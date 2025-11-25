Allurity expands its European cybersecurity presence by acquiring MSF Partners - experts in protecting critical assets and infrastructure

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allurity, a European cybersecurity group with a strong presence across the continent, today announces the acquisition of MSF Partners (Monti Stampa Furrer & Partners), an expert operational technology (OT) security firm specialized in safeguarding critical business assets and infrastructure, including manufacturing plants, hydro dams, energy generation and mining facilities, and other essential systems that societies rely on.

The acquisition strengthens Allurity's position as a comprehensive cybersecurity company covering the entire cybersecurity lifecycle - from risk identification and prevention to detection, response, and recovery. By adding MSF Partners' expertise in security strategy, posture improvement, and program implementation, with the focus on OT security, Allurity expands its ability to protect both private and public organizations operating in high-risk environments.

"We are proud to welcome MSF Partners to Allurity," says Frida Westerberg, CEO of Allurity. "Their proven track record in protecting critical infrastructure complements our mission perfectly. This is another step towards building Europe's leading cybersecurity group, combining deep expertise, advanced technology, and strong purpose to protect what truly matters."

"Joining Allurity allows us to expand our impact while staying true to who we are," says Franco Monti, CEO of MSF Partners. "We have always focused on helping clients secure vital systems - from energy over mining to manufacturing - and with Allurity, we can bring that mission to an even broader international scale."



Based in Zurich, Switzerland, with a global reach, MSF Partners brings proven experience in OT security strategy, risk management, and large transformational programs. MSF Partners focuses on industries where security failures could have severe business and societal impact. Becoming part of Allurity gives MSF Partners the strength of a leading European cybersecurity company and access to new markets. Clients will benefit from a broader and more comprehensive offering that combines advanced monitoring, detection, and response capabilities - enabling even stronger protection for Europe's most critical sectors.

A united European force for a safe digital future

Allurity continues to grow rapidly across Europe through organic growth and strategic acquisitions of best-in-class cybersecurity specialists. With close to 800 experts and a presence in 18 countries, the group has built one of the strongest cybersecurity footprints in Europe.

Driven by its mission to enable a safe digital world, Allurity empowers organizations to build resilience and respond effectively to evolving cyber threats. The acquisition of MSF Partners further enhances this mission by extending Allurity's reach into critical infrastructure and operational environments - ensuring the safety and reliability of Europe's most vital systems.



For more information, please contact:

Maria Lörne

CMO, Allurity

mediarelations@allurity.com | allurity.com



About Allurity

Allurity is a tech-enabled cybersecurity services group with a mission to enable a safe digital world. With almost 800 cyber specialists across Europe, Allurity serves clients globally through a comprehensive range of cybersecurity services. These include both proactive and reactive services and software, such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), 24x7x365 managed detection and response (MDR), incident response, and proactive tech-enabled consulting. Allurity is supported by Trill Impact, a pioneering impact investor with a commitment to innovation and positive societal impact.



allurity.com



About MSF Partners (Monti Stampa Furrer & Partners)

MSF Partners is a cybersecurity advisory and operations firm dedicated to protecting critical infrastructure and managing operational risks. With extensive experience in industrial control systems (ICS) and OT environments, MSF Partners helps clients strengthen resilience in essential sectors such as utilities, critical infrastructure and manufacturing.

www.msfpartners.com

