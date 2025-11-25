REDODO: Redodo Black Friday: Unbeatable Prices & Limited Bonuses

BERLIN, Nov. 25, 2025: The lowest prices of the year - UP TO 70% OFF!

For a limited time only - stronger, cheaper, and more exclusive than ever before!

Black Friday & Cyber Monday: Grab the deals while they last!

1. Mega Deals on Black Friday & Cyber Monday

Act now: Products are already discounted by up to 70%, and in addition, a strictly limited 12% discount code is available for all products - but quantities are limited! Available only on November 28 (Black Friday) and December 1 (Cyber Monday).

2. Black Friday Special: Buy 4, Get 5!



Secure your 4-pack now and receive an identical battery FREE - but attention: only the first five customers will benefit from this deal!

Valid for our bestseller models:

12V 100Ah LiFePO4 Battery - Originally €289.99, now €209.99, tax-free only €173.99

- Originally €289.99, now €209.99, tax-free only €173.99 12V 100Ah H190 Bluetooth LiFePO4 Battery (https://www.redodopower.de/products/redodo-lifepo4-12v-100ah-h190-lithium-batterie-mit-bluetooth) - Originally €379.99, now €235.99, tax-free only €198.31

(https://www.redodopower.de/products/redodo-lifepo4-12v-100ah-h190-lithium-batterie-mit-bluetooth) - Originally €379.99, now €235.99, tax-free only €198.31 12V 100Ah Mini LiFePO4 Battery - Originally €389.99, now €239.99, tax-free only €201.67

- Originally €389.99, now €239.99, tax-free only €201.67 12V 140Ah H190 Bluetooth LiFePO4 Battery (https://www.redodopower.de/products/12v-140ah-h190-untersitz-lithium-bluetooth-batterie) - Originally €470.57, now €319.99, tax-free only €268.90

(https://www.redodopower.de/products/12v-140ah-h190-untersitz-lithium-bluetooth-batterie) - Originally €470.57, now €319.99, tax-free only €268.90 24V 100Ah LiFePO4 Battery (https://www.redodopower.de/products/redodo-24v-100ah-lithium-lifepo4-batterie) - Originally €679.99, now €369.99, tax-free only €310.92



All five models are absolute bestsellers - extremely limited, highly sought after - act fast!

3. High-Quality Free Gifts



The higher your order value, the bigger the free gifts - real added value at no extra cost! Additionally, all orders include random surprises such as Redodo magnets and stickers.

Gifts by order value:

From €999: 1× 12V 10A Charger FREE

1× 12V 10A Charger FREE From €1699: 1× 12V 20A Charger or 1× Battery Monitor FREE

1× 12V 20A Charger 1× Battery Monitor FREE From €2999: 1× 24V 20A Charger FREE



Special promotion:

When purchasing three 24V 200Ah batteries, you also receive a 24V 20A charger FREE.

More shopping = more high-quality gifts!

4. About Redodo - Your Energy, Redefined



Redodo is a leading brand for LiFePO4 batteries and stands for safety, long runtime, high energy efficiency, and reliable quality. Whether for motorhomes, solar storage, camping, boating, off-grid setups, or emergency power - Redodo delivers powerful energy solutions for modern, sustainable applications.

5. Conclusion



Redodo Black Friday 2025: Best prices of the year, limited gifts, and exclusive deals! Don't miss the chance to take your energy storage to the next level - act now on the official Redodo website!

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Lulu

Email: marketingde@redodopower.com