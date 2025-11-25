Anzeige
25.11.2025
Central Iron Ore Limited Results of the Shareholders Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Iron Ore Limited (CIO - TSX.V) ("CIO" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on November 25, 2025. The shareholders approved, by a majority of votes, a resolution to elect the following directors: Richard Homsany, Anthony Howland-Rose, David Deitz and Paul Richardson.

The shareholders, by a majority of votes, proceeded with the appointment of Moore Australia Audit (WA) as auditors of the Corporation and approved the continuation of the 10% rolling stock option plan.

For more information, please contact:

David Deitz, Director

Tel.: +61 411 858 830

Warning

The TSX Venture Exchange and its regulatory services provider (as is attributed to this term in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assume no responsibility for the relevance or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.

ABN: 32 072 871 133


