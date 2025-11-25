The opening ceremony of "Blanc de Chine Dehua Porcelain": "The Way of White Porcelain From Dehua to Gubbio" Art Exhibition was grandly held at the Gubbio Museum on November 14. The event was jointly hosted by the People's Government of Dehua County and the Gubbio Municipal Government, organized by the Perugia Foundation and T.H.C. ART MUSEUM, with support from the Cultural Office of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Italy and the Pietro Vannucci Academy of Fine Arts. Wu Zhipu, mayor of Dehua County and Vittorio Fiorucci, mayor of Gubbio, attended the ceremony with other distinguished guests.

The opening ceremony

The opening ceremony was held in a lively and vibrant atmosphere, with approximately 200 guests from various sectors of Chinese and Italian gathering to witness this cross-cultural feast. In the exhibition hall, over 100 pieces/sets of exhibits created a fascinating dialogue: Dehua ceramics, blending ancient charm with contemporary vitality, demonstrated Eastern elegance through the gentle luster of 'Blanc de Chine', exquisite traditional techniques, and innovative designs. Italian ceramics, embodying the romance and exuberance of the Apennine Peninsula, interpreted Western aesthetics with their vibrant colors and unique textures. Visitors engaged in careful appreciation of the stylistic differences, discussed artistic commonalities, and experienced the beauty of cultural integration through this two-way dialogue. The exhibition runs through November 27, after which the featured ceramic works will tour multiple cities across Italy.

By combining physical displays with cultural context, the exhibition showcased the craftsmanship and deep cultural significance of Dehua ceramics. Through on-site explanations and interactions, Italian audiences gained a deeper understanding of 'Blanc de Chine' and experienced the charm of traditional Chinese culture, helping to bring Chinese and Western civilizations closer.

This exhibition marks a significant step by Dehua County to promote its ceramic culture globally. It provided an international showcase window for 'Blanc de Chine Dehua Porcelain', elevating its worldwide recognition. By using porcelain as a cultural bridge, it deepens mutual understanding and appreciation between China and Italy in the fields of culture and art. It lays the groundwork for future diversified collaboration, including ceramic industry cooperation and artist exchanges, writing a vivid chapter for mutual learning between Eastern and Western civilizations.

