Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 25-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 25/11/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 24000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities 110000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: Capital Limited 19672200 Common Shares of USD0.0001 each; fully paid Equity shares (commercial BMG022411000 -- companies) Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 19000 Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4556L06 -- securities 172000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities 259000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc 300000 GraniteShares 3x Long PayPal Daily ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2596087671 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 90000 21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully Debt and debt-like CH1209763130 -- paid securities Issuer Name: HANetf ETC Securities plc 80000 Metal Securities of The Royal Mint Responsibly Sourced Debt and debt-like XS2115336336 -- Physical Gold ETC Securities; fully paid securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 30000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid Debt and debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: KR1 plc 177949520 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.0019 each; fully paid Equity shares (commercial IM00BYYPQX37 -- companies) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 38000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities 206000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 5000 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- paid securities 33000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 1350000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: Braccan Mortgage Funding 2025-2 plc Class X Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2068; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each Debt and debt-like XS3217600587 -- and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities (Rule 144A) Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2068; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each Debt and debt-like XS3217600157 -- and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities (Rule 144A) Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2068; 342498000 fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each Debt and debt-like XS3217599557 -- and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities (Regulation S) Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2068; 13529000 fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each Debt and debt-like XS3217599714 -- and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities (Regulation S) Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2068; 22228000 fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each Debt and debt-like XS3217599631 -- and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities (Regulation S) Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2068; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each Debt and debt-like XS3217600231 -- and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities (Rule 144A) Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2068; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each Debt and debt-like XS3217600314 -- and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities (Rule 144A) Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2068; 8313000 fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each Debt and debt-like XS3217599805 -- and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities (Regulation S) Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2068; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each Debt and debt-like XS3217600405 -- and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities (Rule 144A) Class X Floating Rate Notes due 17/01/2068; fully paid; 7731000 (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher Debt and debt-like XS3217599987 -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation securities S) Class Z Notes due 17/01/2068; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples securities XS3217600660 -- of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) Class Z notes Notes due 17/01/2068; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like 1353000 denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples securities XS3217600074 -- of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) Issuer Name: Diversified Energy Company Equity shares 3720125 Ordinary Shares of USD0.01 each; fully paid (international commercial US25520W1071 -- companies secondary listing) Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 350000000 11.75% Notes due 25/11/2026; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3238398245 -- denominations of BRL25,000 each) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 2200000 Securities due 25/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised derivatives XS3121148871 -- securities to bearer of GBP1 each) 2200000 Securities due 25/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised derivatives XS3121148798 -- securities to bearer of GBP1 each) 2200000 Securities due 25/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised derivatives XS3121148954 -- securities to bearer of GBP1 each) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 4500 WisdomTree Soybeans; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY542 -- securities 154000 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities 42100 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities 2500 WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB557 -- securities 3500 WisdomTree Gasoline; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXW40 -- securities 250000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities 9200 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DK975 -- securities 27000 WisdomTree Soybean Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY435 -- securities 71100 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities 10500 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities 12000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78DPL57 -- securities 4500 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKC09 -- securities 114800 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities 100100 WisdomTree Aluminium 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTC05 -- securities 16400 WisdomTree Wheat 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9QC84 -- securities 18500 WisdomTree Copper 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTF36 -- securities 124800 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities 3600 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities 32500 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities 71100 WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTD12 -- securities 14000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities 14000 WisdomTree Agriculture 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFT427 -- securities 18000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DLX86 -- securities 500 WisdomTree Broad Commodities Longer Dated; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DMC49 -- securities 426200 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities 77500 WisdomTree Cotton; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXT11 -- securities 78000 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities 36500 WisdomTree Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXX56 -- securities 7000 WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYF40 -- securities 200000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities 73000 WisdomTree Live Cattle; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY096 -- securities 6000 WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYC19 -- securities 410000 WisdomTree Livestock; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYK92 -- securities 53500 WisdomTree Grains; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYL00 -- securities 152700 WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY3Z98 -- securities 4117100 WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY8102 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 1500 WisdomTree Short GBP Long USD 3x Daily; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B3XJ8K03 -- securities 150 WisdomTree Long EUR Short GBP; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B3Y3SZ64 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 7500 IncomeShares Microsoft (MSFT) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2901886288 -- securities 13000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Moderna (MRNA) ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like XS3005160091 -- paid securities 15000 IncomeShares Alphabet (GOOG) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2901885041 -- securities 10000 IncomeShares Amazon (AMZN) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2901884408 -- securities 2500 IncomeShares Palantir (PLTR) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3068775009 -- securities 36000 IncomeShares Tesla (TSLA) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2852999429 -- securities 3500 Leverage Shares 2x NVIDIA ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully Debt and debt-like XS2820604853 -- paid securities 46000 Leverage Shares 3x JD.Com ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2675718642 -- securities 4500 Leverage Shares 3x Long Ferrari (RACE) ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like XS2595673190 -- paid securities 1000000 Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2901882618 -- securities 1900000 Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2901882618 -- securities 720000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Nvidia (NVDA) ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like XS2944874416 -- paid securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 3000 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities 70000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities 5700 WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3002 -- securities 290000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities 19000 WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully Debt and debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 -- paid securities 4800 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B588CD74 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 5500 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B6RV6N28 -- securities 208500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B766LB87 -- securities Issuer Name: Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc 6.75% Notes due 27/08/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and debt-like 100000000 to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of securities XS3165250245 -- GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 374000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BMTM6B32 -- securities 54000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BMTM6D55 -- securities 21700 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B7XD2195 -- securities

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

