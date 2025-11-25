The partnership offers managers seamless access to specialized local expertise and regulatory knowledge, ensuring accelerated confidence in adopting world-class, API-first technology, including Allvue's AI tool, Andi.

Allvue Systems, LLC ("Allvue"), a leading software technology provider for the private capital markets, today announced an expansion of its current presence in EMEA, naming KPMG Luxembourg as its core implementation partner for all client deliverables for Europe. The strategic collaboration is designed to meet the growing demand from global asset managers leveraging Luxembourg as the premier European fund domicile. By aligning Allvue's world-class, unified technology platform and solutions with KPMG's renowned local expertise in private assets, deep regional relationships, and plurilingual delivery capabilities, the partnership offers clients a faster, more effective path to technology adoption.

"Our mission is to make private markets more transparent, efficient, and connected through our AI-powered platform and a strong ecosystem of delivery partners," said Steven Kilby, Chief Technology Officer at Allvue Systems. "By expanding our presence in Luxembourg with KPMG, clients can now adopt Allvue solutions with confidence, knowing implementation will be delivered at speed by a trusted partner with deep local expertise."

Fueling Growth in Europe's Fund Capital

Luxembourg is the largest fund domicile in Europe, managing over €5 trillion in assets, and remains a magnet for global private capital managers. This growth, however, comes with increasing regulatory complexity and heightened competition, making seamless technology implementation essential.

This partnership is designed to directly address the challenge of adopting complex technology in this market, which is heightened by local regulatory requirements and linguistic diversity. The collaboration will ensure that new and existing Allvue clients benefit from:

Regional knowledge: Access to KPMG Luxembourg's specialized teams, who possess deep regulatory knowledge and trusted local relationships. Paired with Allvue's expert knowledge in private markets, this creates a unique 'best of both worlds' advantage in Luxembourg.

Access to KPMG Luxembourg's specialized teams, who possess deep regulatory knowledge and trusted local relationships. Paired with Allvue's expert knowledge in private markets, this creates a unique 'best of both worlds' advantage in Luxembourg. Seamless delivery: Implementation teams capable of delivering solutions in key local languages, including French, English and more, ensuring smooth project management for Luxembourg and European-based managers.

Implementation teams capable of delivering solutions in key local languages, including French, English and more, ensuring smooth project management for Luxembourg and European-based managers. Accelerated confidence : The ability to rapidly adopt world-class, API-first technology (including Allvue's AI Agent Andi) with the backing of a highly recognized regional advisor in KPMG. In addition, by generating sharper, data-driven results, AI lets clients convert insights into tangible business wins.

: The ability to rapidly adopt world-class, API-first technology (including Allvue's AI Agent Andi) with the backing of a highly recognized regional advisor in KPMG. In addition, by generating sharper, data-driven results, AI lets clients convert insights into tangible business wins. Proven track record: Allvue supports 500+ global clients across the private capital industry. This global expertise ensures that managers in the region benefit from solutions already scaled and trusted by the world's leading firms.

"KPMG Luxembourg's deep regional relationships and standing as a Center of Excellence for fund administration make us one of the region's most recognized advisors. Supported by our plurilingual teams, who understand the market, we can deliver faster, smoother implementations and results with speed and precision," said Niels Ozerée, Partner in Advisory at KPMG Luxembourg. "Our combined strength, Allvue's software solutions coupled with KPMG's delivery expertise, directly addresses the market's need for delivery excellence across Luxembourg and wider Europe at a time when technology adoption is crucial for competitive advantage."

EMEA expansion

Allvue is one of the first AI-powered alternative investment software platforms. These innovations, unveiled at Allvue Access, have been designed to make private markets transparent, connected, and efficient by unifying data, automating workflows, surfacing benchmarks, and delivering actionable insights across the entire private investment lifecycle. KPMG Luxembourg is set to become our first official implementation partner within the Luxembourg region, marking a significant milestone in driving growth across EMEA. This partnership is a pivotal step in our global collaboration with KPMG, reinforcing our shared commitment to universal excellence.

About Allvue Systems

Allvue Systems provides actionable insights, benchmarks, and automation through an AI-powered platform that unifies data and streamlines workflows across the private investment lifecycle. With more than $8.5T in assets, 21K funds, and 500 clients managed on Allvue, we help make private markets more transparent, connected, and efficient.

Allvue is purpose-built for alternative investment managers and our integrated suite of software enables firms of all sizes, including private equity, private debt and public credit managers, fund administrators, and banks, to enhance data accuracy and make smarter investment decisions. Headquartered in Miami, Allvue operates across North America, Europe, and India. Visit allvuesystems.com to learn more.

About KPMG Luxembourg

KPMG in Luxembourg is a leading provider of professional services of audit, tax and advisory. KPMG operates in 146 countries and has more than 227,000 professionals working in member firms around the world.

Disclaimer: The parties hereto are independent contractors. Despite the use of the word "partner" this Press Release does not create or imply an agency, partnership, joint venture or any other form of legal association. Neither Party has the right to bind the other to any agreement with a third party nor to represent itself as an agent, partner or joint venture of the other or to incur any obligation or liability on behalf of the other Party.

