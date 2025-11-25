The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as of 26 November 2025.

Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF).

ISIN: DK0060315604 Name: Ress Life Investments Volume before change: 175,857 shares (EUR 87,928,500) Change: 60,000 shares (EUR 30,000,000) Volume after change: 115,857 shares (EUR 57,928,500) Face value: EUR 500 Short name: RLAINV Orderbook ID: 114492

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66