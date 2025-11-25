WAYS GLOBAL COMMUNICATION (WGC) LIMITED: Leading Middle East Marcomms Group announces expansion with launch of new London/Riyadh based PR company - Ways Global Communications

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ways Marketing Solutions, one of Saudi Arabia's most influential marketing and communications groups, chaired by Mr. Abdullah Alkassem, today announced the launch of Ways Global Communications (WGC), a new joint venture established in partnership with seasoned UK communications leaders James Drewer and Mike Mathieson.

For more than a decade, Riyadh-based Ways Marketing Solutions has played a major role in the Kingdom's rapidly expanding professional services sector, delivering high-impact campaigns and advisory services across government, technology, corporate, and consumer industries. Its move into the UK market reflects the increasing depth, sophistication, and global ambition of Saudi professional services, fuelled by the transformation underpinning Vision 2030.

Abdullah Al Kassem, Chairman of Ways Marketing Solutions said: "Our expansion into the UK is an important milestone for Ways and a sign of the confidence and global outlook of Saudi Arabia's professional services industry. As Saudi organisations expand internationally, the demand for world-class communications and reputation management is accelerating. Ways Global Communications enables us to partner with trusted, senior experts in London to help businesses on both sides build lasting impact."

Headquartered jointly in London and Riyadh, WGC provides corporate PR, reputation advisory, executive training and coaching. The firm's focus is on supporting Saudi and Gulf clients to build global reach and credibility, while helping Western companies to position themselves effectively in the Kingdom and the wider Gulf as they pursue expansion opportunities.

WGC brings together deep Gulf regional expertise with decades of senior global communications experience. London-based leadership includes CEO, James Drewer, formerly Managing Director for Corporate Affairs at Hill & Knowlton and director at C|T Group, and Mike Mathieson, founder and former CEO of the creative agency Cake. Together, they bring a wealth of experience advising corporate leaders, political decision-makers, and high-growth organisations around the world.

WGC's team includes former international journalists, political advisers, and senior communications strategists. The firm has already completed successful contracts across government, corporate, and technology sectors with the likes of DCO and EXPO 2030 and has established a growing roster of clients. Today marks the official incorporation of the Saudi joint venture company.

James Drewer, CEO of WGC, said: "Based jointly in Riyadh and London, our team has deep experience of government and corporate communications in both the UK and Saudi Arabia, we are excellently placed to help clients build influence internationally and deliver impact within the Kingdom. We bring together a senior team of advisers who have operated at the highest level in politics, media, and corporate affairs, and we're excited to begin this new chapter."

Mike Mathieson, Founding Director of WGC, added: "This venture combines my own experience in building successful creative agencies with strong international partners and global communications leaders. Our Immersive style Media Training Team have already successfully carried out bespoke training in London and Riyadh, arming Middle Eastern Leaders with the ability to communicate more effectively with Western media outlets".

