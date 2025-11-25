Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.11.2025 09:10 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

REDODO: Redodo Black Friday: Unbeatable Prices & Limited Bonuses

BERLIN, Nov. 25, 2025: The lowest prices of the year - UP TO 70% OFF!
For a limited time only - stronger, cheaper, and more exclusive than ever before!
Black Friday & Cyber Monday: Grab the deals while they last!

1. Mega Deals on Black Friday & Cyber Monday

Act now: Products are already discounted by up to 70%, and in addition, a strictly limited 12% discount code is available for all products - but quantities are limited! Available only on November 28 (Black Friday) and December 1 (Cyber Monday).

2. Black Friday Special: Buy 4, Get 5!

Secure your 4-pack now and receive an identical battery FREE - but attention: only the first five customers will benefit from this deal!

Valid for our bestseller models:

  • 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 Battery - Originally €289.99, now €209.99, tax-free only €173.99
  • 12V 100Ah H190 Bluetooth LiFePO4 Battery (https://www.redodopower.de/products/redodo-lifepo4-12v-100ah-h190-lithium-batterie-mit-bluetooth) - Originally €379.99, now €235.99, tax-free only €198.31
  • 12V 100Ah Mini LiFePO4 Battery - Originally €389.99, now €239.99, tax-free only €201.67
  • 12V 140Ah H190 Bluetooth LiFePO4 Battery (https://www.redodopower.de/products/12v-140ah-h190-untersitz-lithium-bluetooth-batterie) - Originally €470.57, now €319.99, tax-free only €268.90
  • 24V 100Ah LiFePO4 Battery (https://www.redodopower.de/products/redodo-24v-100ah-lithium-lifepo4-batterie) - Originally €679.99, now €369.99, tax-free only €310.92

All five models are absolute bestsellers - extremely limited, highly sought after - act fast!

3. High-Quality Free Gifts

The higher your order value, the bigger the free gifts - real added value at no extra cost! Additionally, all orders include random surprises such as Redodo magnets and stickers.

Gifts by order value:

  • From €999: 1× 12V 10A Charger FREE
  • From €1699: 1× 12V 20A Charger or 1× Battery Monitor FREE
  • From €2999: 1× 24V 20A Charger FREE

Special promotion:
When purchasing three 24V 200Ah batteries, you also receive a 24V 20A charger FREE.

More shopping = more high-quality gifts!

4. About Redodo - Your Energy, Redefined

Redodo is a leading brand for LiFePO4 batteries and stands for safety, long runtime, high energy efficiency, and reliable quality. Whether for motorhomes, solar storage, camping, boating, off-grid setups, or emergency power - Redodo delivers powerful energy solutions for modern, sustainable applications.

5. Conclusion

Redodo Black Friday 2025: Best prices of the year, limited gifts, and exclusive deals! Don't miss the chance to take your energy storage to the next level - act now on the official Redodo website!

Media Contact:
Contact Person: Lulu
Email: marketingde@redodopower.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.