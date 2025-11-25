Generic Drugs Market Size to Worth USD 898 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.75% | Research by Vantage Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Generic Drugs Market, valued at USD 487.21 Billion in 2024, is poised to reach USD 898 Billion by 2035, advancing at a CAGR of 5.75% from 2025 to 2035. As healthcare systems worldwide push for affordability, accessibility, and value-driven therapeutics, the generic drugs industry is entering a period of unprecedented expansion, driven by patent cliffs, aging populations, and rising chronic disease prevalence.

The market is undergoing a fundamental transformation from traditional small-molecule generics to complex generics, biosimilars, 505(b)(2) products, value-added generics, and digitally integrated supply chains. Enhanced regulatory pathways, advanced formulation technologies, and robust global manufacturing ecosystems are accelerating market penetration across pharmaceuticals, hospitals, and retail pharmacies.

Generic Drugs Market Enters a High-Momentum, Affordability-First Era

Major trends reshaping the global generics landscape include:

Massive patent expiries (2025-2035) boosting opportunities for blockbuster molecules

Expanding pipelines for specialty generics, biosimilars, and complex injectables

Global transition toward cost-effective treatment pathways driven by payer pressure

Rapid adoption of continuous manufacturing, AI-driven QA/QC & digital supply chain optimization

Increased emphasis on bioequivalence studies, formulation innovation & API security

Growing preference for value-added generics (extended-release, abuse-deterrent, improved pharmacokinetics)

Acceleration of hospital-based procurement & centralized tendering systems

Government incentives for local manufacturing, GMP compliance & drug security strategies

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/generic-drugs-market-1660/request-sample

Free Sample Includes:

Global & regional market size forecasts through 2035.

Competitive benchmarking and SWOT analysis of top providers.

Segmentation insights.

Regulatory and sustainability landscape mapping.

Porter's Five Forces and value chain assessment.

Regional investment and technology adoption opportunities.

Why CXOs Are Focusing on the Generic Drugs Opportunity

Expanding demand for low-cost therapies targeting chronic diseases

Increasing reliance on generic-driven cost containment by governments & private insurers

Strong momentum in biosimilar adoption across oncology, immunology & diabetes

Major supply chain shifts creating openings for players with quality, scale & resilience

Accelerating penetration of complex generics (inhalers, injectables, topicals, ophthalmics)

Growing investments by global pharma companies into generic portfolios to offset revenue loss

Rising preference for Gx substitution in retail pharmacies supported by policy reforms

Key Market Drivers & Technological Influencers

Patent cliffs across cardiovascular, oncology, metabolic, and immunology drugs

Innovation in formulation science, enabling stability, solubility & extended-release profiles

AI-assisted pharmacovigilance, automated testing & regulatory documentation

Growing adoption of biosimilars, supported by clinical evidence and payer acceptance

Expansion of API production hubs in India, China, and Eastern Europe

Increasing approvals of complex injectables, sterile products & combination therapies

Robust demand from public healthcare schemes & institutional procurement

Strategic Opportunities for Manufacturers & Investors

Capture high-value opportunities in complex generics & biosimilars

Strengthen vertically integrated API-formulation supply chains

Accelerate facility modernization with automation, continuous manufacturing & data integrity tools

Expand licensing, co-marketing, and contract development & manufacturing (CDMO) partnerships

Prioritize regulatory harmonization across FDA, EMA, CDSCO, PMDA & TGA

Target growth regions with pharma reforms and improving healthcare access

Develop value-added generics (VAGs) to enhance profitability and therapeutic compliance

Expert Insights

"The generic drugs sector is rapidly evolving beyond cost leadership. The next decade belongs to players who excel in complex formulations, quality manufacturing, and global regulatory agility." Nneha R. Godbole, CEO, Vantage Market Research

Email Directly Here with Detailed Information: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Executive Priorities for Future Market Leadership

Invest in complex generics, sterile injectables & biosimilars

Strengthen global supply chain visibility & API sourcing resilience

Build advanced GMP-compliant manufacturing with automated QA/QC

Expand regulatory expertise in ANDA, DMF, biosimilar & global dossier filings

Enhance R&D for difficult-to-formulate molecules and long-acting products

Establish strategic alliances with hospitals, tenders & payer networks

Market Overview & Growth Drivers

The Generic Drugs Market is witnessing robust growth driven by expanding chronic disease prevalence, rising healthcare expenditure, and payer pressure for cost savings. The shift from branded to value-driven treatment options is strengthening demand across oncology, cardiovascular, respiratory, metabolic, and infectious disease therapeutics.

Key growth contributors include:

Surge in brand-to-generic switching rates in major markets

Strong government policies for generic substitution & price caps

Increasing approvals for biosimilars with compelling clinical comparability

Expansion of retail pharmacy chains and improved access to affordable medicines

Rising demand for oral solids, injectables, topical generics & combination drugs

Continuous manufacturing innovations enabling quality, cost reduction & speed

Strategic Intelligence for CXOs & Decision-Makers

Benchmark leading generic drug manufacturers across key therapeutic classes to assess differentiation in API quality, bioequivalence performance, manufacturing capabilities (OSD, injectables, biologics), and regulatory track record.

Monitor digital transformation trends in pharmaceuticals, including AI-enabled drug formulation, automated quality control systems, advanced serialization technologies, and cloud-based compliance/documentation workflows.

Analyze regional market economics, focusing on price erosion trends, country-specific reimbursement policies, tender-based procurement dynamics, and the impact of branded-to-generic substitution rates.

Identify high-growth opportunities in complex generics, high-potency APIs (HPAPIs), biosimilars, long-acting injectables (LAIs), and difficult-to-formulate dosage forms such as inhalables, ophthalmics, and transdermals.

Model revenue upside from expanding hospital pharmacies, retail chains, and e-pharmacy channels, particularly in emerging markets adopting generics-driven cost-containment strategies.

Track M&A activities, strategic partnerships, and R&D investments, especially around first-to-file (FTF) opportunities, patent cliff pipelines, next-gen biosimilars, and manufacturing technologies such as continuous manufacturing.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/generic-drugs-market-1660/checkout

Benefits of Purchasing Generic Drugs Market Reports

Analyst Support - Direct access to our experts before and after purchase for tailored insights and clarifications.

- Direct access to our experts before and after purchase for tailored insights and clarifications. Data Accuracy - Forecasts and trends validated through a combination of primary industry interviews, end-user surveys, and advanced statistical modeling.

- Forecasts and trends validated through a combination of primary industry interviews, end-user surveys, and advanced statistical modeling. Decision-Making Tools - Interactive dashboards, granular segment forecasts, competitor benchmarking, and adoption roadmaps to guide strategy.

- Interactive dashboards, granular segment forecasts, competitor benchmarking, and adoption roadmaps to guide strategy. Quality & Credibility - Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, healthcare innovators, and technology leaders for reliable market intelligence.

Market Momentum: Why Now

Rapid Advancements in Formulation Science, Manufacturing Technologies & Digital Quality Systems: Breakthroughs in complex formulation technologies such as nanoparticle delivery, extended-release systems, high-potency APIs (HPAPIs), and sterile injectable manufacturing are elevating the quality and performance of generic drugs. Advanced automation, continuous manufacturing, and AI-driven process analytics are reducing production variability and accelerating scale-up. Digital quality systems, e-Batch records, and automated compliance workflows are improving reproducibility, reducing deviations, and strengthening global regulatory alignment across facilities.

Rising Global Burden of Chronic & High-Prevalence Diseases: The accelerating incidence of diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, oncology cases, respiratory diseases, infections, and mental health conditions is significantly expanding demand for affordable therapeutics. With governments and health systems emphasizing cost containment and increasing reliance on generics substitutions, the market is benefiting from broad-based uptake across hospitals, retail pharmacies, and public procurement programs. Growing patient awareness and increasing accessibility of treatment options further strengthen generic medication adoption worldwide.

Shift Toward Cost-Effective, High-Value & Difficult-to-Manufacture Generics: Payers, hospital systems, and insurers are prioritizing cost-effective alternatives to branded therapies. This shift is driving strong uptake of complex generics-including inhalables, ophthalmics, long-acting injectables, transdermals, and peptide generics that offer higher clinical value and face fewer competitive entrants. As branded blockbusters fall off the patent cliff, the demand for first-to-file (FTF) and therapeutically equivalent alternatives is accelerating, generating significant opportunities for manufacturers with advanced R&D and regulatory expertise.

Digital Transformation Across R&D, Manufacturing & Regulatory Operations: The generics ecosystem is undergoing rapid digitalization. AI- and ML-enabled formulation prediction, automated stability studies, digital twins for process simulation, and predictive quality analytics are improving R&D efficiency and reducing development timelines. In manufacturing, robotics, real-time release testing (RTRT), and cloud-based GMP documentation enhance compliance and reduce operational costs. Digital regulatory workflows, automated ANDA filing systems, and global dossier harmonization accelerate approvals and market entry.

Growing Preference for Patient-Specific & Differentiated Generic Therapies: Healthcare systems are increasingly adopting personalized yet cost-efficient treatment pathways, driving demand for differentiated dosage strengths, pediatric-friendly formats, geriatric-optimized formulations, and fixed-dose combinations (FDCs). Modified-release technologies, alternative delivery mechanisms, and patient-centric formulations improve adherence and treatment outcomes. Manufacturers offering customized packaging, smart adherence tools, and improved drug-delivery profiles are gaining competitive advantage and stronger pharmacy-level pull.

Request a Customized Copy of the Generic Drugs Market Report@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/generic-drugs-market-1660/request-customization

Generic Drugs Market: Growth Levers & Strategic Priorities

Accelerate AI-Driven Formulation, Bioequivalence Modeling & Predictive Quality Systems: Manufacturers are deploying AI/ML tools to optimize formulations, predict dissolution behavior, detect impurities, and model bioequivalence outcomes before clinical studies. Automated deviation detection, API variability prediction, and digital QbD platforms reduce development timelines and increase first-pass approval rates. These systems enhance reliability, lower cost, and strengthen competitiveness in complex generics and injectables.

Scale End-to-End Digital Manufacturing, e-QMS & Virtual Regulatory File Management: The industry is transitioning to fully digital pharmaceutical operations: digital twins of manufacturing lines, e-Batch records, cloud-hosted ANDA documentation, and automated GMP compliance systems. Virtual simulation models allow rapid scale-up, real-time release testing (RTRT), and streamlined global dossier submissions. These capabilities improve speed-to-market, reduce human error, and support multi-site regulatory harmonization.

Advance Connected Manufacturing, Smart Packaging & Integrated Supply Chain Platforms: IoT-enabled production lines, serialized packaging, and cloud-linked distribution networks are creating connected ecosystems for generics. Integrated ERP-QMS-MES platforms enable real-time batch visibility, automated traceability, and predictive maintenance. Smart packaging with QR/RFID authentication improves patient safety, combats counterfeiting, and supports pharmacy-level tracking especially critical for high-value injectables and biosimilars.

Forge Strategic Collaborations Across Pharma R&D, API Manufacturers & Digital Health Platforms: Generic drug companies are partnering with API suppliers, CROs, CDMOs, digital health innovators, and formulation technology specialists. These collaborations accelerate development of complex generics, biosimilars, and advanced drug-delivery systems. Joint ventures support continuous manufacturing adoption, raw material security, clinical evidence generation, and expansion into regulated markets such as the U.S., EU, and Japan.

Strengthen Regulatory Compliance, Bioequivalence Evidence & Global Market Access: Companies are investing in robust bioequivalence studies, stability data packages, and real-world evidence to support interchangeability. Compliance with FDA, EMA, CDSCO, MHRA, and WHO GMP frameworks is becoming a differentiator. Strengthening documentation systems, data integrity frameworks, and pharmacovigilance networks is essential for approvals, trust-building, and winning hospital tenders and public procurement contracts.

Localize Manufacturing, Build Resilient Supply Chains & Enable Cost-Efficient Scale: Regional API production, local finishing facilities, and nearshoring strategies are reducing dependence on single-country supply chains. Localization lowers logistics costs, improves tender competitiveness, and increases responsiveness to market-specific dosage requirements. Investments in domestic packaging lines, flexible manufacturing systems, and region-specific formulations (e.g., pediatric or tropical-climate stable) accelerate adoption across emerging markets.

Recent Industry Developments

Jan 2025 : Expanded R&D investments in complex generics, including inhalation products, ophthalmic suspensions, and peptide-based formulations.

: Expanded R&D investments in complex generics, including inhalation products, ophthalmic suspensions, and peptide-based formulations. Mar 2025 : Leading generic manufacturers partnered with AI formulation and digital process-optimization platforms to accelerate ANDA readiness.

: Leading generic manufacturers partnered with AI formulation and digital process-optimization platforms to accelerate ANDA readiness. May 2025 : Launch of next-generation continuous manufacturing units enabling rapid scale-up of oral solids and injectables with improved quality consistency.

: Launch of next-generation continuous manufacturing units enabling rapid scale-up of oral solids and injectables with improved quality consistency. Jul 2025 : Major generics players in the U.S. and EU integrated cloud-based e-QMS, fully digital batch records, and automated serialization lines.

: Major generics players in the U.S. and EU integrated cloud-based e-QMS, fully digital batch records, and automated serialization lines. Sept 2025: APAC manufacturers increased production of cost-effective APIs and finished-dosage generics to meet rising global demand for affordable therapies.

Top Key Players for Generic Drugs Market

Mylan N.V.

Abbott Laboratories

ALLERGAN

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

STADA Arzneimittel AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Baxter International Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sandoz International GmbH

To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/generic-drugs-market-1660/request-sample

Regional Dynamics

North America : Leads the market due to strong ANDA pipelines, high generic substitution rates, robust regulatory pathways, and widespread adoption of digital quality systems. Large distribution networks and consolidation among pharmacy chains further boost market uptake.

: Leads the market due to strong ANDA pipelines, high generic substitution rates, robust regulatory pathways, and widespread adoption of digital quality systems. Large distribution networks and consolidation among pharmacy chains further boost market uptake. Europe : Growth is driven by strict EMA-compliant manufacturing standards, strong demand for biosimilars, cost-containment mandates, and early adoption of continuous manufacturing technologies. Centralized procurement in several EU states accelerates volume expansion.

: Growth is driven by strict EMA-compliant manufacturing standards, strong demand for biosimilars, cost-containment mandates, and early adoption of continuous manufacturing technologies. Centralized procurement in several EU states accelerates volume expansion. Asia Pacific : Fastest-growing region due to expanding manufacturing capacity, rising government support for affordable medicines, increasing exports to regulated markets, and regional dominance in API production. Favorable policies in India, China, and ASEAN countries elevate competitiveness.

: Fastest-growing region due to expanding manufacturing capacity, rising government support for affordable medicines, increasing exports to regulated markets, and regional dominance in API production. Favorable policies in India, China, and ASEAN countries elevate competitiveness. Latin America : Steady growth supported by the expansion of public healthcare systems, rising demand for low-cost chronic disease therapies, and improved regional certification programs. Digital prescribing and e-pharmacy adoption are improving access.

: Steady growth supported by the expansion of public healthcare systems, rising demand for low-cost chronic disease therapies, and improved regional certification programs. Digital prescribing and e-pharmacy adoption are improving access. Middle East & Africa: Market expansion driven by growing private-sector hospitals, rising burden of chronic diseases, investments in local generic manufacturing, and improved distribution networks across GCC, South Africa, and North African markets.

Segment Insights

By Brand

Pure Generic Drugs: Pure generics dominate volume consumption due to their affordability, wide therapeutic coverage, and strong substitution policies across hospitals and pharmacies. Governments and insurers promote pure generics to reduce healthcare costs, driving large-scale adoption in chronic disease management. Competitive pricing and strong API supply chains further accelerate market penetration in emerging and regulated markets.

Branded Generic Drugs: Branded generics continue to grow steadily, particularly in markets where physician and patient trust plays a key role such as India, Latin America, and parts of Southeast Asia. They offer higher margins to manufacturers and distributors while maintaining affordability compared to originator drugs. Strong branding, differentiated packaging, and therapeutic reputation support long-term loyalty and help mitigate price erosion.

By Route of Drug Administration

Oral: Oral generics account for the largest market share, driven by ease of administration, high patient compliance, and broad availability across therapeutic areas. Solid oral dosage forms (tablets, capsules) remain the core focus of large generic manufacturers due to scalable production and lower development complexity.

Topical: Topical generics including creams, gels, ointments, and dermatology formulations are experiencing rising demand due to increasing cases of skin disorders, infections, and chronic dermatologic conditions. Growth is also supported by improved manufacturing of semi-solid formulations and faster regulatory pathways for bioequivalence waivers.

Parenteral: Parenteral generics especially injectables are among the fastest-growing segments due to expanding demand for oncology drugs, biologics, anti-infectives, and critical care therapies. Complex sterile manufacturing, injectable formulation challenges, and limited competitor capacity create high-margin opportunities for specialized players.

Others: Includes ophthalmic, inhalation, transdermal, and nasal generics segments that are rapidly expanding due to rising chronic respiratory conditions, aging populations, and the increasing approval of complex generics requiring advanced delivery systems.

By Therapeutic Application

Central Nervous System (CNS): CNS generics maintain strong demand due to high prevalence of epilepsy, depression, anxiety, and neurodegenerative conditions. Patent expires in psychiatric and neurological therapies are expanding market opportunities for cost-effective alternatives.

Cardiovascular: Cardiovascular generics remain essential in managing hypertension, cholesterol levels, arrhythmias, and heart disease. With cardiovascular disorders among the world's leading causes of morbidity, this segment continues to drive high-volume prescriptions globally.

Dermatology: Dermatology generics benefit from rising rates of eczema, acne, fungal infections, psoriasis, and cosmetic skin concerns. Topical molecules and combination formulations are particularly attractive due to minimal systemic side effects and faster regulatory evaluations.

Oncology: Oncology generics especially biosimilars and cytotoxic injectables are expanding rapidly as cancer incidence rises globally. High treatment costs of originator drugs are accelerating the shift toward affordable generic chemotherapy and supportive care medications.

Respiratory: Respiratory generics gain strong traction due to growing asthma, COPD, and allergy cases. Demand is rising for inhalation-based generics, although formulation complexity and delivery-device requirements limit competition.

Others: Includes anti-infectives, gastrointestinal therapies, metabolic drugs, and hormonal treatments broad therapeutic areas that sustain steady demand due to high disease prevalence worldwide.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies: Hospital pharmacies are key purchasers of parenteral drugs, oncology generics, antibiotics, and emergency care medications. Inclusion in hospital formularies and tender-based procurement significantly influences market share for high-volume drugs.

Retail Pharmacies: Retail pharmacies contribute the largest market share in oral generics, chronic disease therapies, and OTC medication substitutes. Growing e-pharmacy penetration in Asia, Europe, and the U.S. is further expanding accessibility and cost competitiveness.

Others: Includes online pharmacies, clinic-based dispensaries, and government procurement channels. These platforms are gaining importance as digital health adoption rises and government initiatives promote wider access to essential generics.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 248 Pages and in-depth TOC on Generic Drugs Market trends 2025 Forecast Report (2025-2035).

Segments Covered in the Report

By Brand

Pure Generic Drugs

Branded Generic Drugs

By Route of Drug Administration

Oral

Topical

Parental

Others

By Therapeutic Application

Central Nervous System (CNS)

Cardiovascular

Dermatology

Oncology

Respiratory

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Region

•North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

•Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Nordic Countries



Benelux Union



Rest of Europe

•Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



New Zealand



Australia



South Korea



South-East Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

•Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

•Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of MEA

Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/generic-drugs-market-1660/checkout

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which regional markets are expected to show the strongest growth and lead global generic drug adoption through 2035, and what economic, policy, and manufacturing factors drive their dominance?

How are evolving regulatory frameworks, bioequivalence standards, GMP guidelines, and pricing policies shaping product approvals and influencing market expansion across regulated and semi-regulated markets?

Who are the key industry players in the generic drugs landscape, and how do their market-entry strategies, portfolio strengths, technology capabilities, and regional growth approaches differ?

Which startups and emerging companies are driving breakthrough innovations in complex generics, biosimilars, long-acting injectables, and novel drug-delivery systems?

What technological advancements such as continuous manufacturing, digital QMS, AI-enabled formulation tools, automated inspection systems, and real-time release testing will define market competitiveness by 2035?

How are strategic partnerships, CDMO alliances, R&D collaborations, and cross-industry integrations accelerating the development, approval, and commercialization of high-value generics and biosimilars?

Gain instant access to our exclusive, data-driven dashboard designed for healthcare industry decision-makers, strategists, and market leaders. The platform delivers in-depth statistical insights, segment-wise breakdowns, regional market performance, competitive landscape mapping, company profiles, annual updates, and more. From market sizing to trend analysis and competitive intelligence, this powerful tool serves as a comprehensive solution for informed business decisions.

Browse the Full "Generic Drugs Market Size | Industry Report, 2035 by Brand (Pure Generic Drugs, Branded Generic Drugs) by Route of Drug Administration (Oral, Topical, Parental, Others) by Therapeutic Application (Central Nervous System (CNS), Cardiovascular, Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory, Others) by Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Others) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa" Report at https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/generic-drugs-market-1660

Browse More Related Reports:

Behavioral Mental Health Software Market is valued at USD 4.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 12.58 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10.75% between 2025 and 2035: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/behavioral-mental-health-software-market-1330

Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) Market is valued at USD 262.2 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1635 Million by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 18.15% between 2025 and 2035: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/automated-breast-ultrasound-system-abus-market-1313

Autologous Cell Therapy Product Market is valued at USD 5.41 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 50.35 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 22.55% between 2025 and 2035: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/autologous-cell-therapy-product-market-1298

Diagnostic Biomarkers Market is valued at USD 98.82 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 715.25 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 19.75% between 2025 and 2035: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/diagnostic-biomarkers-market-1283

Ambulatory Surgical Center Market is valued at USD 105.58 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of undefined by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.85% between 2025 and 2035: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/ambulatory-surgical-center-market-1257

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market is valued at USD 3.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 12.17 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 12.95% between 2025 and 2035: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/acute-repetitive-seizures-market-1249

Medical Holographic Imaging Market is valued at USD 2.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 34.64 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 28.55% between 2025 and 2035: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/medical-holographic-imaging-market-1245

Medical Exoskeleton Market is valued at USD 1.09 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 8.925 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 21.15% between 2025 and 2035: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/medical-exoskeleton-market-1184

Structural Heart Devices Market is valued at USD 13.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 35.65 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 9.55% between 2025 and 2035: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/structural-heart-devices-market-1142

Cannabis Testing Market is valued at USD 1593.9 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 5080 Million by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 11.15% between 2025 and 2035: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cannabis-testing-market-1097

About Us

Vantage Market Research is a trusted partner to Fortune 500 companies and leading biopharma firms, delivering high-quality market research reports and actionable intelligence across healthcare, biotechnology, and advanced cell therapies. Our globally recognized insights empower stakeholders to make informed decisions, anticipate trends, and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Priya M

Head of Growth & Strategic Partnerships

224 W 35th St Ste 500, New York, NY 10001,

United States Tel: +1 (212) 951-1369

Visit Our Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com | priya.m@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

Vantage Market Research

MarketReports.us

Market Business Insights

vmr.biz

v-mr.biz

TechWire24

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2758208/Vantage_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/generic-drugs-market-size-to-worth-usd-898-billion-by-2035--at-a-cagr-of-5-75--research-by-vantage-market-research-302625521.html