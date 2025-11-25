Anzeige
25.11.2025 09:45 Uhr
Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (U71H LN) 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
25-Nov-2025 / 09:14 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
 
DEALING DATE: 24-Nov-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.7178 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3125966 
 
CODE: U71H LN 
 
ISIN: LU1407888483 
 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1407888483 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     U71H LN 
LEI Code:   549300M0DFVHMCD88D25 
Sequence No.: 409322 
EQS News ID:  2235454 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2235454&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2025 03:14 ET (08:14 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
