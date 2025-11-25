KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd ("EdgePoint") - part of EdgePoint Infrastructure, a leading ASEAN-based independent telecommunications infrastructure company - announced the successful deployment of its first-of-its-kind Connectivity for Conservation project at the Al-Sultan Abdullah Royal Tiger Reserve in Ulu Tembeling, Jerantut, Pahang. The project was implemented in partnership with the Pahang State Parks Corporation (Perbadanan Taman Negeri Pahang, PTNP), and The Habitat Foundation (THF).By connecting manned guard posts and camp sites via Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology, the solution enables real-time coordination and communication for rangers and research staff operating in remote and dense rainforests. It also supports incident reporting, navigation and location tagging for emergency communication and response protocols.Muniff Kamaruddin, Chief Executive Officer of EdgePoint Towers, said, "As part of our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitment, we are proud to contribute to tiger conservation efforts through the use of technology. Protecting biodiversity is a crucial component of sustainable development, and by leveraging our expertise in connectivity and infrastructure, we aim to strengthen monitoring and protection of Malaysia's endangered tigers. Through this partnership, we have worked closely with stakeholders to understand and address the complex challenges posed by difficult terrain, unpredictable weather, and wildlife-specific needs.""Operational constraints such as limited fuel supply and power access require robust solutions and detailed contingency planning to ensure optimal equipment performance with minimal on-site intervention. By integrating off-grid solar and battery systems, these installations will enhance the efficiency of rangers and researchers, providing reliable access to critical data in real time and enabling faster response to tiger sightings and anti-poaching efforts. This initiative also demonstrates how technology-driven insights can shape more effective, data-informed wildlife protection policies," he added.Encik Zainal Abidin bin Othman, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PTNP said, "The Malayan Tiger is listed as critically endangered, with an estimated 150 remaining in the wild in Malaysia. This alarming scarcity highlights the urgent need for innovative and technology-driven approaches to safeguard the species. Through the enhanced connectivity provided by EdgePoint's solution, PTNP together with the service operator of Al-Sultan Abdullah Royal Tiger Reserve, Enggang Management Services (EMS) Sdn. Bhd. and implementing partners can now benefit with better communications in the deep forest, instead of depending on satellite phones only. This is also one of the risk mitigation plans for the park alongside patrolling and monitoring. Ultimately, this improves the safety for the patrollers while enhancing park management."Justine Vaz, Executive Director from The Habitat Foundation added, "This pioneering initiative highlights the power of collaboration in driving meaningful conservation outcomes. It demonstrates the synergistic potential of partnerships between corporations, government agencies, and NGOs in addressing real-world challenges. The enhanced connectivity will improve coordination and data sharing among conservation stakeholders operating in remote landscapes. It will also be instrumental in reinforcing enforcement coordination and strengthening efforts to protect Malaysia's endangered tigers. We look forward to seeing the results and insights from this program, which we hope will inform future policy decisions within the reserve and the wider conservation community. Through this partnership, we remain hopeful that we can contribute to the population recovery of this iconic Malaysian species."The Connectivity for Tiger Conservation project marks a pioneering collaboration between technology and conservation, demonstrating how digital infrastructure and connectivity can be powerful in safeguarding Malaysia's rich natural heritage, supporting biodiversity conservation and ensuring the survival of its critically endangered wildlife.About EdgePoint InfrastructureEdgePoint Infrastructure is an ASEAN based independent telecommunications infrastructure company that aspires towards Building a Connected, Digital ASEAN. With operations in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, through EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd, PT Centratama Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk and EdgePoint Towers Inc. respectively, the company is focused on providing sharable and leading-edge telecom structures, small cells and in-building systems. EdgePoint aims to be an industry leader through scale and innovation, driving operational efficiencies through the adoption of analytics and digital technologies.