Baozun Inc.: Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) ("Baozun", the "Company" or the "Group"), a leading brand e-commerce solution provider and digital commerce enabler in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025.
Mr. Vincent Qiu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Baozun, commented, "In the third quarter, we advanced our strategic transformation with steady momentum, delivering a strong quarter marked by 5% total revenue growth and a significant narrowing of operating loss. BEC demonstrated solid performance, improving its profitability by enhancing the quality of its revenue stream, underscoring its growing agility and efficiency. BBM upgraded its brand image through impactful integrated marketing, agile merchandising, and focused channel expansion. This steady momentum reflects the strength and resilience of our transformed business model, firmly validating our continued progress toward sustainable profitability."
Ms. Catherine Zhu, Chief Financial Officer of Baozun Inc., commented, "In the third quarter, both BEC and BBM delivered meaningful operational and financial improvements. E-Commerce achieved stable revenue and returned to adjusted operating income of RMB28 million in a traditionally low-seasonality quarter. BBM maintained strong momentum with 20% year-over-year revenue growth while further narrowing its adjusted operating losses by 30%. Together, these results confirmed a more balanced business portfolio, positioning us well for the next phase of growth."
Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
- Total net revenues were RMB2,156.2 million (US$[1]302.9 million), representing an increase of 4.8% compared with RMB2,057.0 million in the same quarter of last year.
- Loss from operations was RMB25.6 million (US$3.6 million), compared with RMB114.5 million in the same quarter of last year. Operating margin was negative 1.2%, compared with negative 5.6% for the same period of 2024.
- Non-GAAP loss from operations[2] was RMB10.8 million (US$1.5 million), compared with RMB85.2 million in the same quarter of last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was negative 0.5%, compared with negative 4.1% for the same period of 2024.
- Adjusted operating income of E-commerce was RMB28.1 million (US$3.9 million), compared with adjusted operating loss of RMB29.8 million for the same period of 2024.
- Adjusted operating loss of Brand Management narrowed to RMB38.7 million (US$5.4 million), an improvement of 30.0% from RMB55.3 million for the same period of 2024.
- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun was RMB107.1 million (US$15.0 million), compared with RMB88.1 million for the same period of 2024.
- Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun[3] was RMB40.2 million (US$5.7 million), compared with RMB66.8 million for the same period of 2024.
- Basic and diluted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per American Depositary Share ("ADS[4]") were both RMB1.85 (US$0.26), compared with RMB1.48 for the same period of 2024.
- Diluted non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS[5] was RMB0.70 (US$0.10), compared with RMB1.12 for the same period of 2024.
Reconciliations of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures presented above are included at the end of this results announcement.
Adjusted operating profits (losses) are included in the Segments data of Segment Information.
Business Highlights
Baozun e-Commerce, or "BEC"
BEC encompasses our China e-commerce businesses, including brand store operations, customer services, and value-added services covering warehousing and fulfillment, IT and digital marketing. During the third quarter of 2025, total revenue from BEC increased by 2.4% year-over-year, driven by sustainable growth in the service model. BEC's product sales decreased by 8.9% to RMB413.4 million, mainly due to lower sales in Appliances, and Health and Nutrition categories. BEC's services revenue grew by 6.3% to RMB1,385.2 million, driven by a 15.5% revenue growth in online store operations and 5.5% revenue growth in Digital Marketing and IT solutions.
Baozun Brand Management, or "BBM"
The company launched the BBM business line in 2023, to leverage its leading portfolio of technologies in service of brands, fostering deeper and longer relationships to drive sustainable business growth in China.
BBM provides holistic brand management, encompassing strategic and tactical positioning, branding and marketing, retail and e-commerce operations, supply chain and logistics, and technology enablement. We aim to leverage our portfolio of technologies to build longer and deeper relationships with brands. During the third quarter of 2025, total revenue from BBM increased by 19.8% year-over-year to RMB396.0 million. We have 171 offline stores under our management at the end of the third quarter of 2025.
Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Total net revenues were RMB2,156.2 million (US$302.9 million), an increase of 4.8% from RMB2,057.0 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase in total net revenues was driven by both of the Group's two business lines.
Total product sales revenue was RMB808.3 million (US$113.5 million), an increase of 3.2% compared with RMB783.1 million in the same quarter of last year, of which,
- Product sales revenue of E-Commerce was RMB413.4 million (US$58.1 million), a decrease of 8.9% from RMB454.0 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease was primarily attributable to the categories of Appliances, and Health and Nutrition sectors.
The following table sets forth a breakdown of product sales revenues of E-Commerce by key categories [6] for the periods indicated:
For the three months ended September 30,
2024
2025
RMB
% of Net
Revenues
RMB
US$
% of Net
Revenues
YoY
Change
(In millions, except for percentage)
Product Sales of E-Commerce
Appliances
177.1
9 %
139.9
19.7
6 %
-21 %
Beauty and Cosmetics
89.7
4 %
107.7
15.1
5 %
20 %
Health and Nutrition
75.0
4 %
56.9
8.0
3 %
-24 %
Others
112.2
5 %
108.9
15.3
5 %
-3 %
Total net revenues from product
sales of E-Commerce
454.0
22 %
413.4
58.1
19 %
-9 %
- Product sales revenue of Brand Management was RMB395.2 million (US$55.5 million), an increase of 19.8% from RMB329.8 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily driven by higher sales from the Gap brand, as the Company continued to optimize merchandising plans, channel and marketing initiatives to boost sales.
Services revenue was RMB1,347.9 million (US$189.3 million), an increase of 5.8% from RMB 1,273.9 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily attributable to a 15.5% year-over-year growth in online store operations and a 5.5% year-over-year growth in digital marketing and IT solutions, driven by content creation and technology monetization.
The following table sets forth a breakdown of services revenue by business models for the periods indicated:
For the three months ended September 30,
2024
2025
RMB
% of Net
Revenues
RMB
US$
% of Net
Revenues
YoY
Change
(In millions, except for percentage)
Services revenue
Online store operations
362.6
18 %
418.8
58.8
19 %
16 %
Warehousing and fulfillment
433.8
21 %
431.6
60.6
20 %
-1 %
Digital marketing and IT solutions
507.7
24 %
535.6
75.3
26 %
6 %
Inter-segment eliminations[7]
(30.2)
-1 %
(38.1)
(5.4)
-2 %
26 %
Total net revenues from services
1,273.9
62 %
1,347.9
189.3
63 %
6 %
Breakdown of total net revenues of online store operations of services revenue by key categories [8] for the periods indicated:
For the three months ended September 30,
2024
2025
RMB
% of Net
Revenues
RMB
US$
% of Net
Revenues
YoY
Change
(In millions, except for percentage)
Online store operations in
Services revenue
Apparel and accessories
275.7
13 %
316.0
44.4
15 %
15 %
Luxury
86.8
4 %
98.8
13.9
5 %
14 %
Sportswear
100.7
5 %
106.6
15.0
5 %
6 %
Other apparel
88.2
4 %
110.6
15.5
5 %
25 %
Others
86.9
5 %
102.8
14.4
5 %
18 %
Inter-segment eliminations[9]
(20.5)
-1 %
(12.5)
(1.8)
-1 %
-39 %
Total net revenues from online
store operations in services
342.1
17 %
406.3
57.0
19 %
19 %
Total operating expenses were RMB2,181.9 million (US$306.5 million), compared with RMB2,171.5 million in the same quarter of last year.
- Cost of products was RMB531.0 million (US$74.6 million), compared with RMB563.1 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease was primarily due to decrease in product sales volume of E-Commerce.
- Fulfillment expenses were RMB495.9 million (US$69.7 million), compared with RMB519.4 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in E-commerce warehouse and logistics revenue, along with savings in logistics expenses.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB886.6 million (US$124.5 million), compared with RMB800.6 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was mainly due to higher revenue contributions from digital marketing services for BEC, as well as increased marketing activities and expenses associated with the expansion of offline stores for BBM during the quarter.
- Technology and content expenses were RMB115.2 million (US$16.2 million), compared with RMB140.7 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease was mainly due to the company's continued efforts to implement cost control and efficiency improvement initiatives.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB168.9 million (US$23.7 million), compared with RMB176.6 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease was primarily due to the Company's cost control initiatives and efficiency improvements.
Loss from operations was RMB25.6 million (US$3.6 million), compared with RMB114.5 million in the same quarter of last year. The operating margin was negative 1.2%, compared with negative 5.6% in the same quarter of last year.
Non-GAAP loss from operations was RMB10.8 million (US$1.5 million), compared with RMB85.2 million in the same quarter of last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was negative 0.5%, compared with negative 4.1% in the same quarter of last year.
- Adjusted operating profit of E-Commerce was RMB28.1 million (US$3.9 million), compared with adjusted operating loss of RMB29.8 million in the same quarter of last year.
- Adjusted operating loss of Brand Management was RMB38.7 million (US$5.4 million), an improvement of 30.0% compared with RMB55.3 million in the same quarter of last year.
Unrealized investment loss was RMB20.5 million (US$2.9 million), compared with unrealized investment gain of RMB3.9 million in the same quarter of last year. The unrealized investment loss of this quarter was primarily due to the decrease in the trading price of publicly listed companies we invested in.
Loss on disposal of subsidiaries was RMB36.3 million (US$5.1 million), compared with nil in the same quarter of last year. The loss was primarily due to the Company's disposal of subsidiaries following a strategic adjustment in the third quarter of 2025.
Fair value change on financial instruments was a gain of RMB2.4 million (US$0.3 million), compared with a loss of RMB17.0 million in the same quarter of last year. The fair value change on financial instruments was mainly composed of the loss recognized from the financial instruments the Company invested in.
Exchange loss was RMB7.8 million (US$1.1 million), due to exchange rate fluctuation in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to exchange gain RMB11.9 million in the same quarter last year.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun was RMB107.1 million (US$15.0 million), compared with RMB88.1 million in the same quarter of last year.
Basic and diluted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS were both RMB1.85 (US$0.26), compared with both RMB1.48 for the same period of 2024.
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. was RMB40.2 million (US$5.7 million), compared with RMB66.8 million in the same quarter of last year.
Diluted non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS was RMB0.70 (US$0.10), compared with RMB1.12 for the same period of 2024.
Segment Information
(a) Description of segments
The Group has two operating segments, which are (i) E-Commerce and (ii) Brand Management.
The following summary describes the operations in each of the Group's operating segment:
- E-Commerce focuses on Baozun traditional e-commerce service business and comprises two business lines, BEC (Baozun E-Commerce) and BZI (Baozun International).
- BEC includes our mainland China e-commerce businesses, such as brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT and digital marketing.
- BZI includes our e-commerce businesses outside of mainland China, including locations such as Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, South East Asia and Europe.
- Brand Management engages in holistic brand management, encompassing strategic and tactical positioning, branding and marketing, retail and e-commerce operations, supply chain and logistics and technology enablement to leverage our portfolio of technologies to build into longer and deeper relationships with brands. Currently, the primary brand under the Company's brand management is Gap in Greater China.
(b) Segments data
The table below provides a summary of the Group's reportable segment results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2025:
For the three months ended September 30,
2024
2025
RMB
RMB
Net revenues:
E-Commerce
1,757,320
1,798,654
Brand Management
330,605
395,961
Inter-segment eliminations *
(30,905)
(38,381)
Total consolidated net revenues
2,057,020
2,156,234
Adjusted Operating Profits (Losses) **:
E-Commerce
(29,781)
28,090
Brand Management
(55,332)
(38,729)
Inter-segment eliminations *
(50)
(129)
Total Adjusted Operating Loss
(85,163)
(10,768)
Unallocated expenses:
Share-based compensation expenses
(19,628)
(6,917)
Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition
(9,529)
(7,782)
Cancellation fees of repurchased shares
(162)
(150)
Loss on disposal of subsidiaries
-
(36,262)
Total other income (expenses), net
4,596
(21,952)
Loss before income tax and share of (loss) income in equity method
investment
(109,886)
(83,831)
*The inter-segment eliminations mainly consist of revenues from services provided by E-Commerce to Brand Management.
** Adjusted Operating (Losses) Profits represent segment (losses) profits, which is (loss) income from operations from each segment without allocating share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, and cancellation fees of repurchased shares.
[1] This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.
[2] Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income (loss) from operations excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, acquisition-related expenses, impairment of goodwill and cancellation fees of repurchased ADSs.
[3] Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, acquisition-related expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, other-than-temporary impairment of equity method investments, cancellation fees of repurchased ADSs, fair value loss on financial instruments, loss on disposal of investments and subsidiaries, and unrealized investment loss (gain).
[4] Each ADS represents three Class A ordinary shares.
[5] Diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS are non-GAAP financial measures, which are respectively defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. divided by weighted average number of shares used in calculating diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share multiplied by three, respectively.
[6] Key categories refer to the categories that accounted for no less than 10% of product sales of E-Commerce revenues during the periods indicated.
[7] The inter-segment eliminations mainly consist of revenues from online store operations, warehousing and fulfillment, and digital marketing and IT services provided by E-Commerce to Gap, a brand under Brand Management.
[8] Key categories refer to the categories that accounted for no less than 10% of services revenue during the periods indicated.
[9] The inter-segment eliminations mainly consist of revenues from store operation services provided by E-Commerce to Gap, a brand under Brand Management.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company also uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its business. For example, the Company uses non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess its financial and operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The Company defines non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as income (loss) from operations excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, acquisition-related expenses, impairment of goodwill and cancelation fees of repurchased. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net (loss) income excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, acquisition-related expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, other-than-temporary impairment of equity method investments, cancellation fees of repurchased ADSs, fair value loss on financial instruments, loss on disposal of investments and subsidiaries, and unrealized investment loss (gain). The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, acquisition-related expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, other-than-temporary impairment of equity method investments, cancellation fees of repurchased ADSs, fair value loss on financial instruments, loss on disposal of investments and subsidiaries, and unrealized investment loss (gain). The Company defines diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS as non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun divided by weighted average number of shares used in calculating net income (loss) per ordinary share multiplied by three.
The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the Company's management to evaluate the Company's financial and operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun and Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS reflect the Company's ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors to understand and evaluate the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gain/loss and other items that are not expected to result in future cash payments or that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun, and non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Further, the non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, potentially limiting the comparability of their financial results to the Company's. In light of the foregoing limitations, the non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun and non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS for the period should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to income (loss) from operations, operating margin, net income (loss), net margin, net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun and net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS, or other financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled, "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."
Safe Harbor Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continues," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance," "going forward," "looking forward," "outlook" or other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baozun's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to Baozun's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and its announcements, notices or other documents published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date hereof and is based on assumptions that Baozun believes to be reasonable as of this date, and Baozun undertakes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
About Baozun Inc.
Founded in 2007, Baozun Inc. is a leader in brand e-commerce service, brand management, and digital commerce service. It serves approximately 490 brands from various industries and sectors around the world, including East and Southeast Asia, Europe and North America as of December 31, 2024.
Baozun Inc. comprises three major business lines - Baozun e-Commerce (BEC), Baozun Brand Management (BBM) and Baozun International (BZI) and is committed to accelerating high-quality and sustainable growth. Driven by the principle that "Technology Empowers the Future Success", Baozun's business lines are devoted to empowering their clients' business and navigating their new phase of development.
For more information, please visit http://ir.baozun.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Baozun Inc.
Ms. Wendy Sun
Email: [email protected]
RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR
The Board announces that Mr. Satoshi Okada ("Mr. Okada") has resigned as a Director due to other personal developments with effect from December 31, 2025.
Mr. Okada has confirmed that he has no disagreements with the Board and there are no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Okada for his invaluable contributions to the Company during his tenure of office.
Baozun Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
As of
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
1,289,323
1,125,514
158,100
Restricted cash
354,991
131,312
18,445
Short-term investments
1,271,618
1,408,169
197,804
Accounts receivable, net
2,033,778
1,970,416
276,783
Inventories
1,117,439
1,117,990
157,043
Advances to suppliers
404,353
242,626
34,081
Derivative financial assets
11,557
2,810
395
Prepayments and other current assets
724,091
773,199
108,611
Amounts due from related parties
7,021
2,591
364
Total current assets
7,214,171
6,774,627
951,626
Non-current assets
Long-term debt investments (including
RMB146,444 of the investments measured at
fair value as at September 30, 2025)
-
234,195
32,897
Long-term equity investments
341,687
321,673
45,185
Property and equipment, net
822,229
772,693
108,540
Intangible assets, net
357,307
323,843
45,490
Land use right, net
37,438
36,669
5,151
Operating lease right-of-use assets
767,376
738,272
103,704
Goodwill
362,399
292,721
41,118
Other non-current assets
69,886
56,085
7,878
Deferred tax assets
234,508
239,244
33,606
Total non-current assets
2,992,830
3,015,395
423,569
Total assets
10,207,001
9,790,022
1,375,195
LIABILITIES , REDEEMABLE NON-
CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term loan
1,220,957
1,253,088
176,020
Accounts payable
620,679
650,495
91,374
Notes payable
461,179
315,668
44,342
Income tax payables
26,559
12,083
1,697
Accrued expenses and other current
liabilities
1,169,547
1,125,645
158,117
Derivative financial liabilities
130
76
11
Amounts due to related parties
5,369
2,182
306
Current operating lease liabilities
243,137
256,677
36,055
Total current liabilities
3,747,557
3,615,914
507,922
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loan
-
4,000
562
Deferred tax liabilities
32,783
24,694
3,469
Long-term operating lease liabilities
597,805
573,720
80,590
Other non-current liabilities
48,277
50,050
7,030
Total non-current liabilities
678,865
652,464
91,651
Total liabilities
4,426,422
4,268,378
599,573
Redeemable non-controlling interests
1,670,379
57,540
8,083
Baozun Inc. shareholders' equity:
Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par
value; 470,000,000 shares
authorized,175,668,586 and 173,530,303
shares issued, 161,337,586 and 160,261,678
shares outstanding, as of December 31,
2024, and September 30, 2025, respectively)
95
93
13
Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par
value; 30,000,000 shares authorized,
13,300,738 shares issued and outstanding as
of December 31, 2024, and September 30,
2025)
8
8
1
Additional paid-in capital
4,646,631
4,641,973
652,054
Treasury shares (15,802,428 and 13,268,625
shares as of December 31, 2024, and
September 30, 2025, respectively)
(95,502)
(90,643)
(12,733)
Accumulated deficit
(691,785)
(895,928)
(125,849)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
54,575
41,622
5,847
Total Baozun Inc. shareholders' equity
3,914,022
3,697,125
519,333
Non-controlling interests
196,178
1,766,979
248,206
Total Shareholders' equity
4,110,200
5,464,104
767,539
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling
interests and shareholders' equity
10,207,001
9,790,022
1,375,195
Baozun Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands, except for share and per share data and per ADS data)
For the three months ended September 30,
2024
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
Product sales (1)
783,132
808,333
113,546
Services
1,273,888
1,347,901
189,339
Total net revenues
2,057,020
2,156,234
302,885
Operating expenses (2)
Cost of products
(563,110)
(530,964)
(74,584)
Fulfillment (3)
(519,379)
(495,902)
(69,659)
Sales and marketing (3)
(800,562)
(886,595)
(124,539)
Technology and content (3)
(140,725)
(115,153)
(16,175)
General and administrative (3)
(176,611)
(168,864)
(23,720)
Other operating income, net
28,885
15,627
2,195
Total operating expenses
(2,171,502)
(2,181,851)
(306,482)
Loss from operations
(114,482)
(25,617)
(3,597)
Other income (expenses)
Interest income
14,585
13,275
1,865
Interest expense
(8,727)
(9,808)
(1,378)
Unrealized investment gain (loss)
3,855
(20,501)
(2,881)
Gain on disposal of investments
-
562
79
Loss on disposal of subsidiaries
-
(36,262)
(5,094)
Exchange gain (loss)
11,851
(7,836)
(1,101)
Fair value change on financial instruments
(16,968)
2,356
331
Loss before income tax and share of (loss) income in
equity method investment
(109,886)
(83,831)
(11,776)
Income tax benefit (expense) (4)
18,569
(12,988)
(1,824)
Share of (loss) income in equity method investment,
net of tax of nil
(1,938)
2,105
296
Net loss
(93,255)
(94,714)
(13,304)
Net loss (income) attributable to
10,193
(9,058)
(1,272)
Net income attributable to
(5,008)
(3,333)
(468)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of
Baozun Inc.
(88,070)
(107,105)
(15,044)
Net loss per share attributable to ordinary
shareholders of Baozun Inc.:
Basic
(0.49)
(0.62)
(0.09)
Diluted
(0.49)
(0.62)
(0.09)
Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary
shareholders of Baozun Inc.:
Basic
(1.48)
(1.85)
(0.26)
Diluted
(1.48)
(1.85)
(0.26)
Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss
per ordinary share
Basic
178,284,818
173,436,711
173,436,711
Diluted
178,284,818
173,436,711
173,436,711
Net loss
(93,255)
(94,714)
(13,304)
Other comprehensive (loss) income,
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(20,372)
8,769
1,232
Comprehensive loss
(113,627)
(85,945)
(12,072)
(1) These amounts include product sales from E-Commerce and Brand Management of RMB413.4 million and RMB 395.2 million for the three months period ended September 30, 2025, respectively, compared with product sales from E-Commerce of RMB454.0 million and Brand Management of RMB329.8 million for the three months period ended September 30, 2024.
(2) Share-based compensation expenses are allocated in operating expenses items as follows:
For the three months ended September 30,
2024
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
Fulfillment
733
226
32
Sales and marketing
4,617
982
138
Technology and content
2,475
807
113
General and administrative
11,803
4,902
689
19,628
6,917
972
(3) These amounts include amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, which amounted to RMB9.5 million and RMB7.8 million for the three months period ended September 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively.
(4) These amounts mainly include income tax benefits of RMB2.0 million and RMB1.8 million related to the reversal of deferred tax liabilities, which was recognized on business acquisition for the three months period ended September 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively.
Baozun Inc.
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(in thousands, except for share and per ADS data)
For the three months ended September 30,
2024
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
Loss from operations
(114,482)
(25,617)
(3,597)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
19,628
6,917
972
Amortization of intangible assets resulting from
business acquisition
9,529
7,782
1,093
Cancellation fees of repurchased ADSs
162
150
21
Non-GAAP loss from operations
(85,163)
(10,768)
(1,511)
Net loss
(93,255)
(94,714)
(13,304)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
19,628
6,917
972
Amortization of intangible assets resulting from
business acquisition
9,529
7,782
1,093
Cancellation fees of repurchased ADSs
162
150
21
Unrealized investment (gain) loss
(3,855)
20,501
2,881
Loss on disposal of investments and subsidiaries,
net
-
35,700
5,015
Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets
(2,043)
(2,399)
(337)
Non-GAAP net loss
(69,834)
(26,063)
(3,659)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc.
(88,070)
(107,105)
(15,044)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
19,628
6,917
972
Amortization of intangible assets resulting from
business acquisition
6,734
5,413
760
Cancellation fees of repurchased ADSs
162
150
21
Unrealized investment (gain) loss
(3,855)
20,501
2,881
Loss on disposal of investments and subsidiaries,
net
-
35,700
5,015
Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets
(1,388)
(1,806)
(254)
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
of Baozun Inc.
(66,789)
(40,230)
(5,649)
Diluted non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary
shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS:
(1.12)
(0.70)
(0.10)
Weighted average shares used in calculating diluted net
loss per ordinary share
178,284,818
173,436,711
173,436,711
(1) The Company evaluated the non-GAAP adjustments items and concluded that these items have immaterial income tax effects except for amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition and loss on disposal of subsidiaries.
