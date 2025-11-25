Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of MONAD (Monad) on November 24. MONAD/USDT spot trading is now available to users on HTX.

Monad is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain engineered for speed without sacrificing security or decentralization, while maintaining full compatibility with the existing Ethereum ecosystem. It supports a large globally distributed network, with intentionally minimal hardware requirements so that anyone may run a node. Performance comes from software architecture improvements rather than reliance on heavy hardware or node colocation.

MONAD is the Monad network's native token, used to pay gas fees, secure the chain via staking, and align validators, developers, and users around the growth of the protocol. The total initial supply of MONAD is 100 billion tokens.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

Find HTX on

Twitter:

https://x.com/htx_global

https://twitter.com/htxfutures

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/htxglobalofficial/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/htxglobalofficial/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/HuobiGlobal/

Medium: https://htxofficial.medium.com/

Telegram:

https://t.me/htxglobalofficial

https://t.me/HTXGlobalAnnouncementChannel

https://t.me/HTXFutures_en

Discord:

https://discord.gg/htx-official

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275860

SOURCE: HTX