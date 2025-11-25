Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.11.2025
Goldrausch 2.0: 60% Insideranteil - warum dieser Gold-Explorer als Geheimtipp gilt
WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141
Frankfurt
25.11.25 | 08:03
0,034 Euro
-16,30 % -0,007
25.11.2025 09:36 Uhr
Minesto AB: Invitation to Minesto's webinar: Interim Management Statement Q3

GOTHENBURG, Sweden and VÄSTRA GÖTALAND, Sweden, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday November 27, Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, will publish the Interim Management Statement 1 January - 30 September 2025. Dr Martin Edlund, CEO, will present and share key updates from Minesto, followed by a Q&A session.

The webinar will take place online at 10am (CET) on Thursday 27 November 2025.

The presentation will be held in English.
The webinar will be broadcast through Finwire TV.
Following the session, a recording will be available online.

Please register your attendance here:
Minesto - Q3 Presentation 2025 - Finwire

Welcome.

The Interim Management Statement is scheduled for publication at 08.30 (CET) on Thursday 27 November, it will be distributed through press release and available at www.minesto.com

Contact:
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/invitation-to-minesto-s-webinar--interim-management-statement-q3,c4272118

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-minestos-webinar-interim-management-statement-q3-302625438.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
