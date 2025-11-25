MoneyHero Limited: MoneyHero Group partners with InsureMO to expand digital insurance access in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) ("MoneyHero" or the "Company"), a leading tech- and AI-powered personal finance aggregation and comparison platform and a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia, today announced a strategic partnership with InsureMO, an insurance innovation infrastructure platform, to expand digital insurance product offerings in the Philippines through MoneyHero's local brand, Moneymax-

The Philippines has one of the lowest insurance penetration rates in Asia, at around 2% of GDP compared to the regional average of 4-5%, despite being one of the fastest-growing insurance markets. Motor insurance in particular is notably under-served: only about 1 in 3 vehicles on the road has comprehensive insurance coverage, with most drivers relying solely on mandatory third-party coverage- -

To address these gaps and scale general insurance and other products, Moneymax will deploy InsureMO's API-driven platform to accelerate insurers' time to market and connect them directly with MoneyHero's distribution channels, making it faster and simpler for millions of Filipino households to compare and purchase insurance products online.

Customer Impact

Enhanced digital journey: This will provide a seamless experience that allows customers to compare real-time quotes, improving convenience and conversion.

Broader reach: Serving millions of unique users across Asia, MoneyHero Group is the largest personal finance marketplace in the Philippines via MoneyMax.

Greater product diversity: Insurers integrated with InsureMO can roll out new products via MoneyMax in weeks, giving consumers a wider selection and real-time competitive pricing.

Strong commercial foundation: MoneyHero Group's expanding strategic relationships with key insurers like Malayan, StrongHold, FPG and SGI in the Philippines enable integrated campaigns and streamlined fulfillment, enhancing operational control and customer experience while positioning MoneyMax as the go-to digital customer acquisition channel for commercial partners.



Leadership Commentary

Rajat Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, InsureMO, said: "The Philippines is a priority market where digital distribution can directly improve insurance access. By working with MoneyHero Group, we are enabling insurers to reach customers faster and giving households a simpler way to find and buy the coverage they need."

Shravan Thakur, Chief Commercial Officer, MoneyHero Group, said: "This partnership is an important step in scaling our high-margin insurance vertical in the Philippines, replicating proven approaches from other Asian markets. Starting with general insurance and expanding into other product lines, we aim to offer more choices and greater convenience to Filipinos across the country. We have strategically relocated and expanded our Philippines operations to a new office in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig, together with the deployment of InsureMO's API-driven platform, we can better support both our commercial partners and customers."

- Verified Market Research on "Philippines Motor Insurance Market Size, Share & Forecast- https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/product/philippines-motor-insurance-market/

About MoneyHero Group

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) is a tech- and AI-powered personal finance aggregation and comparison platform that provides consumers with actionable insights to discover, compare, and choose the best financial products with confidence - bringing data intelligence and seamless digital access across insurance and banking solutions. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines. Its brand portfolio includes B2C platforms MoneyHero, SingSaver, Money101, Moneymax and Seedly, as well as the B2B platform Creatory. The Company also retains an equity stake in Malaysian fintech company, Jirnexu Pte. Ltd., parent company of Jirnexu Sdn. Bhd., the operator of RinggitPlus, Malaysia's largest operating B2C platform. MoneyHero had over 270 commercial partner relationships as at 30 June 2025, and had approximately 5.3 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the three months ended 30 June 2025. The Company's backers include Peter Thiel-co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund-and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC's digital economy, please visit www.MoneyHeroGroup.com -

About InsureMO

InsureMO is the Operating System for Modern Insurance. It runs digital insurance at scale across 50+ countries and serves 500+ customers spanning carriers, MGAs, brokers, distributors, and technology partners. The platform supports 17,500+ products and 10,000+ APIs, enabling rapid creation, deployment, and scaling of insurance products across life, health, and P&C lines.

InsureMO provides an API-first, data-rich, cloud-native foundation that lets enterprises build, connect, and operate any insurance experience without constraints from legacy cores. It powers digital distribution, embedded insurance, ecosystem integrations, and high-velocity product lifecycle management through a unified operating environment.

Global insurers and digital partners use InsureMO to modernize their stack, expand channels, and accelerate time-to-market with a standardized, scalable, and globally proven platform.