Dow Jones News
25.11.2025 09:33 Uhr
Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
25-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

25/11/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Amount    Security Description                      Listing Category      ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
24000     Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid    Debt and debt-like     IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
110000    Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid     Debt and debt-like     IE00B579F325 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: Capital Limited 
 
19672200   Common Shares of USD0.0001 each; fully paid          Equity shares (commercial BMG022411000 --  
                                       companies) 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
19000     Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid               Debt and debt-like     IE00B4556L06 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
172000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid             Debt and debt-like     IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
259000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                Debt and debt-like     IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc 
 
300000    GraniteShares 3x Long PayPal Daily ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like     XS2596087671 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
90000     21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully  Debt and debt-like     CH1209763130 --  
       paid                              securities 

Issuer Name: HANetf ETC Securities plc 
 
80000     Metal Securities of The Royal Mint Responsibly Sourced     Debt and debt-like     XS2115336336 --  
       Physical Gold ETC Securities; fully paid            securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
30000     Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid Debt and debt-like     FR0013416716 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: KR1 plc 
 
177949520   Ordinary Shares of GBP0.0019 each; fully paid         Equity shares (commercial IM00BYYPQX37 --  
                                       companies) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
38000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid  Debt and debt-like     GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
206000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like     GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
5000     CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully Debt and debt-like     GB00BLD4ZM24 --  
       paid                              securities 
 
 
33000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like     GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
1350000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid         Debt and debt-like     XS2940466316 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: Braccan Mortgage Funding 2025-2 plc 
 
       Class X Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2068; 
        fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each  Debt and debt-like     XS3217600587 --  
       and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)  securities 
     (Rule 144A) 
 
 
       Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2068; 
        fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each  Debt and debt-like     XS3217600157 --  
       and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)  securities 
     (Rule 144A) 
 
 
       Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2068; 
342498000   fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each  Debt and debt-like     XS3217599557 --  
       and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)  securities 
     (Regulation S) 
 
 
       Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2068; 
13529000   fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each  Debt and debt-like     XS3217599714 --  
       and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)  securities 
     (Regulation S) 
 
 
       Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2068; 
22228000   fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each  Debt and debt-like     XS3217599631 --  
       and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)  securities 
     (Regulation S) 
 
 
       Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2068; 
        fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each  Debt and debt-like     XS3217600231 --  
       and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)  securities 
     (Rule 144A) 
 
 
       Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2068; 
        fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each  Debt and debt-like     XS3217600314 --  
       and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)  securities 
     (Rule 144A) 
 
 
       Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2068; 
8313000    fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each  Debt and debt-like     XS3217599805 --  
       and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)  securities 
     (Regulation S) 
 
 
       Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2068; 
        fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each  Debt and debt-like     XS3217600405 --  
       and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)  securities 
     (Rule 144A) 
 
 
       Class X Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2068; fully paid; 
7731000    (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher   Debt and debt-like     XS3217599987 --  
       integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation securities 
     S) 
 
 
       Class Z Notes due 17/01/2068; fully paid; (Registered in    Debt and debt-like 
        denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples securities         XS3217600660 --  
       of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) 
 
 
       Class Z notes Notes due 17/01/2068; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like 
1353000    denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples securities         XS3217600074 --  
       of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) 

Issuer Name: Diversified Energy Company 
 
                                       Equity shares 
3720125    Ordinary Shares of USD0.01 each; fully paid          (international commercial US25520W1071 --  
                                       companies secondary 
                                   listing) 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
350000000   11.75% Notes due 25/11/2026; fully paid; (Registered in    Debt and debt-like     XS3238398245 --  
       denominations of BRL25,000 each)                securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
2200000    Securities due 25/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised derivatives  XS3121148871 --  
       securities to bearer of GBP1 each) 
 
 
2200000    Securities due 25/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised derivatives  XS3121148798 --  
       securities to bearer of GBP1 each) 
 
 
2200000    Securities due 25/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised derivatives  XS3121148954 --  
       securities to bearer of GBP1 each) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
4500     WisdomTree Soybeans; fully paid                Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KY542 --
                                       securities 
 
 
154000    WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid          Debt and debt-like     JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
42100     WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
2500     WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like     JE00BN7KB557 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
3500     WisdomTree Gasoline; fully paid                Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KXW40 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
250000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid    Debt and debt-like     JE00BDD9Q840 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
9200     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid      Debt and debt-like     JE00B24DK975 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
27000     WisdomTree Soybean Oil; fully paid               Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KY435 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
71100     WisdomTree Silver; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KY328 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
10500     WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid               Debt and debt-like     JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
12000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid     Debt and debt-like     JE00B78DPL57 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
4500     WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid           Debt and debt-like     JE00B24DKC09 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
114800    WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid       Debt and debt-like     JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
100100    WisdomTree Aluminium 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid      Debt and debt-like     JE00B2NFTC05 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
16400     WisdomTree Wheat 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like     JE00BDD9QC84 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
18500     WisdomTree Copper 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like     JE00B2NFTF36 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
124800    WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like     JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
3600     WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         Debt and debt-like     JE00B2NFTL95 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
32500     WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like     JE00B2NFV803 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
71100     WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like     JE00B2NFTD12 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
14000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid   Debt and debt-like     JE00BDD9QD91 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
14000     WisdomTree Agriculture 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid     Debt and debt-like     JE00B2NFT427 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
18000     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid       Debt and debt-like     JE00B24DLX86 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
500      WisdomTree Broad Commodities Longer Dated; fully paid     Debt and debt-like     JE00B24DMC49 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
426200    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid              Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KXV33 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
77500     WisdomTree Cotton; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KXT11 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
78000     WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like     JE00B2QXZK10 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
36500     WisdomTree Gold; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KXX56 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
7000     WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid             Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KYF40 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
200000    WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid             Debt and debt-like     JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
73000     WisdomTree Live Cattle; fully paid               Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KY096 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
6000     WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid                Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KYC19 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
410000    WisdomTree Livestock; fully paid                Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KYK92 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
53500     WisdomTree Grains; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KYL00 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
152700    WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like     JE00BYQY3Z98 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
4117100    WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like     JE00BYQY8102 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
 
1500     WisdomTree Short GBP Long USD 3x Daily; fully paid       Debt and debt-like     JE00B3XJ8K03 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
150      WisdomTree Long EUR Short GBP; fully paid           Debt and debt-like     JE00B3Y3SZ64 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
7500     IncomeShares Microsoft (MSFT) Options ETP; fully paid     Debt and debt-like     XS2901886288 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
13000     Leverage Shares 3x Long Moderna (MRNA) ETP Securities; fully  Debt and debt-like     XS3005160091 --  
       paid                              securities 
 
 
15000     IncomeShares Alphabet (GOOG) Options ETP; fully paid      Debt and debt-like     XS2901885041 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
10000     IncomeShares Amazon (AMZN) Options ETP; fully paid       Debt and debt-like     XS2901884408 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
2500     IncomeShares Palantir (PLTR) Options ETP; fully paid      Debt and debt-like     XS3068775009 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
36000     IncomeShares Tesla (TSLA) Options ETP; fully paid       Debt and debt-like     XS2852999429 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
3500     Leverage Shares 2x NVIDIA ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully Debt and debt-like     XS2820604853 --  
       paid                              securities
46000     Leverage Shares 3x JD.Com ETP Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like     XS2675718642 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
4500     Leverage Shares 3x Long Ferrari (RACE) ETP Securities; fully  Debt and debt-like     XS2595673190 --  
       paid                              securities 
 
 
1000000    Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid  Debt and debt-like     XS2901882618 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
1900000    Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid  Debt and debt-like     XS2901882618 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
720000    Leverage Shares -3x Short Nvidia (NVDA) ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like     XS2944874416 --  
       paid                              securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
3000     WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid           Debt and debt-like     JE00BN2CJ301 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
70000     WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid              Debt and debt-like     JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
5700     WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid           Debt and debt-like     JE00B1VS3002 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
290000    WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid             Debt and debt-like     JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
19000     WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully  Debt and debt-like     JE00BQRFDY49 --  
       paid                              securities 
 
 
4800     WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid           Debt and debt-like     JE00B588CD74 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 
 
5500     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid    Debt and debt-like     JE00B6RV6N28 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
208500    WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid   Debt and debt-like     JE00B766LB87 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc 
 
       6.75% Notes due 27/08/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and debt-like 
100000000   to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of     securities         XS3165250245 --  
       GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
374000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid    Debt and debt-like     IE00BMTM6B32 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
54000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid   Debt and debt-like     IE00BMTM6D55 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
21700     WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like     IE00B7XD2195 --  
                                       securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 409246 
EQS News ID:  2235206 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
