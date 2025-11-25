New capability combines location-based filtering with AI summarization and analytics to help security, crisis response and supply chain teams act faster and smarter

Silobreaker, a leading AI-native intelligence platform trusted by global security, threat and risk teams, today announced the release of enhanced geofencing capabilities that pair geospatial filtering with AI-driven summarization and contextual analysis. As organizations continue to navigate increasingly complex geopolitical, environmental and operational risks, this new functionality provides clarity and confidence to support the discovery and interpretation of emerging threats.

Using Silobreaker's new capabilities, organizations can identify, monitor and respond to incidents near the places that matter most transforming the ability of physical security, crisis management and supply chain teams to contextualize global events. Users can quickly define geographic zones of interest and receive AI-generated summaries, alerts and context-relevant insights based on significant incidents within those boundaries.

Analysts can visualize and query activity around facilities, supply routes or critical infrastructure, gaining sharper situational awareness and accelerating decision-making when timing is critical.

"These new capabilities enhance Silobreaker's role as a dynamic intelligence engine, adding location-based precision that transforms insights into decisions that make a difference," said Geoff Brown, CEO, Silobreaker. "By unifying location data, AI-driven entity analytics and third-party sources, we're enabling customers to generate insights that are more contextual, actionable and precise, wherever they operate."

With AI-Enhanced Geofencing, users can:

Search with geospatial precision Create and store custom search zones with resolution down to the meter and seamlessly generate AI analysis on entities and reporting with those areas.

Create and store custom search zones with resolution down to the meter and seamlessly generate AI analysis on entities and reporting with those areas. Receive AI-enhanced alerts and event summaries Read concise overviews of events and background analysis that cut through dense reporting.

Read concise overviews of events and background analysis that cut through dense reporting. Integrate insights from external datasets - Use open-source data in Silobreaker, enriched with premium sources from providers including RANE and Dragonfly SIAS, or import geo-lists from third-party tools to align with external datasets and maps.

Silobreaker's new geofencing capability delivers greater accuracy and context crucial for assessing relevance, risk and impact all within one unified platform.

About Silobreaker

Silobreaker is an AI-native intelligence platform that unifies external data, advanced analytics and human expertise to deliver high-quality insights where it matters most. Designed for security, threat and risk teams, the Silobreaker proprietary intelligence engine automates the collection, fusion and analysis of cyber, geopolitical and physical data. With PIR-driven workflows, agentic automation and executive-ready reporting, Silobreaker helps global enterprises and governments anticipate threats, accelerate decisions, protect their people, operations and assets, and build resilience with confidence. Learn more here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251125284838/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts

Harry Mottram Michelle Edge

Eleven Hundred Agency

E: silobreaker@elevenhundredagency.com