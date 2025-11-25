Lab Grown Diamond Market to Reach $59.2 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 9.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in the adoption of lab grown diamonds in the fashion and jewelry sector along with increase in applications of these diamonds in the industrial sector have spurred the demand for lab grown diamonds across myriad industry verticals. These lab grown diamonds can also be customized and personalized as per requirement, which further adds advantages apart from them being highly economical, sustainable, and environment friendly.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Lab Grown Diamond Market By Manufacturing Method (HPHT and CVD), Size (Below 2 Carat, 2-4 Carat, and Above 4 Carat), Nature (Colorless and Colored), and Application (Fashion and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.". According to the report, the global lab grown diamond market generated $24.0 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $59.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13694

Prime determinants of growth

The most widely used technique for producing lab-grown diamonds today is the Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) method, developed in the 1980s. Its popularity has surged in recent years due to lower production costs and the reduced space needed for equipment. The High-Pressure High-Temperature (HPHT) method, introduced in the 1950s, continues to be used, though it is gradually being overtaken by CVD. Both technologies offer a far more environmentally friendly alternative to natural diamond mining. Additionally, many manufacturers are adopting renewable energy sources for production, further lowering their carbon footprint. This shift is particularly appealing to environmentally conscious millennials and Generation Z.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Market Size in 2022 $24.0 billion Market Size in 2032 $59.2 billion CAGR 9.6 % No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Manufacturing Method, Size, Nature, Application, and Region Drivers • Increase in use of lab grown diamonds in fashion jewelry Opportunities • Technological Advancements and Government Initiatives • Growth in number of industrial applications of diamonds • Availability of lab grown diamonds as a cost-effective alternative • Sustainable methods for lab grown diamonds production make them more attractive for customers Restraints • Increase in customization of stones and jewelry • Improvements in diamond production technologies

Buy This Research Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/ad15cdbe76806244a82f6dcc85ff1b7e

The CVD segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By manufacturing method, the CVD segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global lab grown diamond market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The diamonds made using these techniques are the purest form of diamonds, which is very rare for naturally mined diamonds. This helps to differentiate between natural and CVD. However, the HPHT segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2032. This creates diamonds that are identical to naturally mined diamonds and are pure carbon diamonds

The below 2 carats segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By size, the below 2 carats segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global lab grown diamond market revenue and is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. Most of the lab grown diamonds that are available in the market for jewelry production and industrial tools production are below 2 carats. 1 to 2 carat diamonds are highly popular for making engagement and wedding rings and are expected to gain popularity in the future.

The colorless segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By nature, the colorless segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global lab grown diamond market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Colorless lab grown diamonds are highly popular for making jewelry such as engagement rings and wedding rings. They are also widely used for the production of jewelry pieces such as necklaces, bracelets, nose pins, and pendants. However, the colored segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2032. These diamonds are becoming increasingly popular due to their use in the creation of fashion jewelry pieces and the novelty associated with a diamond that is colored, which propels the market growth.

The fashion segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By application, the fashion segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global lab grown diamond market revenue and is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. Collaborations between jewelry and lab grown diamond companies are leading to the creation of exclusive pieces of jewelry and accessories that are endorsed in fashion events, which leads to rise in the purchase of such fashion items, which boosts the sales of lab grown diamonds in the fashion industry.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the lab grown diamond market revenue. Despite companies in the U.S. making lab grown diamonds, millions of carats of lab grown diamonds are imported in the U.S. every year. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2032. Asia-Pacific is one of the largest producers of lab grown diamonds around the globe. China is the top country in terms of lab grown diamond production and export, while India is set to become a major hub of lab grown diamonds across the globe.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13694

Leading Market Players: -

WD Lab Grown Diamonds

Mittal Diamonds

ABD Diamonds

De Beers Group

Diam Concept

Diamond Foundry Inc.

Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co., Ltd

New Diamond Technology LLC

Element Six UK Ltd

Bhanderi Prime Lab Grown CVD Diamonds.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global lab grown diamond market. These players have adopted different strategies such as collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Explore AMR's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer and Goods Domain:

Costume Jewelry Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024 - 2033

Luxury Apparels Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Luxury Cosmetics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Gemstones Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Pearl Jewelry Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031

Luxury Jewelry Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2031

Cosmetics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032

Organic Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Personal Care Wipes Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031

Men Personal Care Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides end-to-end solutions along with information, education, advocacy, and networking resources to SMEs and early-stage start-ups to bring excellence to their processes. In addition, we offer a nurturing environment required to develop and grow businesses, including business planning; virtual support; market intelligence; acquiring resources; and getting direct access to finance, suppliers, and other experts to boost the growth of businesses and entrepreneurs.

Our bundled and hassle-free business support systems are customized to meet the needs of SME consultants and industry leaders. Moreover, our large network of skilled consultants and experts help start-ups get the business on a roll.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lab-grown-diamond-market-to-reach-59-2-billion-globally-by-2032-at-9-6-cagr-allied-market-research-302625498.html