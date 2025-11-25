FYND

Fynd Strengthens Global Presence with Strategic Entry into the UK Retail Market



25-Nov-2025 / 11:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Fynd Strengthens Global Presence with Strategic Entry into the UK Retail Market Mumbai-based AI retail technology company enters the UK market with Bridgehead and Incrementum as GTM partners In partnership with Bridgehead and Incrementum, Fynd will accelerate the region's transition to AI-native, unified commerce

The expansion is part of a broader global rollout across the GCC, Africa, and Southeast Asia London, November 25, 2025 - Fynd , India's leading AI-native retail technology company, has officially launched operations in the United Kingdom as part of its ongoing global expansion. The UK debut follows the company's recent entry into Dubai (GCC), Africa, and Southeast Asia and marks another milestone in its mission to redefine unified commerce for the modern retail world. The UK launch is supported by strategic partnerships with Bridgehead and Incrementum, which will help accelerate Fynd's entry into the region. This expansion is a key step in Fynd's broader rollout across the GCC, Africa, and Southeast Asia, underscoring its commitment to transforming retail experiences worldwide. Across the UK, enthusiasm for AI is surging, yet adoption remains uneven. Many retailers and brands are still working through challenges such as fragmented data systems, limited AI expertise, and the complexity of regulatory compliance. At the same time, businesses are under pressure to boost conversions, cut returns, and achieve more with leaner teams. Fynd enters the market at a pivotal time. Policymakers are emphasizing responsible innovation, and the industry is seeking practical, secure, and results-driven ways to deploy AI. Fynd's technology meets this need, helping retail and e-commerce businesses turn AI into measurable outcomes, quickly and safely. Fynd's entry also aligns with the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that envisages creation of a more favorable environment for Indian technology companies expanding into the UK. This synergy enhances Fynd's ability to bring its AI-native retail innovations to UK businesses, fostering greater collaboration, innovation, and cross-border growth. "As Fynd expands into the UK, we see immense opportunity to help bridge the AI divide that many British businesses are still navigating. While there's growing enthusiasm for AI, only a fraction of retail and e-commerce businesses have the infrastructure or expertise to deploy it effectively end-to-end. At Fynd, we believe that AI adoption shouldn't be limited to those with deep pockets or large in-house data teams. Our mission is to make scalable, intelligent retail technology accessible to every business helping them move from fragmented, ad hoc systems to fully integrated, real-time operations. By doing so, we aim to empower UK retailers to not just keep pace with innovation, but to lead it."- Sreeraman MG, Co-founder, Fynd "The UK retail sector is at a fascinating inflection point - where the enthusiasm for AI meets the urgent need for practical, scalable solutions that drive commercial outcomes. Retailers here are ready to evolve beyond experimentation to true AI adoption that transforms productivity, profitability, and customer experience. At Bridgehead, we're delighted to partner with Fynd to help UK brands accelerate that journey. Fynd's AI-native, unified commerce platform aligns perfectly with the challenges and ambitions we're seeing across the market - bringing the intelligence, agility, and integration retailers need to compete and grow in this new era of retail." - Paul McIntosh, Managing Director, Bridgehead Fynd's AI-native unified commerce platform unites four key AI engines - visual intelligence, immersive commerce, conversational AI, and workflow automation seamlessly integrated within an end-to-end unified yet composable commerce stack spanning PIM, Commerce, OMS, WMS, TMS, and everything in between. Built as AI-native from inception, Fynd aims to bring its AI-driven retail technology to the UK market, empowering retailers to accelerate digital transformation, enhance operational agility, and deliver intelligent, hyper-personalized commerce experiences across every channel. Having already seen wide acceptance across global markets including India, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Southeast Asia (SEA), Fynd's platform is powering the retail transformation journeys of leading brands such as Hugo Boss, Superdry, Mothercare, Footlocker, Puma, Coach, Kate Spade, Armani, Brooks Brothers, ASOS amongst many others. These partnerships underscore Fynd's ability to deliver measurable, cross-market impact through scalable AI-native technology. Backed by Reliance Industries, Fynd combines capital strength with deep retail and technology expertise, positioning itself as the default unified commerce infrastructure for retailers seeking to modernize and scale efficiently. Through this expansion, Fynd reinforces its commitment to building a borderless retail ecosystem, one that empowers brands to operate smarter, scale faster, and serve customers everywhere. About Fynd Fynd is an AI-native retail technology company headquartered in Mumbai, India. Serving over 20,000 stores and 300+ enterprise retailers, Fynd offers a modular commerce stack that unifies in-store, online, and logistics operations. Backed by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, the company is expanding across the GCC, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the UK, powering the next generation of retail transformation. For more information, visit www.fynd.com . About Bridgehead International Agency Ltd Bridgehead is a leading boutique consulting firm specialising in international business expansion, offering comprehensive go-to-market strategies, commercial expertise, strategic consulting and advisory services plus operational support to businesses worldwide. With a presence in major markets across the globe, Bridgehead helps organisations navigate complex regulatory landscapes, identify growth opportunities, and establish successful operations in new territories for accelerated growth. PRESS CONTACT Aditi Thakore Global Communications aditithakore@gofynd.com



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



View original content: EQS News