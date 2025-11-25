Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Automotive Electronics Market: Passenger Vehicles Lead with 64.29% Share, While EVs Project 13.21% CAGR to 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the automotive electronics market is projected to grow from USD 303.41 billion in 2025 to USD 435.58 billion by 2030, reflecting a 7.75% CAGR. Rising electronics per vehicle, tighter safety and emission norms, and faster EV adoption continue to push demand. Semiconductor's usage now shapes most product cycles, with zonal architectures supporting cost-efficient software updates. Following recent chip shortages, companies are focusing more on securing wide-bandgap device supply, even as Tier-1 suppliers face stronger competition from semiconductor firms expanding into ADAS and power-train systems.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific remains the centre of momentum for automotive electronics, supported by strong EV programs, deeper semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, and leadership in microcontrollers, memory, and power devices. China, Japan, and South Korea each advance their own strengths, while emerging hubs in Southeast Asia expand production to reduce geopolitical exposure. Governments across the region are backing new fabrication projects to strengthen supply security and support long-term industry growth.

Europe remains a key hub for automotive electronics, supported by stronger safety and emissions policies that encourage higher electronic content in new vehicles. German manufacturers are pushing deeper into software-defined platforms, often working with cloud partners to accelerate development. The region is also building out battery and power-electronics capacity, while navigating added trade friction post-Brexit. A well-established Tier-1 base continues to reinforce Europe's role in ADAS and chassis technologies.

Automotive Electronics Growth Drivers

Rise of Software-Led Architectures with Expanding OTA Capabilities

Automakers are moving toward centralized computing and virtualized platforms, cutting wiring needs and making it easier to roll out new functions across vehicle lines. Over-the-air software updates are becoming standard in higher-end models, opening opportunities for paid digital features and long-term service revenue. At the same time, stricter cybersecurity requirements are adding complexity to development, prompting OEMs and suppliers to reorganize around shared software platforms and strengthen partnerships with cloud technology providers.

Increasing Regulatory Pressure on ADAS Adoption

New safety rules across major automotive markets are accelerating the adoption of advanced driver-assistance features, requiring automakers to integrate a wider mix of sensors and processing hardware. Insurance programs are reinforcing this shift by offering benefits for vehicles equipped with active safety systems. As global standards become more aligned, manufacturers gain more flexibility to design scalable electronic platforms, strengthening the importance of semiconductor partners in supporting the transition toward higher levels of automated driving.

Segmentation Landscape

By Application

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Infotainment and Communication

Powertrain Control

Body Electronics

Safety Systems

Others

By Component Type

Electronic Control Units (ECUs)

Sensors

Microcontrollers

Integrated Circuits

Displays

Connectors

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By Propulsion Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Hybrid Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

By End Use

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Distributors

Online Platforms

Automotive Electronics Companies

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Aptiv PLC

Panasonic Automotive

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Renesas Electronics

Harman International

Magna International

Valeo SA

Hyundai Mobis

ZF Friedrichshafen

NVIDIA Automotive

Intel (Mobileye)

Analog Devices

ON Semiconductor

Marelli

