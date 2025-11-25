New data show that adults are rejecting guilt this festive period amid appreciation of moderation over absolutes

As the festive season gets underway, new attitudinal research of more than 2,000 adults conducted by the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD) shows that most adults in the UK and US are prepared to take a balanced, self-moderated approach to drinking this festive season and are increasingly weary of moralised messaging on alcohol consumptioni

While the festive season and New Year are traditionally seen as a time of indulgence, IARD's findings reveal that moderation, not excess, may now be more front of mind. Almost nine in ten adults (89% UK 81% US) agree that moderation is a responsible way to enjoy alcohol, while most (78% UK 71% US) see it as part of a balanced lifestyle. Awareness of risk is near universal, with 96% (UK) and 94% (US) of drinkers saying they understand the risks associated with alcohol.

Julian Braithwaite, CEO of IARD, said: "The data makes one thing clear: most adults recognise the value of drinking moderately and want to celebrate the good times and friends. People understand the risks, they know their limits, and they appreciate balance. What they don't want is to be stigmatised for enjoying a glass of something special during the holidays or a toast on New Year's Eve."

The new research also shows strong support for empowering, balanced communication over alarmist or absolutist messages. When asked to choose, majorities (51%) in both the UK and US said it's better to promote moderation than to focus on restriction recognising that many adults do choose to drink. Indeed, data shows that in England 78% of adults do not exceed the Chief Medical Officer's recommended lower risk guideline of 14 units per week, while nearly half (49%) of Americans said that they planned to drink less alcohol in 2025ii,iii

This preference for balance extends to expectations of policy. The majority of adults (88% UK 82% US) believe governments should focus on tackling the real harms of addiction, underage drinking, and drunk-driving not policing responsible adults who enjoy a drink. Despite this self-awareness, many feel that the joy of celebration has been clouded by guilt. Two-thirds (66% UK 61% US) say that drinking, even in moderation, is now judged more negatively than before.

"Public debate around drinking has become dominated by extremes," Julian Braithwaite added. "The evidence suggests that most adults sit comfortably in the middle drinking moderately, understanding the risks, and making responsible choices. It's time that conversation caught up with reality and recognised that enjoying a glass of something, particularly during the festive season, isn't a moral failure but part of a valid social experience."

The data shows this tension is felt most acutely by Gen Z, who are navigating what IARD has termed the 'Double Pressure Paradox': equal social pressure to drink and not to drink. Collectively across both geographies, half (50%) of Gen Z say they feel urged by health campaigns and media to cut back on alcohol consumption, compared to 24% of the over 60s. At the same time, 47% of Gen Z feel similar pressure from friends and family compared to just 10% of the older generation. However, Gen Z are more likely than the over 60s to say alcohol makes social occasions more enjoyable 85% to 70%, respectively and 60% of the younger generation say drinking alcohol is part of their culture and tradition compared to just 45% of the over 60s.

IARD is a standards raising not-for-profit organisation with the world's largest online database of peer-reviewed research on alcohol and health, alcohol policy and alcohol regulation. Its recent study of 23 meta-analyses examining the association between alcohol consumption and all-cause mortality found that across all, light-to-moderate consumption had the same or lower risk of death compared to no alcohol consumptioniv

At the same time, the most recent WHO data shows that of the WHO's 194 member states, 113 (or 62%) of those with available data are on track or have already met the harmful drinking reduction target according to at least one indicatorv. Crucially, the most notable progress was made in the two indicators that link directly to harm: global alcohol-attributable mortality rates fell by 20.2%, while morbidity rates by 17.4% between 2010 and 2019vi

Overall, this festive season IARD is calling for a more confident and realistic conversation about alcohol one that reflects and celebrates how the majority live: raising a glass, living in balance and aware of risks.

About IARD

The International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to reducing harmful drinking and promoting understanding of responsible drinking. We are supported by the leading global beer, wine, and spirits producers, who have come together for a common purpose: to be part of the solution in combating harmful drinking. To advance this shared mission, IARD works and partners with public sector, civil society, and private stakeholders. www.iard.org

IARD's members are AB InBev, Asahi, Bacardi, Brown-Forman, Carlsberg, Diageo, Heineken, Kirin, Moët Hennessy, Molson Coors Beverage Company, Pernod Ricard, Suntory Global Spirits, and William Grant Sons. Associate members: The Coca-Cola Company and LOTTE Chilsung Beverage.

