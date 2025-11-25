ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES

Accsys has reported its H126 results (to 30 September) with sales volume growth of 22.4% y-o-y. Trading across all regions was strong and the company gained market share. Profitability improved with adjusted EBITDA up 160% y-o-y to €10.4m, which was better than we had expected. Accsys remains positive about its outlook, with continued demand for its products and momentum for Accoya USA, which is expected to report positive adjusted EBITDA for FY26 (in line with our expectations). The company is on track to deliver its targets for FY27.

