New partner network connects 2,000+ field service businesses with trusted experts to work smarter, grow faster, and get more time back.

BigChange, the all-in-one job management platform transforming field service operations powered by Simpro Group, today announced the launch of a new partner programme a trusted network of technology, service, and implementation partners built to help field service businesses remove complexity, run more profitably, and grow with confidence. The launch follows the success of similar partner programmes across Simpro Group, now extended to support BigChange customers.

A core component of Simpro Group's AI-first operating platform for the trades, BigChange provides field service and trades businesses with the clarity, control, and insights needed to simplify operations and scale confidently. Today, BigChange supports over 2,000 field service businesses across 20+ industries, with more than 50,000 daily users saving over 1.2 million administrative hours globally per year. BigChange's deepening relationship with the UK's leading technology partners will empower customers with access to industry specialists and key integrations that can extend and optimise their systems even further.

"A typical trade business relies upon a myriad of tools, service partners, and processes that simply don't work well together," said Fred Voccola, Chairman CEO of Simpro Group, BigChange's parent company. "Through our partner network, we can help our customers access expert guidance, unlock deeper insights, and power efficiency-driving automations that complement the power of our platform."

Making Integrations Simple and Productive

The partner programme includes service providers, technology integrators, and consultants who help businesses move from plan to progress without disruption. Every partner is selected for their ability to deliver real-world outcomes simpler workflows, faster deployment, and smoother transitions.

Rathbone Results, a BigChange implementation and business partner, helped EFT Systems, a UK-based fire and security specialist, transform its operations. Through BigChange, EFT reduced administrative work by more than 40 hours per month, improved visibility across every job, and strengthened communication between office and field turning saved time into stronger margins and more predictable performance.

"Having access to partners who truly understand field service, and have been vetted by BigChange, has been a game changer," said Dominic Darvell, Head of Group Compliance, EFT Systems Limited. "We've been able to go further, faster. The right expertise has helped us simplify the hard parts, keep momentum, and get measurable results without missing a beat."

Partner Programme Structure and Benefits

The programme is designed to be simple, transparent, and focused on one thing: helping customers get results. Partners are recognised at Registered, Select, and Premier levels based on investment, expertise, and customer success. Programme benefits include:

Access to the BigChange Partner Portal with on-demand training and resources;

Sandbox licences and, with customer permission, access to customer builds to accelerate integration work;

Co-marketing support, event sponsorship opportunities, and inclusion in BigChange-led campaigns;

Deal registration, referral incentives, or partner-exclusive discounts;

For Select and Premier partners: dedicated Partner Managers, joint business planning, and priority technical support.

Driving Progress Together

By formalising and expanding its partner programme, BigChange strengthens its ability to deliver more value, more choice, and more confidence to customers, and helps them run with more clarity, more control, and more profit.

About BigChange

BigChange, part of Simpro Group, is the all-in-one job management platform transforming field service operations. Combining practical AI, smart automation, and connected workflows, BigChange gives businesses clarity, control, and time back to focus on growth. Built on innovation and trust, BigChange empowers teams to be unstoppable. Learn more at www.bigchange.com.

About Simpro Group

Simpro Group builds the AI operating platform for the trades, helping contractors, technicians, and field crews get paid faster, run smarter, and grow stronger. As the company behind Simpro, BigChange, AroFlo, and ClockShark, we support 24,000 businesses and 450,000 users worldwide with teams across the U.S., Australia, and the U.K. Learn more about our AI operating platform at simpro.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251125788906/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Simpro Group: press@simprogroup.com