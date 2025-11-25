Anzeige
25.11.2025
Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (PRUK LN) 
Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 
25-Nov-2025 / 10:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) 
 
DEALING DATE: 24-Nov-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 23.0546 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6823135 
 
CODE: PRUK LN 
 
ISIN: LU2182388152 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU2182388152 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     PRUK LN 
LEI Code:   2138003WMTSM1WY4MQ97 
Sequence No.: 409354 
EQS News ID:  2235544 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2235544&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2025 04:10 ET (09:10 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
