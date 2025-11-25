Yiren Digital Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance and financial technology innovation across China and Southeast Asia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights

Financial Services Business

Total loans facilitated in the third quarter of 2025 reached RMB20.2 billion (US$2.8 billion), representing an increase of 51% compared to RMB13.4 billion in the same period of 2024 and remaining stable compared to RMB20.3 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 14,006,873 as of September 30, 2025, representing an increase of 3% from 13,536,838 as of June 30, 2025, and increase of 21% compared to 11,611,899 as of September 30, 2024.

Number of borrowers served in the third quarter of 2025 was 1,335,978, representing a decrease of 18% compared to 1,637,912 in the second quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 11% compared to 1,498,020 in the same period of 2024. The decrease was due to our strategic tightening of our credit policy amid industry-wide credit risk fluctuations.

Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated reached RMB34.2 billion (US$4.8 billion) as of September 30, 2025, representing an increase of 10% from RMB31.2 billion as of June 30, 2025 and an increase of 50% compared to RMB22.8 billion as of September 30, 2024.

Insurance Brokerage Business

Gross written premiums in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB1,148.0 million (US$161.3 million), representing an increase of 35% from RMB850.1 million in the second quarter of 2025 and 15% decrease compared to RMB1,351.3 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was attributed to the accelerating growth of our internet insurance business as well as the strong performance of renewal premiums.

Annualized insurance premiums of internet insurance products were RMB196.2 million (US$27.6 million), representing an increase of 204% from RMB64.5 million in the second quarter of 2025.

"We delivered a stable and resilient quarter amid industry-wide challenges," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Through adaptive risk management measures and business diversification - including the growth of our high-potential online insurance business - we have demonstrated our ability to manage risk in a challenging environment."

"As part of our ongoing transformation, we advanced our agentic AI capabilities to improve process efficiency and unit economics. These innovations are now helping to mitigate the margin pressure associated with the current credit cycle."

"We maintain a healthy and ample cash position and are driving the turnaround of the insurance business with the new internet insurance strategy. Our balance sheet remained robust with total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of RMB4.3 billion. This provides us with the financial flexibility to invest in our next generation of fintech." Mr. William Hui, Chief Financial Officer commented.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB1,555.0 million (US$218.4 million), representing an increase of 5% from RMB1,479.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. Particularly, in the third quarter of 2025, revenue from financial services business was RMB1,423.2 million (US$199.9 million), representing an increase of 70% from RMB836.2 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was attributed to persistent demand for our small revolving loan products, as well as a growing repeat borrowing rate among existing borrowers. The financial service revenue accounts for 92% of the total net revenue. Revenue from insurance brokerage business was RMB84.2 million (US$11.8 million), representing a decrease of 2% from RMB85.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was attributable to lower overall commission rates from the traditional line. Net revenue from other business was RMB47.5 million (US$6.7 million), compared with the revenue of RMB557.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly attributed to our strategic decision to wind down the historical "consumption and lifestyle" segment announced in the fourth quarter o f 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB331.8 million (US$46.6 million), compared to RMB335.6 million in the same period of 2024.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB149.9 million (US$21.1 million), compared to RMB205.9 million in the same period of 2024. This decrease was primarily due to 27% decrease in origination and service expense from the financial services and lower commission costs from our insurance brokerage business.

Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB91.5 million (US$12.9 million), compared to RMB150.8 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease in R&D expenses was due to the one-off system development project from 2024.

General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB104.4 million (US$14.7 million), compared to RMB80.1 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to increase in personnel related costs to strengthen our risk management and fund the plan for new business initiatives.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB229.4 million (US$32.2 million), compared to RMB94.9 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was driven by higher receivables from loan facilitation services and guarantee services, fueled by growing loan volume. Additionally, due to the increase in self-funded loan balance in the third quarter of 2025, the balance of financing receivables increased from RMB 17.5 million to RMB 1.1 billion.

Provision for contingent liabilities in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB459.8 million (US$64.6 million), compared to RMB272.4 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was attributable to increase in loan volume facilitated under risk-taking model. [1]

Fair value adjustments gain in the third quarter of 2025 was a gain of RMB161.3 million (US$22.7 million) compared to a gain of RMB36.4 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly due to the fair value change in crypto assets, driven by an increase in the price of Ethereum.

Income tax expense in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB56.1 million (US$7.9 million).

Net income in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB317.6 million (US$44.6 million), as compared to RMB355.4 million in the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to substantial upfront provisions - required by accounting principles for our growing loan volume under the "risk-taking model" - coupled with a declining fee rate of loan-facilitation business following the new regulations as well as a decreasing commission rate in our insurance brokerage business. The industry-wide fluctuations in asset quality and our conservative risk assumptions are also attributed to the overall declined profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA[2] (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB236.8 million (US$33.3 million), compared to RMB380.9 million in the same period of 2024 and RMB351.4 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Basic and diluted income per ADS in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB3.6472 (US$0.5124) and RMB3.6270 (US$0.5094) respectively, compared to a basic income per ADS of RMB4.0618 and a diluted income per ADS of RMB4.0384 in the same period of 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB5.5 million (US$0.8 million), compared to RMB50.4 million generated from operating activities in the same period of 2024.

Net cash used in investing activities in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB707.6 million (US$99.4 million), compared to RMB1,859.6 million in the same period of 2024.

Net cash provided by financing activities in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB529.7 million (US$74.4 million), compared to RMB22.2 million used in financing activities in the same period of 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were RMB3,864.9 million (US$542.9 million), compared to RMB4,098.9 million as of June 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2025, the balance of financial investment was RMB498.8 million (US$70.1 million), compared to RMB418.9 million as of June 30, 2025.

Delinquency rates[3]. As of September 30, 2025, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days were 2.7%, 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively, compared to 1.7%, 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively, as of June 30, 2025.

Business Outlook

Based on the Company's preliminary assessment of business and market conditions, the Company projects the total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 to be between RMB1.4 billion and RMB1.6 billion, driven by loan growth from domestic market and international markets, and further market penetration into new customer segment.

This is the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to changes and uncertainties.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.

Currency Conversion

This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on September 30, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Conference Call

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on November 25, 2025 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 25, 2025).

Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10204584/1005e60b0b0

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=yBd8FS50

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain the listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance, and financial technology innovation across China and Southeast Asia. The Company leverages advanced artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to enhance customer experience, optimize capital efficiency, and expand financial inclusion. With the recent launch of its Magicube Agent Platform and its strategic entry into digital asset business, Yiren Digital is building a new growth engine to become an AI-powered and blockchain-enabled global fintech leader. For more information, please visit https://ir.yiren.com.

1. The risk-taking model refers to the framework in which we assume the credit risk for the loans facilitated on our platform. 2. "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release. 3. "Delinquency rates" refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans that were 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days past due as a percentage of the total performing outstanding principal balance of loans as of a specific date. Loans originating outside mainland China are not included in the calculation. We define a performing loan as one that is being repaid according to the agreed terms and has not become delinquent for more than 90 days.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Net revenue:

























Loan facilitation services 600,899

874,584

611,859

85,947

1,972,726

2,228,837

313,083 Post-origination services 1,421

10,463

2,617

368

4,483

14,824

2,082 Guarantee services 136,746

316,942

458,363

64,386

222,533

1,093,702

153,631 Financing services 31,448

65,821

67,850

9,531

61,688

175,558

24,661 Insurance brokerage services 85,530

58,137

84,228

11,831

301,982

213,825

30,036 Electronic commerce services 546,366

93,962

32,555

4,573

1,572,943

310,590

43,629 Others 76,678

232,191

297,492

41,788

217,353

724,253

101,735 Total net revenue 1,479,088

1,652,100

1,554,964

218,424

4,353,708

4,761,589

668,857 Operating costs and expenses:

























Sales and marketing 335,647

345,166

331,758

46,602

897,971

953,876

133,990 Origination,servicing and other operating costs 205,913

160,859

149,911

21,058

685,725

535,508

75,223 Research and development 150,840

107,693

91,514

12,855

247,173

285,161

40,056 General and administrative 80,097

78,862

104,420

14,668

232,441

279,119

39,208 Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others 94,913

214,698

229,355

32,217

320,532

596,858

83,840 Provision for contingent liabilities 272,406

385,674

459,783

64,585

618,589

1,256,220

176,460 Total operating costs and expenses 1,139,816

1,292,952

1,366,741

191,985

3,002,431

3,906,742

548,777 Other income:

























Investment income * 1,101

2,245

3,791

532

11,812

8,008

1,125 Interest income 20,776

22,353

19,704

2,768

62,446

64,291

9,031 Fair value adjustments gain 36,423

28,018

161,328

22,662

90,597

130,970

18,397 Others, net 2,535

14,084

644

91

3,201

15,403

2,163 Total other income 60,835

66,700

185,467

26,053

168,056

218,672

30,716 Income before provision for income taxes 400,107

425,848

373,690

52,492

1,519,333

1,073,519

150,796 Share of results of equity investees -

(4,431)

-

-

-

(4,560)

(641) Income tax expense 44,665

63,877

56,053

7,874

268,480

146,276

20,547 Net income 355,442

357,540

317,637

44,618

1,250,853

922,683

129,608



























Weighted average number of ordinary shares

outstanding, basic 175,018,644

172,907,793

174,179,898

174,179,898

173,557,082

173,301,042

173,301,042 Basic income per share 2.0309

2.0678

1.8236

0.2562

7.2072

5.3242

0.7479 Basic income per ADS 4.0618

4.1356

3.6472

0.5124

14.4144

10.6484

1.4958



























Weighted average number of ordinary shares

outstanding, diluted 176,035,324

174,102,643

175,153,288

175,153,288

175,457,062

174,402,280

174,402,280 Diluted income per share 2.0192

2.0536

1.8135

0.2547

7.1291

5.2905

0.7432 Diluted income per ADS 4.0384

4.1072

3.6270

0.5094

14.2582

10.5810

1.4864



























Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data

























Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities 50,393

411,224

(5,484)

(770)

1,051,044

884,390

124,229 Net cash used in investing activities (1,859,587)

(752,200)

(707,599)

(99,396)

(3,080,167)

(1,605,389)

(225,508) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (22,227)

447,588

529,732

74,411

(162,885)

896,744

125,965 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (6,252)

(9,412)

(10,449)

(1,468)

(5,808)

(17,494)

(2,457) Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash (1,837,673)

97,200

(193,800)

(27,223)

(2,197,816)

158,251

22,229 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of

period 5,698,461

4,356,408

4,453,608

625,595

6,058,604

4,101,557

576,142 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 3,860,788

4,453,608

4,259,808

598,372

3,860,788

4,259,808

598,371 * Due to the expansion in the types of the Company's investments, investment income has been separately presented, split out from the original interest income, to reflect the realized

gains from the Company's financial investments, and historical periods have been restated to enhance investors' comprehension of the Company's financial statements.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)

As of



December 31,

2024

June 30,

2025

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2025



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

















Cash and cash equivalents

3,841,284

4,098,851

3,864,891

542,898 Restricted cash

260,273

354,757

394,917

55,474 Accounts receivable

566,541

553,660

796,551

111,891 Guarantee receivable

474,132

656,019

715,996

100,575 Contract assets, net

1,008,920

1,319,246

1,227,236

172,389 Contract cost

294

4,880

6,936

974 Prepaid expenses and other assets

2,361,585

2,486,393

2,672,111

375,349 Loans at fair value

421,922

480,915

473,570

66,522 Financing receivables

17,515

484,733

1,061,080

149,049 Amounts due from related parties

3,387,952

3,131,581

3,101,835

435,712 Financial investments

437,203

418,856

498,766

70,061 Equity investments

9,239

4,633

4,633

651 Property, equipment and software, net

78,678

85,155

84,867

11,921 Crypto assets

-

203,541

333,530

46,851 Deferred tax assets

77,463

128,989

173,182

24,327 Right-of-use assets

39,695

37,190

40,257

5,655 Total assets

12,982,696

14,449,399

15,450,358

2,170,299 Accounts payable

43,167

61,580

50,401

7,080 Amounts due to related parties

129,629

81,688

51,826

7,280 Guarantee liabilities-stand ready

606,886

889,343

929,970

130,632 Guarantee liabilities-contingent

578,797

848,704

874,717

122,871 Deferred revenue

9,479

515

335

47 Payable to investors at fair value

368,022

872,250

1,392,631

195,622 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,622,050

1,582,978

1,647,346

231,401 Borrowings

-

-

9,255

1,300 Deferred tax liabilities

41,471

91,666

108,404

15,228 Lease liabilities

40,765

38,281

42,596

5,983 Total liabilities

3,440,266

4,467,005

5,107,481

717,444 Ordinary shares

132

132

133

19 Additional paid-in capital

5,198,457

5,210,508

5,229,667

734,607 Treasury stock

(170,463)

(170,686)

(170,686)

(23,976) Accumulated other comprehensive income

79,268

42,195

70,603

9,917 Retained earnings

4,435,036

4,900,245

5,213,160

732,288 Total equity

9,542,430

9,982,394

10,342,877

1,452,855 Total liabilities and equity

12,982,696

14,449,399

15,450,358

2,170,299

Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of insurance clients, cumulative number of insurance clients and percentages)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2025



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Operating Highlights



























Amount of loans facilitated

13,392,676

20,347,799

20,166,545

2,832,778

38,239,060

55,752,267

7,831,474 Number of borrowers

1,498,020

1,637,912

1,335,978

1,335,978

3,365,960

3,145,904

3,145,904 Remaining principal of performing loans

22,768,555

31,220,078

34,235,130

4,808,980

22,768,555

34,235,130

4,808,980 Cumulative number of insurance clients

1,470,738

1,681,888

1,853,435

1,853,435

1,470,738

1,853,435

1,853,435 Number of insurance clients

82,291

118,747

229,353

229,353

226,191

387,130

387,130 Gross written premiums

1,351,311

850,080

1,147,966

161,254

3,324,627

2,799,844

393,292 First year premium

511,377

440,353

443,189

62,255

1,602,905

1,296,039

182,054 Renewal premium

839,934

409,727

704,777

98,999

1,721,722

1,503,805

211,238





























Segment Information



























Financial services business:



























Revenue

836,193

1,489,587

1,423,231

199,920

2,425,341

4,207,298

590,996 Sales and marketing expenses

307,459

332,405

322,184

45,257

812,484

915,492

128,598 Origination, servicing and other operating costs

119,706

105,617

87,322

12,266

318,727

333,562

46,855 Allowance for contract assets, receivables and

others

93,248

216,260

226,267

31,784

319,140

594,639

83,528 Provision for contingent liabilities

272,406

385,674

459,783

64,585

618,589

1,256,220

176,460





























Insurance brokerage business:



























Revenue

85,530

58,137

84,228

11,831

301,982

213,825

30,036 Sales and marketing expenses

3,545

2,731

2,077

292

11,373

7,603

1,068 Origination, servicing and other operating costs

78,466

52,683

61,142

8,589

337,707

195,265

27,429 Allowance for contract assets, receivables and

others

(414)

564

677

95

(904)

663

93





























Others:



























Revenue

557,365

104,376

47,505

6,673

1,626,385

340,466

47,825 Sales and marketing expenses

24,643

10,030

7,497

1,053

74,114

30,781

4,324 Origination, servicing and other operating costs

7,741

2,559

1,447

203

29,291

6,681

939 Allowance for contract assets, receivables and

others

1,666

45

34

5

1,664

(1,915)

(269)





























Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



























Net income

355,442

357,540

317,637

44,618

1,250,853

922,683

129,608 Interest income and investment income, net

(21,877)

(24,598)

(23,495)

(3,300)

(74,258)

(72,299)

(10,156) Income tax expense

44,665

63,877

56,053

7,874

268,480

146,276

20,547 Depreciation and amortization

2,401

2,643

3,252

457

6,319

8,192

1,151 Share-based compensation

13,235

6,932

14,439

2,028

16,578

23,558

3,310 Fair value adjustments related to crypto assets

and financial investment

(12,954)

(54,979)

(131,101)

(18,416)

(11,286)

(115,256)

(16,190) Adjusted EBITDA

380,912

351,415

236,785

33,261

1,456,686

913,154

128,270 Adjusted EBITDA margin

25.8 %

21.3 %

15.2 %

15.2 %

33.5 %

19.2 %

19.2 %

Delinquency Rates



1-30 days

31-60 days

61-90 days December 31, 2020

1.3 %

0.7 %

0.6 % December 31, 2021

2.0 %

1.5 %

1.2 % December 31, 2022

1.7 %

1.2 %

1.1 % December 31, 2023

2.0 %

1.4 %

1.2 % December 31, 2024

1.6 %

1.2 %

1.1 % March 31, 2025

1.6 %

1.2 %

1.2 % June 30, 2025

1.7 %

1.1 %

1.0 % September 30, 2025

2.7 %

1.7 %

1.4 %



30+ Days Delinquency Rates By Vintage* Loan

Issued

Period

Month on Book



2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 24 2020Q1

0.8 % 2.0 % 3.4 % 4.5 % 5.4 % 5.9 % 6.5 % 6.8 % 7.1 % 7.5 % 8.1 % 8.5 % 2020Q2

0.6 % 2.0 % 3.3 % 4.5 % 5.3 % 6.0 % 6.4 % 6.9 % 7.4 % 8.0 % 8.6 % 8.8 % 2020Q3

1.3 % 2.8 % 4.3 % 5.4 % 6.3 % 6.9 % 7.5 % 8.2 % 8.9 % 9.3 % 9.5 % 9.5 % 2020Q4

0.3 % 1.4 % 2.4 % 3.4 % 4.3 % 5.4 % 6.4 % 7.3 % 7.7 % 8.0 % 8.2 % 8.3 % 2021Q1

0.5 % 1.8 % 3.0 % 4.2 % 5.3 % 6.3 % 7.1 % 7.3 % 7.5 % 7.7 % 7.8 % 7.9 % 2021Q2

0.5 % 2.1 % 3.8 % 5.5 % 6.8 % 7.5 % 7.7 % 7.9 % 8.1 % 8.3 % 8.2 % 8.2 % 2021Q3

0.6 % 2.5 % 4.2 % 5.4 % 6.1 % 6.5 % 6.7 % 6.9 % 6.9 % 6.9 % 6.9 % 6.8 % 2021Q4

0.8 % 2.7 % 4.1 % 4.9 % 5.4 % 5.8 % 5.8 % 5.8 % 5.7 % 5.6 % 5.6 % 5.5 % 2022Q1

0.7 % 2.1 % 3.2 % 4.0 % 4.6 % 4.8 % 4.7 % 4.6 % 4.6 % 4.5 % 4.5 % 4.4 % 2022Q2

0.5 % 1.8 % 2.9 % 3.8 % 4.3 % 4.5 % 4.4 % 4.3 % 4.3 % 4.2 % 4.2 % 4.1 % 2022Q3

0.6 % 2.2 % 3.5 % 4.3 % 4.8 % 5.0 % 5.0 % 4.9 % 4.9 % 4.8 % 4.7 % 4.7 % 2022Q4

0.7 % 2.5 % 3.9 % 4.9 % 5.6 % 5.9 % 5.8 % 5.8 % 5.7 % 5.6 % 5.5 % 5.4 % 2023Q1

0.6 % 2.4 % 4.0 % 5.2 % 5.9 % 6.2 % 6.1 % 6.0 % 5.9 % 5.8 % 5.7 % 5.6 % 2023Q2

0.7 % 3.0 % 4.9 % 6.3 % 7.0 % 7.3 % 7.2 % 7.0 % 6.9 % 6.8 % 6.7 % 6.6 % 2023Q3

0.9 % 3.7 % 5.8 % 7.1 % 7.9 % 8.1 % 8.0 % 7.9 % 7.7 % 7.6 % 7.5 % 7.5 % 2023Q4

0.8 % 3.6 % 5.8 % 7.0 % 7.6 % 7.8 % 7.7 % 7.5 % 7.4 % 7.3 % 7.3 %

2024Q1

0.7 % 3.2 % 5.0 % 6.1 % 6.7 % 7.0 % 6.9 % 6.8 % 6.7 % 6.9 %



2024Q2

0.6 % 2.5 % 4.2 % 5.3 % 6.0 % 6.2 % 6.2 % 6.2 %







2024Q3

0.6 % 2.3 % 3.8 % 4.9 % 5.6 % 5.9 % 5.7 %









2024Q4

0.7 % 2.4 % 3.9 % 5.1 % 5.9 %













2025Q1

0.6 % 2.4 % 4.3 % 5.2 %















2025Q2

0.8 % 3.3 %



















2025Q3

1.0 %























*The 30+ days delinquency rate by vintage refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans facilitated over a specified period that are

more than 30 days past due, as a percentage of the total loans facilitated during that same period. Loans originating outside mainland

China are excluded from the calculation.

SOURCE Yiren Digital