Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Announces date for Q4 and FY-2025 Financial Results & Conference Call

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, announces that it will file and release its fourth quarter and fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, following the market close on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. This will be followed by a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. EST on the same day, presented by CEO, Dr. Raj DasGupta and CFO, John Gibson to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call & Webcast details:?

Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Time: 5:00 pm. Eastern Time (ET)

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 427581

Webcast link: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2975/53306

To help ensure that the conference begins in a timely manner, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.?

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available for two weeks beginning on December 10, 2025 through December 24, 2025. To access the replay, the dial-in number is 877-481-4010 and 919-882-2331. The replay passcode is 52770.

Investor and Media Contact:?????

Jason Roy

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Electrovaya Inc.

jroy@electrovaya.com / 905-855-4618

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA) is a technology-driven lithium-ion battery company commercializing its proprietary Infinity Battery Technology, designed for superior safety, longevity, and performance in mission-critical industrial, robotics, defense and energy-storage applications. The Company leverages a strong intellectual-property portfolio and advanced materials expertise to deliver durable, high-value battery solutions to global OEMs and end users. To support growing demand and advancing energy-security and national-security objectives, Electrovaya is expanding U.S. manufacturing through its 52-acre Jamestown, New York site, which includes a 137,000-square-foot facility planned as its first gigafactory. Electrovaya also operates two Canadian sites focused on research, engineering, and product commercialization. For more information, please visit www.electrovaya.com.

SOURCE: Electrovaya, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/electrovaya-announces-date-for-q4-and-fy-2025-financial-results-and-conference-cal-1111732