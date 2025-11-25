51toCarbonZero (51-0), the leading global climate technology and advisory platform, has announced the integration of sustainability consultancy Green Element into its business. This move reinforces 51-0's ambition to accelerate credible climate action and unites its advanced AI-powered platform for emissions management and transition planning platform with one of Europe's most established sustainability consultancies.

Founded in 2004, Green Element built a strong reputation for science-based sustainability advisory, supporting hundreds of organisations in building their environmental strategies, establishing a respected track record across marketing and advertising, professional services, food and beverage, healthcare, and many other sectors.

Bringing trusted advisory into a tech-led future

This integration will incorporate Green Element's award winning consultancy into the 51-0 ecosystem, combining two decades of trusted advisory with 51-0's AI-driven, high-tech platform which automates reporting, ensures compliance, engages suppliers and employees, drives transition to net zero, and embeds climate action into everyday business decisions. Clients now have access to a full range of consultancy and platform support.

With the new proposition, clients can benefit from enhanced features and services including:

Climate risk, LCAs, business case, materiality assessments

SECR, CSRD and SBTi-aligned compliance tools

Supplier engagement workflows and scope 3 capabilities

Interactive dashboards and progress-tracking

Transformation tools built directly into the platform

Guidance from Climate Success Managers with sector-specific expertise

"This is a natural partnership," said Richard Davis, CEO and co-founder of 51toCarbonZero. "Green Element's approach to climate leadership and its community of passionate change-makers perfectly complement our technology-first model. By combining their deep advisory experience with our scalable platform, we can empower organisations worldwide to embed sustainability into everyday decisions and deliver real, measurable climate impact."

A shared mission and ongoing leadership

Will Richardson, founder of Green Element, will continue in a leadership role within 51toCarbonZero, helping to steer strategic direction and deepen engagement with purpose-led businesses.

"After two decades of building Green Element, it was essential for me that our clients, our people, and the community around us continue to thrive," said Richardson. "It's clear that 51-0 shares our mission and passion. Integrating our experience into 51-0's incredible platform allows us to stay true to what has always driven us helping businesses use sustainability as a force for positive change. I'm excited to keep leading that mission within 51-0, supporting the network and community of pioneering businesses united by the belief that climate action is both an obligation and an opportunity."

Strategic expansion and future outlook

Neil Woodcock, Chairman of 51toCarbonZero, said: "While the climate tech market has faced increased volatility, 51-0 has continued to grow at pace. Over the past two years, we have exceeded market growth (estimated at 19% CAGR, Verdantix 2025) by more than quadrupling our revenue, and doubling our team across both the tech and the consulting functions-reinforcing our position as one of the few climate technology businesses demonstrating both scale and momentum."

With Green Element's expertise, 51-0 will further expand its capabilities in climate risk analysis, resilience, lifecycle and product carbon assessments, CSRD reporting and materiality assessments. This marks a step beyond pure carbon reduction, enabling businesses to tackle wider sustainability challenges. These services will be embedded into its hybrid model, combining ISO-trained climate experts with AI-powered automation, and giving clients access to both high-level strategy and scalable delivery.

Woodcock adds, "As climate technology advances and regulatory pressures return and intensify, organisations are looking for a single integrated partner to supplement their teams and bring together strategic climate insight, regulatory expertise, supplier and employee engagement and robust technology to drive measurable results. By bringing Green Element into the 51-0 platform, we're raising the bar for what businesses should expect from their sustainability partners-delivering clarity, compliance and real-world carbon reduction all in one place."

The integration of Green Element into 51toCarbonZero means it is now one of the largest and fastest-growing climate technology and advisory platforms in the UK, with a strong and expanding presence across North America and Europe.

About 51toCarbonZero

51toCarbonZero is the leading climate technology and advisory platform helping organisations move from carbon ambition to action. Its platform consolidates an enterprise's entire carbon footprint, providing real-time data, compliance-ready reporting, and actionable insights to drive decarbonisation. By combining technology, data, and deep advisory expertise, 51-0 enables businesses to transform climate performance across operations and supply chains. While 51-0 has established a strong presence in media and advertising, it is now expanding into high-impact sectors including food and beverage and automotive.

