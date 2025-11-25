Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) (FSE: T23) ("Powermax" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Phase 2 exploration field program at the Cameron Rare Earth Element (REE) Project, located in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia. The program followed up on encouraging Phase 1 results that confirmed the presence of light and heavy rare earth mineralization within the Monashee Group lithologies, including pegmatitic and gneissic units enriched in REE-bearing minerals such as monazite, allanite, and xenotime.

Phase 2 Fieldwork Summary

The Phase 2 program included geological mapping, systematic rock sampling, and extensive geochemical surveys across priority areas delineated from prior reconnaissance and geophysical interpretation. A total of 100 soil samples, 100 stream sediment samples, and 29 rock samples were collected and submitted to Agat Laboratories in Calgary, Alberta, for sample preparation and analysis. The analytical work includes the 201-380 Metals Package for Rare Earth Elements (REE), two rock samples were selected for additional testing of gold by fire assay, and one sample for graphite.

Rock chip sampling focused on exposures of gneissic and pegmatitic rocks, with several samples taken from quartz-biotite gneiss, granitic outcrops, and carbonatite lenses containing abundant garnet. These lithologies are known to host both light and heavy REE minerals and represent key exploration targets for follow-up work.

Stream sediment samples were collected from active drainage systems, consisting of classified river gravels and fine sediments sieved through No.18 mesh (0.0394 inch), ensuring the capture of fine-grained material capable of reflecting upstream REE mineralization sources.

Soil samples were taken from B horizon mainly composed of silty to sandy soils (2-30 cm deep) with variable gravel content, covering both potential mineralized and background zones. The materials were generally light brown to greyish brown, typical of glacially derived surficial deposits overlying metamorphic bedrock.

All analytical work will be conducted by Agat Laboratories Ltd., Calgary, Alberta, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility. The laboratory maintains QA/QC protocols including the insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials during sample preparation and analysis.

The data generated from this program will be integrated with previous geological and geophysical results to refine the geochemical model and delineate new priority drill targets for the next exploration phase.

CEO's Comment

Paul Gorman, CEO of Powermax Minerals Inc., commented:



"The completion of our Phase 2 fieldwork represents another important milestone for the Cameron Project. The range of lithologies sampled and the systematic coverage of soils and sediments will provide a comprehensive dataset to evaluate rare earth element distribution patterns across the property. We look forward to the upcoming analytical results, which will guide our follow-up exploration and potential drill targeting."

About the Cameron REE Project

The Cameron Rare Earth Element Project covers approximately 2,984 hectares in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia. The property lies within the Monashee Group, a metamorphic and granitic terrane known to host REE-bearing pegmatites, carbonatite zones, and altered gneisses. Rare earth mineralization is associated with shear zones and structurally controlled pegmatitic intrusions enriched in both light (LREE) and heavy (HREE) elements.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., who is a director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Powermax Minerals Inc.

Powermax Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element projects. The Company holds an option to acquire the Cameron REE Property, comprising three mineral claims totaling approximately 2,984 hectares in British Columbia. Powermax also optioned to acquire the Atikokan REE Property, consisting of 455 unpatented mining claims in NW Ontario. Powermax also owns a 100% interest in the Ogden Bear Lodge Project, in Crook County, Wyoming.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential mineralization, exploration plans, timing of activities, and future exploration results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Powermax Minerals Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

