The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as of 26 November 2025.
Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF).
|ISIN:
|DK0060315604
|Name:
|Ress Life Investments
|Volume before change:
|175,857 shares (EUR 87,928,500)
|Change:
|60,000 shares (EUR 30,000,000)
|Volume after change:
|115,857 shares (EUR 57,928,500)
|Face value:
|EUR 500
|Short name:
|RLAINV
|Orderbook ID:
|114492
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2025 GlobeNewswire