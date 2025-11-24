Nanalysis Scientific Corp.: Nanalysis Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR spectrometers and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces third quarter results for the period ending on September 30, 2025. Chief Executive Officer Sean Krakiwsky and Chief Financial Officer Randall McRae will host a conference call at 4:15 P.M. Eastern Time today to discuss the results. All interested parties are invited to join the call through the details provided below. All dollar figures in this press release are in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts or unless otherwise stated.

"The first nine months of 2025 reflect the broader challenges in the capital equipment market, where global tariff and trade uncertainty continued to delay customer purchasing decisions. While our product portfolio is stronger than last year because of R&D innovation, lower product sales in the third quarter had a direct impact on our financial results," said Sean Krakiwsky, Founder and CEO of Nanalysis. "On a year-to-date basis, product margins have remained strong, although they decreased in the third quarter due to periods of under-utilized manufacturing staff during Q3 as a result of supply chain constraints. In contrast, Security Services margins have improved sequentially since dropping to a low point of 6% in Q1 2025, and are expected to continue to rise in the fourth quarter. In this segment, the management and operational changes implemented earlier in the year are bearing fruit. The team's focus on scheduling, logistics, and cost management has led to continuous margin improvement and revenue growth, and we expect these trends in this business to continue in the coming quarters.

"We continue to build a vertically integrated scientific instrumentation company by advancing our Benchtop NMR products and magnetic resonance platform, alongside ongoing improvements in our service business. Operational execution and efficiency will remain central to how we deliver results as we work toward long-term profitable growth."

Financial highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2025:





Three months ended September 30 ($000's)

2025 2024 Change $ Change % Product sales

2,719 4,242 (1,523) -36 % Security services revenue

5,943 5,420 523 10 % Flow-through inventory revenue

623 908 (285) -31 % Total sales and revenue

9,285 10,570 (1,285) -12 %











Gross margin percentage - product sales

44 % 52 % -8 %

Gross margin percentage - service revenue

14 % 15 % -1 %













Adjusted EBITDA

(2) 545 (547)

Normalized net loss (excludes impairment of assets)

(1,500) (1,570) 70 4 % Net loss

(1,500) (1,644) 144 9 %

For the three months ending September 30, 2025, the Company reported consolidated revenue of $9,285, a decrease of $1,285 or 12% from the comparative period in 2024. Within the product sales segment, this decline was due to reduction of third-party equipment sales contracts as the Company refocuses on selling its own core products and overall macro-economic uncertainty as a result of tariffs and trade disputes globally. Sales of capital equipment remained slow, resulting in a decline in overall revenues. As previously noted, the Company is no longer selling Mediso equipment in France and is phasing out its third-party sales of Agilent equipment in Canada and the US, expecting that to be fully wound down by December 31. This will also result in a commensurate cost reduction as well as a redeployment of sales resources to the Benchtop NMR sales organization. Within the Security Services segment, revenue increased by 10% year-over-year as a result of increased project work related to the Airport Security Maintenance Business.

Gross margin percentage for product sales for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, was 44%, versus 52% from the comparative period in 2024. Gross margins for the three months ended September 30, 2025, were impacted negatively due to supply chain challenges that slowed manufacturing activity. These particular challenges were resolved in mid-Q4 2025, so it is expected that margins will improve again beginning at that point. While gross margins for Q3 2025 were 8% lower compared to Q3 2024, mainly due to magnet related supply chain issues, gross margins for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, increased by 8% over the same period in the prior year due to continuous improvement programs within manufacturing.

Gross margin percentage for security services for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, was consistent with the prior year at 14% versus 15% from the comparative period in 2024. The new management team in that business has initiated improvements, including better scheduling, enhanced logistics processes and more effective management of overtime and on-call hours, which have improved margins steadily from their Q1 2025 low point of 6%. The Company expects to improve margins for the remainder of the year.

Adjusted EBITDA (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was ($2) versus Adjusted EBITDA of $545 from the comparative period in 2024. This was primarily the result of a drop in scientific equipment sales in the quarter.

Net loss was $1,500 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, which is an improvement of $144 from the comparative period in 2024. The decrease in net loss was due to lower depreciation as an acquired, depreciable, intangible asset was fully impaired in 2024, and the fact that losses from associate are no longer recorded in the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss due to the impairment of the Quad investment in 2024.

Financial highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2025:





Three months ended September 30 ($000's)

2025 2024 Change $ Change % Product sales

9,308 13,860 (4,552) -33 % Security services revenue

16,583 15,408 1,175 8 % Flow-through inventory revenue

3,564 3,938 (374) -9 % Total sales and revenue

29,455 33,206 (3,751) -11 %











Gross margin percentage - product sales

58 % 50 % 8 %

Gross margin percentage - service revenue

10 % 11 % -1 %













Adjusted EBITDA

(284) 1,200 (1,484)

Normalized net loss (excludes impairment of assets)

(4,929) (5,887) 958 16 % Net loss

(4,929) (6,161) 1,232 20 %

The Company reported consolidated revenue of $29,455, a decrease of $3,751 or 11% from the comparative period in 2024. This is primarily the result of a $4,552 decrease in product sales, offset by a $801 increase in security services revenue.

Gross margin percentage on product sales was 58% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, up from 50% in the prior year. Continuous improvement programs have continued to support strong margin improvement over the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Gross margin percentage on service revenue was 10% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 11% in 2024. The Company has reversed its margin decline from Q4 2024 and Q1 2025 and expects to see margins continue to improve over the rest of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was ($284) versus Adjusted EBITDA of $1,200 for the same period last year. The drop was primarily due to the $4,552 decrease in product sales, offset by improved gross margins on both product and service revenues.

Quarterly Trend:

($000's) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Product sales 2,719 2,902 3,687 5,536 Security services revenue 5,943 5,617 5,023 5,602 Flow-through parts revenue 623 1,057 1,884 1,151 Total revenue 9,285 9,576 10,594 12,289









Adjusted EBITDA (2) (462) 180 1,904









Normalized net loss (1,500) (2,122) (1,307) (400)

In Q3 2025, product sales were down by $183 from Q2 2025 mainly due to normal seasonality. In 2025, global capital equipment markets have cooled and eliminated expected 2025 growth and, in fact, resulted in a decline in overall sales globally. This was offset by an increase in security service revenue of $326 due to increased labour hours as well as the realization of certain contractual service bonuses. Further, security services margins have improved over Q2 2025 which has significantly reduced the Company's Adjusted EBITDA loss.

Recent strategic and operational highlights include:

Strategic OEM Partnership with IMRIS: The Company has secured a five-year, non-exclusive OEM supplier and technology-licensing agreement with IMRIS, leveraging its core electronics and software platform to support IMRIS's intra-operative MRI systems.

The Company has secured a five-year, non-exclusive OEM supplier and technology-licensing agreement with IMRIS, leveraging its core electronics and software platform to support IMRIS's intra-operative MRI systems. Continuous Improvement Initiatives: The Company continued to execute its multi-year cost-reduction and continuous improvement program, including headcount reductions, reduced R&D expenditures, and sales and general and administrative expenses, resulting in significantly reduced operating expenses and contributing to a reduced net loss for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025. While the Company has established a continuous improvement culture, it will also continue with cost reduction initiatives until mid-2026.

The Company continued to execute its multi-year cost-reduction and continuous improvement program, including headcount reductions, reduced R&D expenditures, and sales and general and administrative expenses, resulting in significantly reduced operating expenses and contributing to a reduced net loss for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025. While the Company has established a continuous improvement culture, it will also continue with cost reduction initiatives until mid-2026. Resolution of Magnet Supply Constraints: The Company addressed earlier magnet shortages by replenishing inventory caused by US-China trade tension by diversifying supplier alternatives and strengthening its ability to meet customer demand and support growth in its benchtop NMR product lines.

The Company addressed earlier magnet shortages by replenishing inventory caused by US-China trade tension by diversifying supplier alternatives and strengthening its ability to meet customer demand and support growth in its benchtop NMR product lines. Announcement of the first regulated benchtop NMR assay for pharmaceutical quality control: acceptance of the Molar Substitution Determination in Hydroxypropyl ß-Cyclodextrin by the United States Pharmacopeia (USP-NF) and the European Pharmacopoeia (Ph. Euro).

acceptance of the Molar Substitution Determination in Hydroxypropyl ß-Cyclodextrin by the United States Pharmacopeia (USP-NF) and the European Pharmacopoeia (Ph. Euro). Announcement of Nanalysis integration with Wiley's KnowItAll software and spectral libraries to support diverse analytical laboratory workflows and continue the democratization of NMR, now that instrument miniaturization is becoming the norm.

Outlook

"As we enter the final quarter of 2025, our sales funnel remains active, but the timing of capital equipment purchases continues to be influenced by macro uncertainty. Given these conditions, cost control and careful resource allocation remain priorities. With recent management changes at our K'Prime subsidiary and the exit from our Mediso and Agilent reseller businesses, we are undertaking a full restructuring of our direct sales and distributor management organizations. Beginning next quarter, I will provide shareholders with regular updates on the performance of our revitalized product revenue organization. This initiative is focused on three key objectives: (1) developing better-trained and more engaged international dealers, (2) expanding our direct sales presence in Europe and the United States. I recognize that this is not the first time we have restructured our sales organization, and that the prior initiative to centralize sales through K'Prime did not deliver the expected results. Our new structure is designed to correct those shortcomings with clearer accountability, stronger leadership, and a more focused go-to-market framework." said Mr. Krakiwsky.

"In the Security Services segment, the efficiency initiatives introduced earlier this year, particularly around scheduling, logistics, and cost management, are expected to support continued operational improvements. Marc Tomlinson and the new management is executing well."

"Across both segments, our focus remains on operating discipline, margin improvement, and advancing our Benchtop NMR technologies and service capabilities. Our teams remain committed to prudent execution, as we navigate the current economic conditions," added Mr. Krakiwsky.

Non-IFRS and Supplementary Financial Measures

The Company prepares and reports its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, ?as adopted ?by the Canadian Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). However, this press release may make reference to certain non-IFRS measures including key ?performance indicators used by management. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS ?and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable ?to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional ?information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of ?operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in ?isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS.

The ?Company uses Flow-through parts revenue, Security services revenue, Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), and Normalized net loss as non-IFRS measures, which may be calculated ?differently by other companies. These non-IFRS measure are used to provide investors supplemental measures of the Company's operating performance and liquidity and thus highlight trends in the Company's ?business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. The Company also ?believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures ?in the evaluation of companies in similar industries.

Flow through parts revenue and Security services revenue





Three months ended September 30 ($000's)

2025 2024 ($) Change Security services revenue

5,943 5,420 523 Flow-through inventory revenue

623 908 (285) Total Service Revenue

6,566 6,328 238









Security services costs

5,121 4,627 494 Flow-through inventory costs

623 908 (285) Total Cost of Services

5,744 5,535 209













Nine months ended September 30 ($000's)

2025 2024 ($) Change Security services revenue

16,583 15,408 1,175 Flow-through inventory revenue

3,564 3,938 (374) Total Service Revenue

20,147 19,346 801









Security services costs

14,910 13,741 1,169 Flow-through inventory costs

3,564 3,938 (374) Total Cost of Services

18,474 17,679 795

Adjusted EBITDA





Three months ended September 30 ($000's)

2025 2024 ($) Change Net loss

(1,500) (1,644) 144 Depreciation and amortization expense

883 1,165 (282) Finance expense

248 341 (93) Stock-based compensation

70 181 (111) Other (income) expenses

64 (94) 158 Amortization of deferred wages

217 214 3 Loss from associate

- 305 (305) Impairment of assets

- 74 (74) Current income tax expense (recovery)

29 (22) 51 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense

(13) 25 (38) Adjusted EBITDA

(2) 545 (547)





Nine months ended September 30 ($000's)

2025 2024 ($) Change Net loss

(4,929) (6,161) 1,232 Depreciation and amortization expense

2,858 3,471 (613) Finance expense

934 1,052 (118) Stock-based compensation

313 829 (516) Other (income) expenses

(118) 310 (428) Amortization of deferred wages

623 680 (57) Loss from associate

- 740 (740) Impairment of assets

- 274 (274) Current income tax expense

66 12 54 Deferred income tax recovery

(31) (7) (24) Adjusted EBITDA

(284) 1,200 (1,484)

Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter

($000's) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Net loss (1,500) (2,122) (1,307) (7,452) Depreciation and amortization expense 883 1,051 924 1,155 Finance expense 248 359 327 293 Stock-based compensation 70 112 131 199 Other (income) expenses 64 (44) (138) 124 Amortization of deferred wages 217 216 190 215 Loss from associate - - - 345 Impairment of assets - - - 7,052 Current income tax expense (recovery) 29 10 27 33 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (13) (44) 26 (60) Adjusted EBITDA (2) (462) 180 1,904

Normalized net loss





Three months ended September 30 ($000's)

2025 2024 ($) Change Net loss

(1,500) (1,644) 144 Impairment of assets

- 74 (74) Normalized net loss

(1,500) (1,570) 70























Nine months ended September 30 ($000's)

2025 2024 ($) Change Net loss

(4,929) (6,161) 1,232 Impairment of assets

- 274 (274) Normalized net loss

(4,929) (5,887) 958

Normalized net loss by Quarter

($000's) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Net loss (1,500) (2,122) (1,307) (7,452) Impairment of assets - - - 7,052 Normalized net loss (1,500) (2,122) (1,307) (400)

Supplementary Financial Measures

The Company may also use supplementary financial measures which are intended to be disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, cash position, or cash flow of the Company, are not a non-IFRS measure, and are not presented in the financial statements. The measures as discussed in this press release include:

Gross margin percentage, which is defined as either (Product sales less Cost of product sold) divided by Product sales or (Security services revenue less Security services costs) divided by Security services revenue.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers used worldwide in pharma, biotech, energy, food, materials, and security industries, as well as in academic and government labs. The Company also operates a growing services division that maintains both its own products and third-party imaging equipment, anchored by a $160 million long-term contract with the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) to maintain security scanners at more than 80 Canadian airports.

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.