numbers of companies achieving profitability. Aircall, ICEYE, Revolut, Ledger, and ISAR Aerospace have been standout performers, contributing over GBP100 million in aggregate fair value growth excluding FX, offset by fair value reductions of GBP20 million elsewhere. These companies have completed funding rounds at higher valuations, reflecting strong investor demand and positive newsflow during the period. Our consistent valuation approach allows us to recognise upside when companies hit milestones or take reductions quickly where performance falls short.

The remaining portfolio has a fair value of GBP539 million, which is built up of our fund investments totalling GBP293 million and our direct Emerging companies of GBP256 million. Our Fund Investments, being our Seed Fund of Funds, Earlybird and Secondary strategy investments, collectively have delivered fair value growth of 3% or GBP7 million, excluding FX. Our direct Emerging Portfolio has had a fair value reduction of GBP13 million, excluding FX with this being limited to three specific companies. This part of the portfolio continues to show significant promise, with many companies in the early stages of strong growth trajectories and funding rounds, such as BeZero, Deciphex, Manna and Modo Energy.

In our full-year results published in June 2025, we reported strong realisations all at or above holding value, and I am pleased to report that this performance continued in the first half of FY26. Realisations remain a key focus as Molten delivered GBP62 million in cash proceeds during HY26, representing 4.5% of opening GPV. A further partial realisation of Revolut at the September NAV, brings total proceeds to GBP85 million, keeping us on pace to deliver our internal annual target of 10% of opening GPV through the cycle. This follows the GBP135 million realised in FY25, bringing total realisations for the 18 months, to date, to GBP220 million and demonstrating the maturity, depth and breadth of our portfolio. The continuation of realisations allows us to return further capital to shareholders via our share repurchase programme while maintaining investment capacity and capital allocation discipline.

The continued realisations have strengthened our liquidity position, reflecting our focus on active portfolio management and development by our highly experienced team. These exits have been completed at an average multiple of 2.7x invested capital, with all cash realisations at or above holding values, further validating the quality of our portfolio and the robustness of our valuation methodology. The proceeds will be used for NAV per share accretive opportunities, in line with our balanced capital allocation policy, driving shareholder value through strategic deployment into new and existing investments whilst delivering returns to shareholders.

Investment activity

