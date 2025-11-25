Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Goldstorm Metals Corp. (TSXV: GSTM) (FSE: B2U) ("Goldstorm" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its 2025 surface sampling program at the Crown Property, situated directly south of Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM gold-copper project and Newmont's Brucejack gold mine. This release also includes the 2025 drilling results from the Electrum Property, located immediately north of Scottie Resources' claims, within a well-established mineral trend of past and current gold-silver producers. These include Ascot Resources' Premier Mine to the south and Newmont's Brucejack mine to the north. Figure 1 below shows the locations of both the Crown and Electrum properties within their respective mineral trends in the heart of the Golden Triangle. Figure 2 provides a close-up view of the Crown Project in relation to the Treaty-KSM trend of porphyry gold-copper deposits, as well as the north-south alignment of high grade gold-silver deposits found along the Brucejack Fault.

2025 Exploration Program on the Crown Property

The 2025 field exploration program at the Crown Property, which has now been completed, included extensive surficial sampling, reconnaissance geological mapping, Induced Polarization (IP) and Magnetotelluric (MT) surveys across the Copernicus Zone, and the collection of Worldview 3 high-resolution satellite imagery. The 2024 and 2025 sampling programs have been instrumental in defining the geological potential of the area and advancing early-stage gold-silver-copper prospects into drill ready targets. Planning of drill sites for the 2026 exploration season will be finalized once the compilation and interpretation of the 2025 geophysical surveys have been completed.

All assays have now been received for a total of 657 grab, chip, and channel samples that were collected in 2025. Highlights of the results from the sampling program are shown below.

Multiple high-grade gold-silver-copper results include:

Sample 121777 assayed 103 g/t gold and 197 g/t silver (select grab)

and (select grab) Sample 121767 assayed 71.1 g/t gold and 0.44% copper (select grab)

and (select grab) Sample 121776 assayed 19.8 g/t gold over a 0.75m (chip sample)

(chip sample) Sample 121778 assayed 1423 g/t silver , 6.09 g/t gold and 0.48% copper (select grab)

, and (select grab) Sample 122061 assayed 218 g/t silver, 0.62 g/t gold , and 0.45% copper (select grab)

, and (select grab) Sample 122062 assayed 136 g/t silver, 0.31 g/t gold, and 0.24% copper over 0.50m (chip sample)

Results from 2025 Sampling Program

Geochemical sampling in 2025 continued to discover new precious and base metal occurrences across previously unsampled areas of glacial ablation on the Orion Concession, while expanding upon previously recognized, but untested, mineralized trends such as the Copernicus Zone. Mineralization styles observed at Copernicus, and along the northwest Orion Spine, reflect potential intrusive-related sources at depth. This potential has been supported by the presence of an anomalous magnetic high with coincident resistivity-chargeability anomalies, which were defined by the recent Induced Polarization (IP) and Magnetotelluric (MT) surveys.

Many of the high-grade gold and silver results are associated with quartz-carbonate-base metal veins in areas that had limited or no previous sample coverage. These assays include some of the highest gold grades to date such as sample 121777, assaying 103 g/t gold, and sample 121767 assaying 71.1 g/t gold from select grabs, while sample 121776 returned 19.8 g/t gold over a 0.75 m chip sample. Additionally, high-grade silver and base-metal mineralization was observed in an area located more than 1.5 km south of the high-grade gold veins. These samples returned up to 1,423 g/t silver, 6.09 g/t gold, 0.48% copper, 18.6% lead, and 5.21% zinc. Mineralization in this area appears to be primarily hosted in epithermal-style quartz-sulphide veins, within sericite and iron-carbonate altered volcaniclastic sequences, spatially associated with quartz-sericite-pyrite altered syenite dykes.

The Orion area, centered on the Crown Property, encompasses a complex geological terrane and an associated polymetallic, metallogenic trend that shows strong indications for potentially hosting a variety of economic mineral deposit styles, including volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS), copper-gold skarn, porphyry copper-gold-silver, and epithermal gold-silver systems (Figure 4).

Delta West Area

On trend, and approximately 10 kilometers south of Newmont's Valley of the Kings (VOK) high-grade gold deposit, the Company discovered a new gold zone called Delta West. This zone consists of a series of east-northeast trending, steeply dipping, parallel to sub-parallel, shear-hosted, narrow, pyritic quartz and calcite veins, stringers and breccia stockworks that host significant gold mineralization. Values from select grab samples as high as 39.9 g/t gold were returned from this year's reconnaissance program (Figure 5). The gossanous terrain that hosts these veins extends for more than a kilometer to the east and will be a priority target for continued exploration efforts in 2026.

Electrum 2025 Drill Program

Results from the Company's 2025 drilling program at the Electrum Property are reported below. Six holes, totalling 1,172 meters, were drilled targeting epithermal veins that contain precious and base-metal mineralization. The drill holes explored multiple, near-surface, gold-silver zones in order to better understand the structural orientation of the various veins and stockwork systems. All six holes encountered gold and silver mineralization. Significant gold and silver intercepts are shown in the table below. A notable element of this program is that the high-grade silver encountered in several drill holes validates the theory that an independent pulse of silver mineralization is associated with the gold mineralization. The Company believes that this may be part of the trend that extends from Silbak Premier more than 40 km northward to Brucejack Lake. At Brucejack, the West Zone represents a silver-dominant system that is next to the Valley of the Kings high-grade gold-silver deposit. Figure 1 delineates this trend clearly.

2025 Drilling Intercept Summary for the Electrum Property

Hole ID Zone From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) EL-25-18 East Gold 24.50 29.00 4.50 0.42 44.74



26.00 27.50 1.50 0.94 117.00

















125.85 142.50 16.65 0.86 32.74



125.85 126.35 0.50 2.10 944.00



138.00 139.50 1.50 1.07 5.53



141 142.5 1.50 6.39 7.29 EL-25-19 East Gold 144.9 152.5 7.60 2.16 3.96 Including

144.90 146.45 1.55 5.53 10.60



151.00 152.50 1.50 4.21 3.68













EL-25-20 East Gold 2.75 5.00 2.25 0.65 95.73 Including

2.75 3.73 0.98 1.05 201.00 and

131.18 132.36 1.18 0.37 156.00 and

140.50 142.00 1.50 1.01 3.20 EL-25-21 East Gold 3.20 10.50 7.30 0.62 76.69 Including

7.50 9.00 1.50 1.17 228.00













EL-25-22 East Gold 98.00 99.00 1.00 0.62 33.78 and

193.75 200.50 6.75 2.10 18.05 Including

193.75 196.50 2.75 4.65 6.85 and

265.50 267.00 1.50 1.13 324.00 and

292.00 293.00 1.00 1.19 357.00 EL-25-23 East Gold 105.00 159.50 54.50 0.33 3.58 Including

105.00 106.00 1.00 0.88 35.75 Including

123.00 124.50 1.50 1.37 1.60 Including

142.50 144.00 1.50 1.06 3.42 All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

HQ diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5 m intervals.

True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Drill data for 2025 Electrum Holes

Hole ID Zone UTM E NAD

83 UTM N NAD

83 Elevation

(m) Azi (o) Dip (o) Depth

(m) EL-25-18 East Gold 433828.7 6238118 761 38 -41 263 EL-25-19 East Gold 433829.1 6238119 761 33 -65 150 EL-25-20 East Gold 433830.7 6238098 761 51 -50 170 EL-25-21 East Gold 433829.7 6238092 761 46 -60 65 EL-25-22 East Gold 433894.2 6238025 740 6 -45 300 EL-25-23 East Gold 434056.2 6238065 641 42 -54 224

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

All samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption (AA) spectrometry finish. Samples over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with gravimetric finish. All samples were analyzed by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-MS, with silver and base metal over-limits being reanalyzed by emission spectrometry. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Goldstorm Metals

Goldstorm Metals Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration company with a large strategic land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the world. Goldstorm's flagship projects, Crown and Electrum, cover an area that totals 16,469 hectares over 6 concessions, of which 5 are contiguous. The Crown Project is situated directly south of Seabridge Gold's KSM gold-copper deposits and Newmont Corporation's Brucejack/Valley of the Kings gold mine. Electrum, also located in the Golden Triangle of BC, is situated directly between Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine, approximately 20 kilometers to the north, and the past producing Silbak Premier mine, 20 kilometers to the south.

