Gamehaus Holdings Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2026 Ended September 30, 2025

SHANGHAI, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamehaus Holdings Inc. ("Gamehaus" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GMHS), a technology-driven mobile game publisher, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended September 30, 2025.

First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was US$27.7 million, representing a 7.5% decrease from US$30.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. In-app purchases contributed US$25.3 million, while advertising revenue reached US$2.4 million.

Total operating costs and expenses were US$26.7 million, representing a 6.2% reduction from US$28.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Net income was US$1.8 million, representing a 17.6% increase from US$1.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Operating Highlights

in thousands, except percentages

For the Three Months Ended

September 30,





2025



2024

Average MAUs[1]



3,066





3,968

Average DAUs[2]



550





759

ARPDAU[3]



0.536





0.431

Average DPUs[4]



13





16

Average Daily Payer Conversion Rate[5]



2.4 %



2.1 % Average 7D Retention Rate[6]



9.1 %



10.4 %

[1] Average Monthly Active Users, or Average MAUs, is defined as the number of individual users who play a game during a particular month. [2] Average Daily Active Users, or Average DAUs, is defined as the number of individual users who play a game on a particular day. [3] Average Revenue Per Daily Active User, or ARPDAU, is calculated by dividing revenue generated during a specific period by the Average DAU for that period, then further dividing by the number of days in the period. [4] Average Daily Paying Users, or Average DPUs, is defined as the number of individuals who made a purchase in a game during a particular day. [5] Average Daily Payer Conversion Rate is calculated by dividing Average DPUs for a specific period by the Average DAUs for that period. [6] Average Day Seven Retention Rate is calculated by dividing the number of new users who continue using the app on the seventh day after installation for a specific period by the total number of new users for that period.

Mr. Feng Xie, founder and chairman of Gamehaus, commented: "This quarter reflects the steady progress we are making as we transition Gamehaus toward a more disciplined, efficient, and scalable operating model. Our profitability and underlying efficiency continued to improve, demonstrating the resilience of our portfolio and the early impact of our strategic upgrade. As we advance the key pillars of our Gamehaus 2.0 strategy and deepen the integration of AI across our publishing stack, we are further enhancing operational predictability and the long-term economics of our business. Looking ahead, the combination of our AI-powered publishing platform and our disciplined approach to new content positions us well to drive sustainable growth. We will remain focused on execution and confident in our ability to create long-term value for our players, partners, and shareholders."

First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

Revenue

Total revenue was US$27.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, decreasing 7.5% from US$30.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. The decline primarily resulted from the Company's reduction in user acquisition spending, which was a strategic move to optimize resource allocation and redirect investment toward the development of new game categories and upcoming projects, as well as their subsequent launch and promotion, aiming to strengthen the Company's game portfolio and support sustainable long-term growth.

Advertising costs decreased by 13.5% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, resulted in reduced traffic and user acquisition, which in turn affected revenue performance. In-app purchase revenue decreased 6.1% to US$25.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 from US$26.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, while advertising revenue was US$2.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$3.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. These headwinds were partially offset by enhanced in-game content and live-ops features, which continued to drive engagement and monetization among the Company's existing player base.

Additionally, the Company is actively expanding its pipeline of games, with new titles in the Puzzle and RPG genres currently in the development and testing phase. The Company allocated meaningful marketing budgets to support these products and intends to launch extensive promotional campaigns upon their commercial release.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Total operating costs and expenses were US$26.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, representing a 6.2% reduction from US$28.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Cost of revenue decreased by 5.4% to US$13.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, from US$14.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. The decrease was primarily due to lower platform fees and reduced profit-sharing payments to game developers.

Research and development expenses increased 18.3% to US$1.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, from US$1.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. The increase was mainly attributable to the Company's strategic collaborations with multiple developers throughout the development and testing phases.

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 13.6% to US$10.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, from US$12.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. The reduction was primarily driven by a US$1.6 million decline in advertising costs related to player acquisition and retention, consistent with the Company's strategy to scale back promotional spending amid volatile ad performance across major platforms and to optimize efficiency for mature titles.

General and administrative expenses were US$1.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, representing an increase of 56.9% from US$0.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. The increase was mainly attributable to higher salary expenses and professional service fees, largely associated with activities related to the Company's enhancements to corporate governance, financial reporting, and investor relations functions in relation to its status as a publicly-listed company.

Operating Income

Operating income was US$1.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$1.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. Operating margin was 3.6% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to 5.0% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Other Income, Net

Other income, net, which mainly included the Company's non-operating income and expenses, interest income and expenses, investment income (loss), and other income and expenses, was US$0.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$0.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Net Income

Net income was US$1.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$1.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. Net income attributable to Gamehaus Holdings Inc.'s shareholders per ordinary share was US$0.04 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$0.03 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents were US$15.3 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to US$15.2 million as of June 30, 2025, which the Company believes is sufficient to meet its current liquidity and working capital needs for the next 12 months.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 ending December 31, 2025, the Company expects its total revenue to be in the range of approximately US$24 million to US$27 million. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary view of its expected financial performance, business situation and market condition, which is subject to change.

Recent Development

Share Repurchase Plan Update

In August 2025, the board of directors of the Company approved a share repurchase plan, pursuant to which the aggregate value of Class A ordinary shares authorized for repurchase under the plan through August 28, 2026 shall not exceed US$5 million. Repurchases may be made from time to time through open market transactions at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades, and/or through other legally permissible means, including through the use of trading plans, intended to qualify under Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions and subject to market conditions and in accordance with applicable federal securities laws. The timing and actual amount of repurchases will be determined at the discretion of the Company's management, based on factors including share price, trading volume, market conditions, business outlook, and capital allocation priorities.

As of October 31, 2025, the Company had repurchased approximately 200,000 of its Class A ordinary shares for approximately US$285,000.

About Gamehaus

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven global mobile game publisher dedicated to bridging creative studios and players worldwide. With a portfolio spanning mid-core and casual games, Gamehaus delivers full-stack publishing support across market insights, user growth, live-ops, data analytics and monetization optimization. With a vision to be the go-to partner for creative teams, the company specializes in combining global publishing reach with AI- and data-powered solutions to help partners build lasting success. For more information, please visit https://ir.gamehaus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's business plan and outlook. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may", or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results due to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described under the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

GAMEHAUS HOLDINGS INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amount in USD dollars, except for number of shares or otherwise noted)











As of





September 30,

2025



June 30, 2025





(Unaudited)



(Audited)

ASSETS















CURRENT ASSETS:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 15,328,252



$ 15,234,745

Short-term investments



2,871,567





1,345,154

Accounts receivable



9,201,948





10,423,418

Advanced to suppliers, net



9,083,183





9,442,382

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



4,370,647





3,128,788

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



40,855,597





39,574,487



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS:















Plant and equipment, net



124,833





124,503

Intangible assets, net



4,779,917





5,001,523

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



373,845





512,647

Equity investments



1,921,422





1,995,021

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS



7,200,017





7,633,694

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 48,055,614



$ 47,208,181



















LIABILITIES















CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Accounts payable

$ 10,231,925



$ 10,752,234

Contract liabilities



1,636,975





1,871,120

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



682,123





903,252

Operating lease liabilities



332,878





463,064

Taxes payable



76,895





51,599

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



12,960,796





14,041,269



















NON-CURRENT LIABILITY:















Operating lease liabilities



28,437





58,517

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITY



28,437





58,517

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 12,989,233



$ 14,099,786



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:















Class A ordinary shares (par value of $0.0001 per share; 900,000,000

shares authorized, 37,971,245 and 37,971,245 shares issued and

outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025,

respectively)



3,797





3,797

Class B ordinary shares (par value of $0.0001 per share; 100,000,000

shares authorized, 37,971,245 and 15,598,113 shares issued and

outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025,

respectively)



1,560





1,560

Additional paid-in capital



10,954,201





10,954,201

Treasury stock



(112,428)





-

Retained earnings



25,452,190





23,543,001

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,051,616)





(1,276,222)

TOTAL GAMEHAUS HOLDINGS INC'S SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY



35,247,704





33,226,337

Non-controlling interests



(181,323)





(117,942)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



35,066,381





33,108,395

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 48,055,614



$ 47,208,181



GAMEHAUS HOLDINGS INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Amount in USD dollars, except for number of shares or otherwise noted)















For the Three Months Ended September 30,

















2025



2024

















(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



REVENUE

$ 27,730,376



$ 29,992,967



OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES

















Cost of revenue



(13,276,705)





(14,034,397)



Research and development expenses



(1,184,320)





(1,001,192)



Selling and marketing expenses



(10,836,504)





(12,545,814)



General and administrative expenses



(1,432,961)





(913,251)



OPERATING INCOME

$ 999,886



$ 1,498,313























OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):

















Investment income (loss), net



676,089





(19,520)



Interest income



174,554





154,642



Other income (expenses), net



7,768





(13,063)



Total other income, net



858,411





122,059























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



1,858,297





1,620,372























INCOME TAXES EXPENSES



12,543





50,828



NET INCOME



1,845,754





1,569,544



Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling

interests



(63,435)





9,521



NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

GAMEHAUS HOLDINGS INC'S

SHAREHOLDERS



1,909,189





1,560,023























OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



















Net income



1,845,754





1,569,544



Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax



220,346





1,245,027



TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$ 2,066,100



$ 2,814,571



Less: total comprehensive (loss) income attributable

to non-controlling interests



(63,381)





9,808



TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO GAMEHAUS

HOLDINGS INC'S SHAREHOLDERS



2,129,481





2,804,763























BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER

SHARE:

















Net income attributable to Gamehaus Holdings Inc's

shareholders per share

















Basic and diluted

$ 0.04



$ 0.03























Weighted average shares outstanding used in

calculating basic and diluted income per share

















Basic and diluted*













53,569,358





50,000,000



































* Presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reverse recapitalization.

SOURCE Gamehaus Holdings Inc.