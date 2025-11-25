ALA Group and OWS Automotive Officially Launch Joint Venture at Dubai Air Show 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark moment for regional aerospace and defense, ALA Group, a global supply chain integrator in aerospace and defense markets, and OWS Automotive have officially signed a joint venture agreement at the Dubai Air Show. The partnership, witnessed by industry leaders and government stakeholders, pioneers a new chapter in aviation and defense supply chain management across the GCC and MENA region.

The new joint venture will immediately begin engaging with major aviation and defense clients, providing a comprehensive supply chain platform encompassing global parts sourcing, kitting and assembly, MRO support, and just-in-time delivery. Headquartered in the UAE, the entity will also expand operations into the wider MENA region.

"This signing is a pivotal step in realizing our shared vision of creating a world-class supply chain hub in the GCC," said Vittorio Genna, Co-Founder & Vice-President of ALA Group. "It reflects our joint ambition to support localization, enhance efficiency, and ensure that regional partners have access to world-class aerospace and defense solutions."

Mauro Romano, CEO of ALA MENA, stated: "This is the beginning of a long-term commitment to empowering the region's aviation and defense sectors through innovation, resilience, and collaboration."

Oweis Zahran, CEO of OWS Automotive, added: "This signing is the culmination of months of planning and shared effort. Together with ALA, we are building a powerful ecosystem that will strengthen regional self-sufficiency and drive long-term growth."

The Dubai Air Show provided the ideal stage for this announcement, reinforcing the partnership's role in shaping the future of aviation and defense in the Middle East.

About ALA Group

ALA Group is one of the leading international supply chain partners for the Aerospace, Defense, Railway, and High-Tech sectors. For over 35 years, ALA has positioned itself as a single, trusted partner for the management and distribution of high-performance products, services, and engineering solutions designed to simplify and optimize its clients' supply chain operations. With operations across Europe, Middle East, and North America, ALA provides ISO-certified logistics, inventory management, and procurement solutions to OEMs, MROs, and government agencies worldwide. www.alacorporation.com

About OWS Automotive

OWS Automotive is a regional pioneer in sustainable automotive MRO services, supporting government clients and large-scale fleet operators across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. OWS combines technical expertise with strong local networks to deliver cost-optimized, sustainable fleet management, and MRO solutions. www.owsauto.com

