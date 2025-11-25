NLC India Ltd. says it has issued a tender for contractors to secure and develop 1,850 acres across multiple states for a solar power project connected to India's inter-state transmission system (ISTS) on behalf of NLC India Renewables Ltd (NIRL).From pv magazine India NLC India Ltd., on behalf of its subsidiary NLC India Renewables Ltd, has invited bids for the arrangement and development of 1,850 acres of land for an inter-state transmission system-connected solar power project. The tender requires the selected contractor to secure government or private land on either freehold or leasehold ...

