Scientists in China have proposed a novel scheduling framework for microgrids based on hybrid PV and a small modular nuclear reactors. The framework uses multi-objective distributionally robust optimization with a real-time reinforcement learning mechanism and is reportedly able to reduce operational costs by 18.7%.Researchers at China's Guangdong Power Grid have proposed integrating solar power with a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) to enhance microgrids' short-term dispatch capability while improving their long-term economic viability. To combine the two energy sources, the research team ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...