Xoriant, a ChrysCapital-owned global engineering and technology services company, announced the acquisition of TestDevLab, a Latvia-headquartered leader in software quality engineering. This is Xoriant's fourth acquisition in the last 3 years as the company rapidly scales globally with operations in 28 offices across India, the United States, and Europe. TestDevLab's Baltic and Macedonian delivery centers will further strengthen Xoriant's European presence with access to top engineering talent and EU innovation ecosystems.

As agentic systems scale across enterprises, quality frameworks must evolve to ensure safety, reliability, and probabilistic outcome validation. At the same time, AI creates new opportunities to transform traditional quality engineering practices, driving higher productivity, faster delivery, and more intelligent assurance. With TestDevLab's acquisition, Xoriant will offer industry- leading capabilities, both in AI for quality engineering as well as quality engineering for AI.

With a 14 year track record in specialized quality engineering across complex engineering domains such as test automation, performance testing, multimedia analysis, user experience and accessibility testing, TestDevLab has established itself as a leader in software quality engineering. Its 500+ engineers support some of the world's largest technology, consumer and financial services companies through its robust quality engineering ecosystem, including A/V UX testing, network simulation, energy-efficiency analysis, along with proprietary tools like Loadero and AI-driven Barko agent.

"With TestDevLab joining Xoriant, we're bringing intelligence and quality even closer together. It enhances our leadership in Quality Assurance for intelligent systems through model validation, fairness and bias testing, explainability, and safety evaluations across AI and language models," said Rohit Kedia, CEO, Xoriant. "This acquisition not only accelerates our vision of AI as Applied Intelligence, empowering clients to leverage the true power of Artificial Intelligence, but also fuels our growth journey towards becoming the most transformative AI-native digital engineering firm globally," he further added.

TestDevLab has been recognized globally as a top QA and software testing service provider across industries, including fintech, healthcare, communications, and IoT. The company works with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies, testing products that more than 5 billion people use daily across the globe.

Ervins Grinfelds, Co-Founder of TestDevLab, said, "Clients today expect trusted partners who ensure excellence from code to customer experience. Xoriant's scale and Applied Intelligence approach will amplify our mission to help clients deliver products defined by reliability, performance, and innovation."

This acquisition follows Xoriant's earlier acquisitions of FEXLE Services (September 2024), MapleLabs (February 2024), and Thoucentric (August 2023). TestDevLab was advised by TH Global Capital on this transaction.

About Xoriant

Xoriant is a Sunnyvale, CA headquartered digital engineering firm with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia. From startups to Fortune 100, we enable innovation, accelerate time to market and ensure client competitiveness across industries.

Across all our focus areas digital product platform engineering, data engineering, experience design and new business models every solution we develop benefits from our product engineering DNA and culture of innovation. It also includes successful methodologies, framework components, and accelerators for rapidly solving critical client challenges. For 30 years and counting, we have taken great pride in the long-lasting, deep relationships we have with our clients. For further information about Xoriant, please visit www.xoriant.com.

About TestDevLab

TestDevLab provides comprehensive software testing and QA services spanning automation, performance, audio-video, security, accessibility, UX, QA consulting, and continuous testing. Headquartered in Latvia with delivery across Northern Europe, TestDevLab helps global enterprises assure exceptional digital product quality. To know about TestDevLab, visit www.testdevlab.com.

