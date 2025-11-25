Anzeige
Yiren Digital Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance and financial technology innovation across China and Southeast Asia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights

Financial Services Business

  • Total loans facilitated in the third quarter of 2025 reached RMB20.2 billion (US$2.8 billion), representing an increase of 51% compared to RMB13.4 billion in the same period of 2024 and remaining stable compared to RMB20.3 billion in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 14,006,873 as of September 30, 2025, representing an increase of 3% from 13,536,838 as of June 30, 2025, and increase of 21% compared to 11,611,899 as of September 30, 2024.
  • Number of borrowers served in the third quarter of 2025 was 1,335,978, representing a decrease of 18% compared to 1,637,912 in the second quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 11% compared to 1,498,020 in the same period of 2024. The decrease was due to our strategic tightening of our credit policy amid industry-wide credit risk fluctuations.
  • Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated reached RMB34.2 billion (US$4.8 billion) as of September 30, 2025, representing an increase of 10% from RMB31.2 billion as of June 30, 2025 and an increase of 50% compared to RMB22.8 billion as of September 30, 2024.

Insurance Brokerage Business

  • Gross written premiums in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB1,148.0 million (US$161.3 million), representing an increase of 35% from RMB850.1 million in the second quarter of 2025 and 15% decrease compared to RMB1,351.3 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was attributed to the accelerating growth of our internet insurance business as well as the strong performance of renewal premiums.
  • Annualized insurance premiums of internet insurance products were RMB196.2 million (US$27.6 million), representing an increase of 204% from RMB64.5 million in the second quarter of 2025.

"We delivered a stable and resilient quarter amid industry-wide challenges," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Through adaptive risk management measures and business diversification - including the growth of our high-potential online insurance business - we have demonstrated our ability to manage risk in a challenging environment."

"As part of our ongoing transformation, we advanced our agentic AI capabilities to improve process efficiency and unit economics. These innovations are now helping to mitigate the margin pressure associated with the current credit cycle."

"We maintain a healthy and ample cash position and are driving the turnaround of the insurance business with the new internet insurance strategy. Our balance sheet remained robust with total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of RMB4.3 billion. This provides us with the financial flexibility to invest in our next generation of fintech." Mr. William Hui, Chief Financial Officer commented.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB1,555.0 million (US$218.4 million), representing an increase of 5% from RMB1,479.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. Particularly, in the third quarter of 2025, revenue from financial services business was RMB1,423.2 million (US$199.9 million), representing an increase of 70% from RMB836.2 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was attributed to persistent demand for our small revolving loan products, as well as a growing repeat borrowing rate among existing borrowers. The financial service revenue accounts for 92% of the total net revenue. Revenue from insurance brokerage business was RMB84.2 million (US$11.8 million), representing a decrease of 2% from RMB85.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was attributable to lower overall commission rates from the traditional line. Net revenue from other business was RMB47.5 million (US$6.7 million), compared with the revenue of RMB557.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly attributed to our strategic decision to wind down the historical "consumption and lifestyle" segment announced in the fourth quarter o f 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB331.8 million (US$46.6 million), compared to RMB335.6 million in the same period of 2024.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB149.9 million (US$21.1 million), compared to RMB205.9 million in the same period of 2024. This decrease was primarily due to 27% decrease in origination and service expense from the financial services and lower commission costs from our insurance brokerage business.

Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB91.5 million (US$12.9 million), compared to RMB150.8 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease in R&D expenses was due to the one-off system development project from 2024.

General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB104.4 million (US$14.7 million), compared to RMB80.1 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to increase in personnel related costs to strengthen our risk management and fund the plan for new business initiatives.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB229.4 million (US$32.2 million), compared to RMB94.9 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was driven by higher receivables from loan facilitation services and guarantee services, fueled by growing loan volume. Additionally, due to the increase in self-funded loan balance in the third quarter of 2025, the balance of financing receivables increased from RMB 17.5 million to RMB 1.1 billion.

Provision for contingent liabilities in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB459.8 million (US$64.6 million), compared to RMB272.4 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was attributable to increase in loan volume facilitated under risk-taking model. [1]

Fair value adjustments gain in the third quarter of 2025 was a gain of RMB161.3 million (US$22.7 million) compared to a gain of RMB36.4 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly due to the fair value change in crypto assets, driven by an increase in the price of Ethereum.

Income tax expense in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB56.1 million (US$7.9 million).

Net income in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB317.6 million (US$44.6 million), as compared to RMB355.4 million in the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to substantial upfront provisions - required by accounting principles for our growing loan volume under the "risk-taking model" - coupled with a declining fee rate of loan-facilitation business following the new regulations as well as a decreasing commission rate in our insurance brokerage business. The industry-wide fluctuations in asset quality and our conservative risk assumptions are also attributed to the overall declined profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA[2] (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB236.8 million (US$33.3 million), compared to RMB380.9 million in the same period of 2024 and RMB351.4 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Basic and diluted income per ADS in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB3.6472 (US$0.5124) and RMB3.6270 (US$0.5094) respectively, compared to a basic income per ADS of RMB4.0618 and a diluted income per ADS of RMB4.0384 in the same period of 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB5.5 million (US$0.8 million), compared to RMB50.4 million generated from operating activities in the same period of 2024.

Net cash used in investing activities in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB707.6 million (US$99.4 million), compared to RMB1,859.6 million in the same period of 2024.

Net cash provided by financing activities in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB529.7 million (US$74.4 million), compared to RMB22.2 million used in financing activities in the same period of 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were RMB3,864.9 million (US$542.9 million), compared to RMB4,098.9 million as of June 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2025, the balance of financial investment was RMB498.8 million (US$70.1 million), compared to RMB418.9 million as of June 30, 2025.

Delinquency rates[3]. As of September 30, 2025, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days were 2.7%, 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively, compared to 1.7%, 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively, as of June 30, 2025.

Business Outlook

Based on the Company's preliminary assessment of business and market conditions, the Company projects the total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 to be between RMB1.4 billion and RMB1.6 billion, driven by loan growth from domestic market and international markets, and further market penetration into new customer segment.

This is the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to changes and uncertainties.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.

Currency Conversion

This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on September 30, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Conference Call

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on November 25, 2025 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 25, 2025).

Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at:
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10204584/1005e60b0b0

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=yBd8FS50

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain the listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance, and financial technology innovation across China and Southeast Asia. The Company leverages advanced artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to enhance customer experience, optimize capital efficiency, and expand financial inclusion. With the recent launch of its Magicube Agent Platform and its strategic entry into digital asset business, Yiren Digital is building a new growth engine to become an AI-powered and blockchain-enabled global fintech leader. For more information, please visit https://ir.yiren.com.

1. The risk-taking model refers to the framework in which we assume the credit risk for the loans facilitated on our platform.

2. "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.

3. "Delinquency rates" refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans that were 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days past due as a percentage of the total performing outstanding principal balance of loans as of a specific date. Loans originating outside mainland China are not included in the calculation. We define a performing loan as one that is being repaid according to the agreed terms and has not become delinquent for more than 90 days.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)


For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2024


June 30,
2025


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2024


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2025


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD

Net revenue:














Loan facilitation services

600,899


874,584


611,859


85,947


1,972,726


2,228,837


313,083

Post-origination services

1,421


10,463


2,617


368


4,483


14,824


2,082

Guarantee services

136,746


316,942


458,363


64,386


222,533


1,093,702


153,631

Financing services

31,448


65,821


67,850


9,531


61,688


175,558


24,661

Insurance brokerage services

85,530


58,137


84,228


11,831


301,982


213,825


30,036

Electronic commerce services

546,366


93,962


32,555


4,573


1,572,943


310,590


43,629

Others

76,678


232,191


297,492


41,788


217,353


724,253


101,735

Total net revenue

1,479,088


1,652,100


1,554,964


218,424


4,353,708


4,761,589


668,857

Operating costs and expenses:














Sales and marketing

335,647


345,166


331,758


46,602


897,971


953,876


133,990

Origination,servicing and other operating costs

205,913


160,859


149,911


21,058


685,725


535,508


75,223

Research and development

150,840


107,693


91,514


12,855


247,173


285,161


40,056

General and administrative

80,097


78,862


104,420


14,668


232,441


279,119


39,208

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others

94,913


214,698


229,355


32,217


320,532


596,858


83,840

Provision for contingent liabilities

272,406


385,674


459,783


64,585


618,589


1,256,220


176,460

Total operating costs and expenses

1,139,816


1,292,952


1,366,741


191,985


3,002,431


3,906,742


548,777

Other income:














Investment income *

1,101


2,245


3,791


532


11,812


8,008


1,125

Interest income

20,776


22,353


19,704


2,768


62,446


64,291


9,031

Fair value adjustments gain

36,423


28,018


161,328


22,662


90,597


130,970


18,397

Others, net

2,535


14,084


644


91


3,201


15,403


2,163

Total other income

60,835


66,700


185,467


26,053


168,056


218,672


30,716

Income before provision for income taxes

400,107


425,848


373,690


52,492


1,519,333


1,073,519


150,796

Share of results of equity investees

-


(4,431)


-


-


-


(4,560)


(641)

Income tax expense

44,665


63,877


56,053


7,874


268,480


146,276


20,547

Net income

355,442


357,540


317,637


44,618


1,250,853


922,683


129,608















Weighted average number of ordinary shares
outstanding, basic

175,018,644


172,907,793


174,179,898


174,179,898


173,557,082


173,301,042


173,301,042

Basic income per share

2.0309


2.0678


1.8236


0.2562


7.2072


5.3242


0.7479

Basic income per ADS

4.0618


4.1356


3.6472


0.5124


14.4144


10.6484


1.4958















Weighted average number of ordinary shares
outstanding, diluted

176,035,324


174,102,643


175,153,288


175,153,288


175,457,062


174,402,280


174,402,280

Diluted income per share

2.0192


2.0536


1.8135


0.2547


7.1291


5.2905


0.7432

Diluted income per ADS

4.0384


4.1072


3.6270


0.5094


14.2582


10.5810


1.4864















Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data














Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities

50,393


411,224


(5,484)


(770)


1,051,044


884,390


124,229

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,859,587)


(752,200)


(707,599)


(99,396)


(3,080,167)


(1,605,389)


(225,508)

Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

(22,227)


447,588


529,732


74,411


(162,885)


896,744


125,965

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(6,252)


(9,412)


(10,449)


(1,468)


(5,808)


(17,494)


(2,457)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash

(1,837,673)


97,200


(193,800)


(27,223)


(2,197,816)


158,251


22,229

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of
period

5,698,461


4,356,408


4,453,608


625,595


6,058,604


4,101,557


576,142

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

3,860,788


4,453,608


4,259,808


598,372


3,860,788


4,259,808


598,371

* Due to the expansion in the types of the Company's investments, investment income has been separately presented, split out from the original interest income, to reflect the realized
gains from the Company's financial investments, and historical periods have been restated to enhance investors' comprehension of the Company's financial statements.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)


As of



December 31,
2024


June 30,
2025


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2025



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD










Cash and cash equivalents


3,841,284


4,098,851


3,864,891


542,898

Restricted cash


260,273


354,757


394,917


55,474

Accounts receivable


566,541


553,660


796,551


111,891

Guarantee receivable


474,132


656,019


715,996


100,575

Contract assets, net


1,008,920


1,319,246


1,227,236


172,389

Contract cost


294


4,880


6,936


974

Prepaid expenses and other assets


2,361,585


2,486,393


2,672,111


375,349

Loans at fair value


421,922


480,915


473,570


66,522

Financing receivables


17,515


484,733


1,061,080


149,049

Amounts due from related parties


3,387,952


3,131,581


3,101,835


435,712

Financial investments


437,203


418,856


498,766


70,061

Equity investments


9,239


4,633


4,633


651

Property, equipment and software, net


78,678


85,155


84,867


11,921

Crypto assets


-


203,541


333,530


46,851

Deferred tax assets


77,463


128,989


173,182


24,327

Right-of-use assets


39,695


37,190


40,257


5,655

Total assets


12,982,696


14,449,399


15,450,358


2,170,299

Accounts payable


43,167


61,580


50,401


7,080

Amounts due to related parties


129,629


81,688


51,826


7,280

Guarantee liabilities-stand ready


606,886


889,343


929,970


130,632

Guarantee liabilities-contingent


578,797


848,704


874,717


122,871

Deferred revenue


9,479


515


335


47

Payable to investors at fair value


368,022


872,250


1,392,631


195,622

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


1,622,050


1,582,978


1,647,346


231,401

Borrowings


-


-


9,255


1,300

Deferred tax liabilities


41,471


91,666


108,404


15,228

Lease liabilities


40,765


38,281


42,596


5,983

Total liabilities


3,440,266


4,467,005


5,107,481


717,444

Ordinary shares


132


132


133


19

Additional paid-in capital


5,198,457


5,210,508


5,229,667


734,607

Treasury stock


(170,463)


(170,686)


(170,686)


(23,976)

Accumulated other comprehensive income


79,268


42,195


70,603


9,917

Retained earnings


4,435,036


4,900,245


5,213,160


732,288

Total equity


9,542,430


9,982,394


10,342,877


1,452,855

Total liabilities and equity


12,982,696


14,449,399


15,450,358


2,170,299

Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of insurance clients, cumulative number of insurance clients and percentages)



For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended



September 30,
2024


June 30,
2025


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2024


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2025



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD

Operating Highlights















Amount of loans facilitated


13,392,676


20,347,799


20,166,545


2,832,778


38,239,060


55,752,267


7,831,474

Number of borrowers


1,498,020


1,637,912


1,335,978


1,335,978


3,365,960


3,145,904


3,145,904

Remaining principal of performing loans


22,768,555


31,220,078


34,235,130


4,808,980


22,768,555


34,235,130


4,808,980

Cumulative number of insurance clients


1,470,738


1,681,888


1,853,435


1,853,435


1,470,738


1,853,435


1,853,435

Number of insurance clients


82,291


118,747


229,353


229,353


226,191


387,130


387,130

Gross written premiums


1,351,311


850,080


1,147,966


161,254


3,324,627


2,799,844


393,292

First year premium


511,377


440,353


443,189


62,255


1,602,905


1,296,039


182,054

Renewal premium


839,934


409,727


704,777


98,999


1,721,722


1,503,805


211,238
















Segment Information















Financial services business:















Revenue


836,193


1,489,587


1,423,231


199,920


2,425,341


4,207,298


590,996

Sales and marketing expenses


307,459


332,405


322,184


45,257


812,484


915,492


128,598

Origination, servicing and other operating costs


119,706


105,617


87,322


12,266


318,727


333,562


46,855

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and
others


93,248


216,260


226,267


31,784


319,140


594,639


83,528

Provision for contingent liabilities


272,406


385,674


459,783


64,585


618,589


1,256,220


176,460
















Insurance brokerage business:















Revenue


85,530


58,137


84,228


11,831


301,982


213,825


30,036

Sales and marketing expenses


3,545


2,731


2,077


292


11,373


7,603


1,068

Origination, servicing and other operating costs


78,466


52,683


61,142


8,589


337,707


195,265


27,429

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and
others


(414)


564


677


95


(904)


663


93
















Others:















Revenue


557,365


104,376


47,505


6,673


1,626,385


340,466


47,825

Sales and marketing expenses


24,643


10,030


7,497


1,053


74,114


30,781


4,324

Origination, servicing and other operating costs


7,741


2,559


1,447


203


29,291


6,681


939

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and
others


1,666


45


34


5


1,664


(1,915)


(269)
















Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA















Net income


355,442


357,540


317,637


44,618


1,250,853


922,683


129,608

Interest income and investment income, net


(21,877)


(24,598)


(23,495)


(3,300)


(74,258)


(72,299)


(10,156)

Income tax expense


44,665


63,877


56,053


7,874


268,480


146,276


20,547

Depreciation and amortization


2,401


2,643


3,252


457


6,319


8,192


1,151

Share-based compensation


13,235


6,932


14,439


2,028


16,578


23,558


3,310

Fair value adjustments related to crypto assets
and financial investment


(12,954)


(54,979)


(131,101)


(18,416)


(11,286)


(115,256)


(16,190)

Adjusted EBITDA


380,912


351,415


236,785


33,261


1,456,686


913,154


128,270

Adjusted EBITDA margin


25.8 %


21.3 %


15.2 %


15.2 %


33.5 %


19.2 %


19.2 %

Delinquency Rates



1-30 days


31-60 days


61-90 days

December 31, 2020


1.3 %


0.7 %


0.6 %

December 31, 2021


2.0 %


1.5 %


1.2 %

December 31, 2022


1.7 %


1.2 %


1.1 %

December 31, 2023


2.0 %


1.4 %


1.2 %

December 31, 2024


1.6 %


1.2 %


1.1 %

March 31, 2025


1.6 %


1.2 %


1.2 %

June 30, 2025


1.7 %


1.1 %


1.0 %

September 30, 2025


2.7 %


1.7 %


1.4 %


30+ Days Delinquency Rates By Vintage*

Loan
Issued
Period


Month on Book



2

4

6

8

10

12

14

16

18

20

22

24

2020Q1


0.8 %

2.0 %

3.4 %

4.5 %

5.4 %

5.9 %

6.5 %

6.8 %

7.1 %

7.5 %

8.1 %

8.5 %

2020Q2


0.6 %

2.0 %

3.3 %

4.5 %

5.3 %

6.0 %

6.4 %

6.9 %

7.4 %

8.0 %

8.6 %

8.8 %

2020Q3


1.3 %

2.8 %

4.3 %

5.4 %

6.3 %

6.9 %

7.5 %

8.2 %

8.9 %

9.3 %

9.5 %

9.5 %

2020Q4


0.3 %

1.4 %

2.4 %

3.4 %

4.3 %

5.4 %

6.4 %

7.3 %

7.7 %

8.0 %

8.2 %

8.3 %

2021Q1


0.5 %

1.8 %

3.0 %

4.2 %

5.3 %

6.3 %

7.1 %

7.3 %

7.5 %

7.7 %

7.8 %

7.9 %

2021Q2


0.5 %

2.1 %

3.8 %

5.5 %

6.8 %

7.5 %

7.7 %

7.9 %

8.1 %

8.3 %

8.2 %

8.2 %

2021Q3


0.6 %

2.5 %

4.2 %

5.4 %

6.1 %

6.5 %

6.7 %

6.9 %

6.9 %

6.9 %

6.9 %

6.8 %

2021Q4


0.8 %

2.7 %

4.1 %

4.9 %

5.4 %

5.8 %

5.8 %

5.8 %

5.7 %

5.6 %

5.6 %

5.5 %

2022Q1


0.7 %

2.1 %

3.2 %

4.0 %

4.6 %

4.8 %

4.7 %

4.6 %

4.6 %

4.5 %

4.5 %

4.4 %

2022Q2


0.5 %

1.8 %

2.9 %

3.8 %

4.3 %

4.5 %

4.4 %

4.3 %

4.3 %

4.2 %

4.2 %

4.1 %

2022Q3


0.6 %

2.2 %

3.5 %

4.3 %

4.8 %

5.0 %

5.0 %

4.9 %

4.9 %

4.8 %

4.7 %

4.7 %

2022Q4


0.7 %

2.5 %

3.9 %

4.9 %

5.6 %

5.9 %

5.8 %

5.8 %

5.7 %

5.6 %

5.5 %

5.4 %

2023Q1


0.6 %

2.4 %

4.0 %

5.2 %

5.9 %

6.2 %

6.1 %

6.0 %

5.9 %

5.8 %

5.7 %

5.6 %

2023Q2


0.7 %

3.0 %

4.9 %

6.3 %

7.0 %

7.3 %

7.2 %

7.0 %

6.9 %

6.8 %

6.7 %

6.6 %

2023Q3


0.9 %

3.7 %

5.8 %

7.1 %

7.9 %

8.1 %

8.0 %

7.9 %

7.7 %

7.6 %

7.5 %

7.5 %

2023Q4


0.8 %

3.6 %

5.8 %

7.0 %

7.6 %

7.8 %

7.7 %

7.5 %

7.4 %

7.3 %

7.3 %


2024Q1


0.7 %

3.2 %

5.0 %

6.1 %

6.7 %

7.0 %

6.9 %

6.8 %

6.7 %

6.9 %



2024Q2


0.6 %

2.5 %

4.2 %

5.3 %

6.0 %

6.2 %

6.2 %

6.2 %





2024Q3


0.6 %

2.3 %

3.8 %

4.9 %

5.6 %

5.9 %

5.7 %






2024Q4


0.7 %

2.4 %

3.9 %

5.1 %

5.9 %








2025Q1


0.6 %

2.4 %

4.3 %

5.2 %









2025Q2


0.8 %

3.3 %











2025Q3


1.0 %













*The 30+ days delinquency rate by vintage refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans facilitated over a specified period that are
more than 30 days past due, as a percentage of the total loans facilitated during that same period. Loans originating outside mainland
China are excluded from the calculation.

SOURCE Yiren Digital

© 2025 PR Newswire
