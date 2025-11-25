Only months after inaugurating the world's largest sand battery - a 1 MW/100 MWh thermal storage system - Polar Night has committed to building a project twice its size.From ESS News Polar Night Energy will deploy an industrial-scale thermal energy storage unit for Lahti Energia's district heating network in Vääksy, Finland. The sand battery will provide 2 MW of thermal output and 250 MWh of storage capacity, positioning it as the world's largest sand-based thermal energy storage system upon completion. The installation will supply heat to the Vääksy district heating network and is expected ...

