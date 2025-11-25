Lushan Cultural Tourism Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd.: Lushan is making efforts to enhance the experience of international tourists and attract more people to travel here through photography events

LUSHAN, China, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, eleven photographers from across the globe, hailing from countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and China, have embarked on a photography tour at Mount Lushan. This cultural and tourism event is hosted by Lushan Cultural Tourism Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd.

During the tour, the photographers explored Mount Lushan's ancient streets to immerse themselves in the local street culture. They also listened to the melodious strains of Xihe Opera - a traditional Chinese art form - at Bailudong Academy, a renowned academic institution with a history spanning over a millennium. From Hanpokou, a famous scenic spot on the mountain, they enjoyed panoramic views of the Yangtze River and Poyang Lake. Additionally, in the villas blending Chinese and foreign architectural styles, the group experienced the unique integration of Western rural aesthetics and Eastern garden design.

Amid Mount Lushan's picturesque landscapes, the photographers created a series of striking photography works. They expressed hope that these pieces will serve as a bridge for cultural exchange between China and other countries, encouraging more international visitors to explore Mount Lushan. These works are set to be exhibited in Nanchang, the capital city of Jiangxi Province, on December 15th.

This September, Mount Lushan further strengthened its international ties by establishing cooperative partnerships with geoparks in Spain, Chile, South Korea, and other countries, formalizing "sister geopark" relationships with them. To enhance the travel experience for international tourists, the Mount Lushan Scenic Area has also launched an innovative "1+3" Foreign-related Comprehensive Service System. Under this system, Immigration Service Centers have been set up at key locations such as the lower station of the Mount Lushan Cableway, offering one-stop convenience services for inbound visitors - including financial assistance, ticket booking, and guided tour arrangements.

