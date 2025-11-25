Today, LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE), the leading digital, multi-brand luxury group is delighted to announce the appointment of Francis Belin as new Chief Executive Officer of Mytheresa, effective January 1, 2026.

Francis Belin brings extensive and diverse luxury experience and proven leadership in driving international growth. He also brings a deep understanding of high net worth individuals worldwide. Most recently, as President Asia Pacific and overlooking global Luxury and Asian Art at Christie's, Francis has achieved numerous milestones, cementing Christie's position as the global market leader. He has played a key role in securing some of the most important collections and works of Art. Francis has been pivotal in several important strategic initiatives, including acquisitions such as Gooding Company, a leading car auction house in California. Prior to that, he held various roles at Swarovski and Richemont, having started his career as a management consultant at McKinsey Company.

Francis Belin graduated from ESSEC in France and holds a diploma in International Management Psychology from the University of Mannheim in Germany.

Following the tenure of Michael Kliger, who over the last 10 years successfully transformed Mytheresa into the leading luxury multi-brand digital platform, Francis Belin will succeed him as Mytheresa CEO and drive Mytheresa's continued global expansion while delivering exceptional value for its customers and partners. Francis will report to Michael, who in his role as LuxExperience Group CEO, will continue to lead the overall strategy at Mytheresa, NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER and YOOX. Francis will lead the current Mytheresa leadership team, including the Chief Commercial Officer, the Chief Growth Site Management Officer, the Chief Marketing Customer Officer, the Chief Buying Group Fashion Ventures Officer and the Chief Creative Officer, who will all continue with their current responsibilities.

Michael Kliger, Chief Executive Officer of LuxExperience, said, "I am extremely delighted to appoint Francis Belin as the new Mytheresa CEO. With Francis we have found an exceptional leader, who is renowned for his customer-centric focus, global mindset, delivery of excellent results and collaborative leadership style. I am looking forward to supporting Francis as he leads the next exciting chapter for the Mytheresa business."

Francis Belin adds, "I am truly honored to take on the lead of Mytheresa. I am deeply impressed by the robust business model and strong brand positioning that Mytheresa has established under Michael's leadership. I look forward to working alongside the talented team to unlock Mytheresa's next phase of global growth as an industry leader in the luxury market."

ABOUT MYTHERESA

Mytheresa is a leading luxury multi-brand digital platform. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear, kidswear as well as lifestyle products and fine jewelry. The highly curated edit of up to 250 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Brunello Cucinelli, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, The Row, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. Mytheresa is part of LuxExperience, the leading digital, multi-brand luxury group and reported €988.5 million GMV in fiscal year 2025.

ABOUT LUXEXPERIENCE:

LuxExperience is the leading digital, multi-brand luxury group and the online shopping destination for luxury enthusiasts worldwide. LuxExperience operates a portfolio of some of the most distinguished store brands in digital luxury and creates communities for luxury enthusiasts with unique digital and physical experiences. Mytheresa, NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER, jointly comprising the luxury segments of LuxExperience, offer highly curated edits of the most prestigious luxury brands across the world, featuring womenswear, menswear, kidswear, fine jewelry watches, and lifestyle products. YOOX, which forms the off-price segment of LuxExperience, is the leading destination for multi-brand off-season online luxury shopping. The NYSE listed group operates worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://investors.luxexperience.com.

