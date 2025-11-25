Yiren Digital Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance and financial technology innovation across China and Southeast Asia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Third Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights
Financial Services Business
- Total loans facilitated in the third quarter of 2025 reached RMB20.2 billion (US$2.8 billion), representing an increase of 51% compared to RMB13.4 billion in the same period of 2024 and remaining stable compared to RMB20.3 billion in the second quarter of 2025.
- Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 14,006,873 as of September 30, 2025, representing an increase of 3% from 13,536,838 as of June 30, 2025, and increase of 21% compared to 11,611,899 as of September 30, 2024.
- Number of borrowers served in the third quarter of 2025 was 1,335,978, representing a decrease of 18% compared to 1,637,912 in the second quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 11% compared to 1,498,020 in the same period of 2024. The decrease was due to our strategic tightening of our credit policy amid industry-wide credit risk fluctuations.
- Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated reached RMB34.2 billion (US$4.8 billion) as of September 30, 2025, representing an increase of 10% from RMB31.2 billion as of June 30, 2025 and an increase of 50% compared to RMB22.8 billion as of September 30, 2024.
Insurance Brokerage Business
- Gross written premiums in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB1,148.0 million (US$161.3 million), representing an increase of 35% from RMB850.1 million in the second quarter of 2025 and 15% decrease compared to RMB1,351.3 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was attributed to the accelerating growth of our internet insurance business as well as the strong performance of renewal premiums.
- Annualized insurance premiums of internet insurance products were RMB196.2 million (US$27.6 million), representing an increase of 204% from RMB64.5 million in the second quarter of 2025.
"We delivered a stable and resilient quarter amid industry-wide challenges," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Through adaptive risk management measures and business diversification - including the growth of our high-potential online insurance business - we have demonstrated our ability to manage risk in a challenging environment."
"As part of our ongoing transformation, we advanced our agentic AI capabilities to improve process efficiency and unit economics. These innovations are now helping to mitigate the margin pressure associated with the current credit cycle."
"We maintain a healthy and ample cash position and are driving the turnaround of the insurance business with the new internet insurance strategy. Our balance sheet remained robust with total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of RMB4.3 billion. This provides us with the financial flexibility to invest in our next generation of fintech." Mr. William Hui, Chief Financial Officer commented.
Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Total net revenue in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB1,555.0 million (US$218.4 million), representing an increase of 5% from RMB1,479.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. Particularly, in the third quarter of 2025, revenue from financial services business was RMB1,423.2 million (US$199.9 million), representing an increase of 70% from RMB836.2 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was attributed to persistent demand for our small revolving loan products, as well as a growing repeat borrowing rate among existing borrowers. The financial service revenue accounts for 92% of the total net revenue. Revenue from insurance brokerage business was RMB84.2 million (US$11.8 million), representing a decrease of 2% from RMB85.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was attributable to lower overall commission rates from the traditional line. Net revenue from other business was RMB47.5 million (US$6.7 million), compared with the revenue of RMB557.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly attributed to our strategic decision to wind down the historical "consumption and lifestyle" segment announced in the fourth quarter o f 2024.
Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB331.8 million (US$46.6 million), compared to RMB335.6 million in the same period of 2024.
Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB149.9 million (US$21.1 million), compared to RMB205.9 million in the same period of 2024. This decrease was primarily due to 27% decrease in origination and service expense from the financial services and lower commission costs from our insurance brokerage business.
Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB91.5 million (US$12.9 million), compared to RMB150.8 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease in R&D expenses was due to the one-off system development project from 2024.
General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB104.4 million (US$14.7 million), compared to RMB80.1 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to increase in personnel related costs to strengthen our risk management and fund the plan for new business initiatives.
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB229.4 million (US$32.2 million), compared to RMB94.9 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was driven by higher receivables from loan facilitation services and guarantee services, fueled by growing loan volume. Additionally, due to the increase in self-funded loan balance in the third quarter of 2025, the balance of financing receivables increased from RMB 17.5 million to RMB 1.1 billion.
Provision for contingent liabilities in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB459.8 million (US$64.6 million), compared to RMB272.4 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was attributable to increase in loan volume facilitated under risk-taking model. [1]
Fair value adjustments gain in the third quarter of 2025 was a gain of RMB161.3 million (US$22.7 million) compared to a gain of RMB36.4 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly due to the fair value change in crypto assets, driven by an increase in the price of Ethereum.
Income tax expense in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB56.1 million (US$7.9 million).
Net income in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB317.6 million (US$44.6 million), as compared to RMB355.4 million in the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to substantial upfront provisions - required by accounting principles for our growing loan volume under the "risk-taking model" - coupled with a declining fee rate of loan-facilitation business following the new regulations as well as a decreasing commission rate in our insurance brokerage business. The industry-wide fluctuations in asset quality and our conservative risk assumptions are also attributed to the overall declined profitability.
Adjusted EBITDA[2] (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB236.8 million (US$33.3 million), compared to RMB380.9 million in the same period of 2024 and RMB351.4 million in the second quarter of 2025.
Basic and diluted income per ADS in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB3.6472 (US$0.5124) and RMB3.6270 (US$0.5094) respectively, compared to a basic income per ADS of RMB4.0618 and a diluted income per ADS of RMB4.0384 in the same period of 2024.
Net cash used in operating activities in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB5.5 million (US$0.8 million), compared to RMB50.4 million generated from operating activities in the same period of 2024.
Net cash used in investing activities in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB707.6 million (US$99.4 million), compared to RMB1,859.6 million in the same period of 2024.
Net cash provided by financing activities in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB529.7 million (US$74.4 million), compared to RMB22.2 million used in financing activities in the same period of 2024.
As of September 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were RMB3,864.9 million (US$542.9 million), compared to RMB4,098.9 million as of June 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2025, the balance of financial investment was RMB498.8 million (US$70.1 million), compared to RMB418.9 million as of June 30, 2025.
Delinquency rates[3]. As of September 30, 2025, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days were 2.7%, 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively, compared to 1.7%, 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively, as of June 30, 2025.
Business Outlook
Based on the Company's preliminary assessment of business and market conditions, the Company projects the total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 to be between RMB1.4 billion and RMB1.6 billion, driven by loan growth from domestic market and international markets, and further market penetration into new customer segment.
This is the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to changes and uncertainties.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.
Currency Conversion
This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on September 30, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
Conference Call
Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on November 25, 2025 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 25, 2025).
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain the listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance, and financial technology innovation across China and Southeast Asia. The Company leverages advanced artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to enhance customer experience, optimize capital efficiency, and expand financial inclusion. With the recent launch of its Magicube Agent Platform and its strategic entry into digital asset business, Yiren Digital is building a new growth engine to become an AI-powered and blockchain-enabled global fintech leader. For more information, please visit https://ir.yiren.com.
1. The risk-taking model refers to the framework in which we assume the credit risk for the loans facilitated on our platform.
2. "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.
3. "Delinquency rates" refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans that were 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days past due as a percentage of the total performing outstanding principal balance of loans as of a specific date. Loans originating outside mainland China are not included in the calculation. We define a performing loan as one that is being repaid according to the agreed terms and has not become delinquent for more than 90 days.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenue:
Loan facilitation services
600,899
874,584
611,859
85,947
1,972,726
2,228,837
313,083
Post-origination services
1,421
10,463
2,617
368
4,483
14,824
2,082
Guarantee services
136,746
316,942
458,363
64,386
222,533
1,093,702
153,631
Financing services
31,448
65,821
67,850
9,531
61,688
175,558
24,661
Insurance brokerage services
85,530
58,137
84,228
11,831
301,982
213,825
30,036
Electronic commerce services
546,366
93,962
32,555
4,573
1,572,943
310,590
43,629
Others
76,678
232,191
297,492
41,788
217,353
724,253
101,735
Total net revenue
1,479,088
1,652,100
1,554,964
218,424
4,353,708
4,761,589
668,857
Operating costs and expenses:
Sales and marketing
335,647
345,166
331,758
46,602
897,971
953,876
133,990
Origination,servicing and other operating costs
205,913
160,859
149,911
21,058
685,725
535,508
75,223
Research and development
150,840
107,693
91,514
12,855
247,173
285,161
40,056
General and administrative
80,097
78,862
104,420
14,668
232,441
279,119
39,208
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others
94,913
214,698
229,355
32,217
320,532
596,858
83,840
Provision for contingent liabilities
272,406
385,674
459,783
64,585
618,589
1,256,220
176,460
Total operating costs and expenses
1,139,816
1,292,952
1,366,741
191,985
3,002,431
3,906,742
548,777
Other income:
Investment income *
1,101
2,245
3,791
532
11,812
8,008
1,125
Interest income
20,776
22,353
19,704
2,768
62,446
64,291
9,031
Fair value adjustments gain
36,423
28,018
161,328
22,662
90,597
130,970
18,397
Others, net
2,535
14,084
644
91
3,201
15,403
2,163
Total other income
60,835
66,700
185,467
26,053
168,056
218,672
30,716
Income before provision for income taxes
400,107
425,848
373,690
52,492
1,519,333
1,073,519
150,796
Share of results of equity investees
-
(4,431)
-
-
-
(4,560)
(641)
Income tax expense
44,665
63,877
56,053
7,874
268,480
146,276
20,547
Net income
355,442
357,540
317,637
44,618
1,250,853
922,683
129,608
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
175,018,644
172,907,793
174,179,898
174,179,898
173,557,082
173,301,042
173,301,042
Basic income per share
2.0309
2.0678
1.8236
0.2562
7.2072
5.3242
0.7479
Basic income per ADS
4.0618
4.1356
3.6472
0.5124
14.4144
10.6484
1.4958
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
176,035,324
174,102,643
175,153,288
175,153,288
175,457,062
174,402,280
174,402,280
Diluted income per share
2.0192
2.0536
1.8135
0.2547
7.1291
5.2905
0.7432
Diluted income per ADS
4.0384
4.1072
3.6270
0.5094
14.2582
10.5810
1.4864
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data
Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities
50,393
411,224
(5,484)
(770)
1,051,044
884,390
124,229
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,859,587)
(752,200)
(707,599)
(99,396)
(3,080,167)
(1,605,389)
(225,508)
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities
(22,227)
447,588
529,732
74,411
(162,885)
896,744
125,965
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
(6,252)
(9,412)
(10,449)
(1,468)
(5,808)
(17,494)
(2,457)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and
(1,837,673)
97,200
(193,800)
(27,223)
(2,197,816)
158,251
22,229
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of
5,698,461
4,356,408
4,453,608
625,595
6,058,604
4,101,557
576,142
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
3,860,788
4,453,608
4,259,808
598,372
3,860,788
4,259,808
598,371
* Due to the expansion in the types of the Company's investments, investment income has been separately presented, split out from the original interest income, to reflect the realized
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
As of
December 31,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
Cash and cash equivalents
3,841,284
4,098,851
3,864,891
542,898
Restricted cash
260,273
354,757
394,917
55,474
Accounts receivable
566,541
553,660
796,551
111,891
Guarantee receivable
474,132
656,019
715,996
100,575
Contract assets, net
1,008,920
1,319,246
1,227,236
172,389
Contract cost
294
4,880
6,936
974
Prepaid expenses and other assets
2,361,585
2,486,393
2,672,111
375,349
Loans at fair value
421,922
480,915
473,570
66,522
Financing receivables
17,515
484,733
1,061,080
149,049
Amounts due from related parties
3,387,952
3,131,581
3,101,835
435,712
Financial investments
437,203
418,856
498,766
70,061
Equity investments
9,239
4,633
4,633
651
Property, equipment and software, net
78,678
85,155
84,867
11,921
Crypto assets
-
203,541
333,530
46,851
Deferred tax assets
77,463
128,989
173,182
24,327
Right-of-use assets
39,695
37,190
40,257
5,655
Total assets
12,982,696
14,449,399
15,450,358
2,170,299
Accounts payable
43,167
61,580
50,401
7,080
Amounts due to related parties
129,629
81,688
51,826
7,280
Guarantee liabilities-stand ready
606,886
889,343
929,970
130,632
Guarantee liabilities-contingent
578,797
848,704
874,717
122,871
Deferred revenue
9,479
515
335
47
Payable to investors at fair value
368,022
872,250
1,392,631
195,622
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,622,050
1,582,978
1,647,346
231,401
Borrowings
-
-
9,255
1,300
Deferred tax liabilities
41,471
91,666
108,404
15,228
Lease liabilities
40,765
38,281
42,596
5,983
Total liabilities
3,440,266
4,467,005
5,107,481
717,444
Ordinary shares
132
132
133
19
Additional paid-in capital
5,198,457
5,210,508
5,229,667
734,607
Treasury stock
(170,463)
(170,686)
(170,686)
(23,976)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
79,268
42,195
70,603
9,917
Retained earnings
4,435,036
4,900,245
5,213,160
732,288
Total equity
9,542,430
9,982,394
10,342,877
1,452,855
Total liabilities and equity
12,982,696
14,449,399
15,450,358
2,170,299
Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of insurance clients, cumulative number of insurance clients and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Operating Highlights
Amount of loans facilitated
13,392,676
20,347,799
20,166,545
2,832,778
38,239,060
55,752,267
7,831,474
Number of borrowers
1,498,020
1,637,912
1,335,978
1,335,978
3,365,960
3,145,904
3,145,904
Remaining principal of performing loans
22,768,555
31,220,078
34,235,130
4,808,980
22,768,555
34,235,130
4,808,980
Cumulative number of insurance clients
1,470,738
1,681,888
1,853,435
1,853,435
1,470,738
1,853,435
1,853,435
Number of insurance clients
82,291
118,747
229,353
229,353
226,191
387,130
387,130
Gross written premiums
1,351,311
850,080
1,147,966
161,254
3,324,627
2,799,844
393,292
First year premium
511,377
440,353
443,189
62,255
1,602,905
1,296,039
182,054
Renewal premium
839,934
409,727
704,777
98,999
1,721,722
1,503,805
211,238
Segment Information
Financial services business:
Revenue
836,193
1,489,587
1,423,231
199,920
2,425,341
4,207,298
590,996
Sales and marketing expenses
307,459
332,405
322,184
45,257
812,484
915,492
128,598
Origination, servicing and other operating costs
119,706
105,617
87,322
12,266
318,727
333,562
46,855
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and
93,248
216,260
226,267
31,784
319,140
594,639
83,528
Provision for contingent liabilities
272,406
385,674
459,783
64,585
618,589
1,256,220
176,460
Insurance brokerage business:
Revenue
85,530
58,137
84,228
11,831
301,982
213,825
30,036
Sales and marketing expenses
3,545
2,731
2,077
292
11,373
7,603
1,068
Origination, servicing and other operating costs
78,466
52,683
61,142
8,589
337,707
195,265
27,429
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and
(414)
564
677
95
(904)
663
93
Others:
Revenue
557,365
104,376
47,505
6,673
1,626,385
340,466
47,825
Sales and marketing expenses
24,643
10,030
7,497
1,053
74,114
30,781
4,324
Origination, servicing and other operating costs
7,741
2,559
1,447
203
29,291
6,681
939
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and
1,666
45
34
5
1,664
(1,915)
(269)
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Net income
355,442
357,540
317,637
44,618
1,250,853
922,683
129,608
Interest income and investment income, net
(21,877)
(24,598)
(23,495)
(3,300)
(74,258)
(72,299)
(10,156)
Income tax expense
44,665
63,877
56,053
7,874
268,480
146,276
20,547
Depreciation and amortization
2,401
2,643
3,252
457
6,319
8,192
1,151
Share-based compensation
13,235
6,932
14,439
2,028
16,578
23,558
3,310
Fair value adjustments related to crypto assets
(12,954)
(54,979)
(131,101)
(18,416)
(11,286)
(115,256)
(16,190)
Adjusted EBITDA
380,912
351,415
236,785
33,261
1,456,686
913,154
128,270
Adjusted EBITDA margin
25.8 %
21.3 %
15.2 %
15.2 %
33.5 %
19.2 %
19.2 %
Delinquency Rates
1-30 days
31-60 days
61-90 days
December 31, 2020
1.3 %
0.7 %
0.6 %
December 31, 2021
2.0 %
1.5 %
1.2 %
December 31, 2022
1.7 %
1.2 %
1.1 %
December 31, 2023
2.0 %
1.4 %
1.2 %
December 31, 2024
1.6 %
1.2 %
1.1 %
March 31, 2025
1.6 %
1.2 %
1.2 %
June 30, 2025
1.7 %
1.1 %
1.0 %
September 30, 2025
2.7 %
1.7 %
1.4 %
30+ Days Delinquency Rates By Vintage*
Loan
Month on Book
2
4
6
8
10
12
14
16
18
20
22
24
2020Q1
0.8 %
2.0 %
3.4 %
4.5 %
5.4 %
5.9 %
6.5 %
6.8 %
7.1 %
7.5 %
8.1 %
8.5 %
2020Q2
0.6 %
2.0 %
3.3 %
4.5 %
5.3 %
6.0 %
6.4 %
6.9 %
7.4 %
8.0 %
8.6 %
8.8 %
2020Q3
1.3 %
2.8 %
4.3 %
5.4 %
6.3 %
6.9 %
7.5 %
8.2 %
8.9 %
9.3 %
9.5 %
9.5 %
2020Q4
0.3 %
1.4 %
2.4 %
3.4 %
4.3 %
5.4 %
6.4 %
7.3 %
7.7 %
8.0 %
8.2 %
8.3 %
2021Q1
0.5 %
1.8 %
3.0 %
4.2 %
5.3 %
6.3 %
7.1 %
7.3 %
7.5 %
7.7 %
7.8 %
7.9 %
2021Q2
0.5 %
2.1 %
3.8 %
5.5 %
6.8 %
7.5 %
7.7 %
7.9 %
8.1 %
8.3 %
8.2 %
8.2 %
2021Q3
0.6 %
2.5 %
4.2 %
5.4 %
6.1 %
6.5 %
6.7 %
6.9 %
6.9 %
6.9 %
6.9 %
6.8 %
2021Q4
0.8 %
2.7 %
4.1 %
4.9 %
5.4 %
5.8 %
5.8 %
5.8 %
5.7 %
5.6 %
5.6 %
5.5 %
2022Q1
0.7 %
2.1 %
3.2 %
4.0 %
4.6 %
4.8 %
4.7 %
4.6 %
4.6 %
4.5 %
4.5 %
4.4 %
2022Q2
0.5 %
1.8 %
2.9 %
3.8 %
4.3 %
4.5 %
4.4 %
4.3 %
4.3 %
4.2 %
4.2 %
4.1 %
2022Q3
0.6 %
2.2 %
3.5 %
4.3 %
4.8 %
5.0 %
5.0 %
4.9 %
4.9 %
4.8 %
4.7 %
4.7 %
2022Q4
0.7 %
2.5 %
3.9 %
4.9 %
5.6 %
5.9 %
5.8 %
5.8 %
5.7 %
5.6 %
5.5 %
5.4 %
2023Q1
0.6 %
2.4 %
4.0 %
5.2 %
5.9 %
6.2 %
6.1 %
6.0 %
5.9 %
5.8 %
5.7 %
5.6 %
2023Q2
0.7 %
3.0 %
4.9 %
6.3 %
7.0 %
7.3 %
7.2 %
7.0 %
6.9 %
6.8 %
6.7 %
6.6 %
2023Q3
0.9 %
3.7 %
5.8 %
7.1 %
7.9 %
8.1 %
8.0 %
7.9 %
7.7 %
7.6 %
7.5 %
7.5 %
2023Q4
0.8 %
3.6 %
5.8 %
7.0 %
7.6 %
7.8 %
7.7 %
7.5 %
7.4 %
7.3 %
7.3 %
2024Q1
0.7 %
3.2 %
5.0 %
6.1 %
6.7 %
7.0 %
6.9 %
6.8 %
6.7 %
6.9 %
2024Q2
0.6 %
2.5 %
4.2 %
5.3 %
6.0 %
6.2 %
6.2 %
6.2 %
2024Q3
0.6 %
2.3 %
3.8 %
4.9 %
5.6 %
5.9 %
5.7 %
2024Q4
0.7 %
2.4 %
3.9 %
5.1 %
5.9 %
2025Q1
0.6 %
2.4 %
4.3 %
5.2 %
2025Q2
0.8 %
3.3 %
2025Q3
1.0 %
*The 30+ days delinquency rate by vintage refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans facilitated over a specified period that are
