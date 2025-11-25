Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Kirkland Lake Discoveries (TSXV: KLDC) (OTCID: KLKLF) ("KLDC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its fully funded 25,000-metre diamond drilling program designed to unlock a system of gold and polymetallic targets across the Company's extensive land package in the Kirkland Lake region of Ontario.

Highlights

Fully funded 25,000-metre drill program begins , with first rig turning at the high-priority Winnie Lake Stock (WLS) contact corridor; second rig planned for January 2026

, with first rig turning at the high-priority Winnie Lake Stock (WLS) contact corridor; second rig planned for January 2026 Two coexisting mineralizing systems confirmed - a Copper-Rich Massive Sulphide (CRMS) system and an Intrusion-Related Gold System (IRGS) - significantly enhancing discovery potential

- a Copper-Rich Massive Sulphide (CRMS) system and an Intrusion-Related Gold System (IRGS) - significantly enhancing discovery potential Technical team expanded , adding Vice-President Exploration Ben Cleland, P.Geo. and Technical Advisor Dr. Jean-François Montreuil to accelerate discovery efforts

, adding Vice-President Exploration and Technical Advisor to accelerate discovery efforts AGM results announced, with all resolutions approved and Board and auditor appointments confirmed

"The start of this 25,000-metre drill program marks a transformational moment for Kirkland Lake Discoveries. Over the past two years, our team has built an understanding of the geology around the Winnie Lake Stock, and the confirmation of two coexisting mineralizing systems has elevated the scale of what is possible here. With a strengthened technical team and a fully funded program, we are now positioned to drill with both confidence and purpose. Every hole we put into the ground is designed to advance our understanding of systems that we believe have the potential to deliver meaningful new discoveries for our shareholders and for the Kirkland Lake region."

- Stefan Sklepowicz, CEO, Kirkland Lake Discoveries

KLDC officially commenced drilling on November 21st, with the first rig positioned along the contact corridor on the margins of the WLS (Figure 1). The Company anticipates the addition of a second drill rig in early 2026 to accelerate systematic testing of high-priority target areas. The company's exploration is currently focused on KL West and the contact corridor (Figure 2) and surrounding structures associated with the WLS.

Figure 1 - KLDC's KL West and KL East Properties. Agnico Eagle's Macassa Mine and Upper Beaver Mine (in development) are in close proximity to KLDC's active drilling areas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5701/275822_afe09260d4b08970_001full.jpg

Figure 2 - The newly discovered Wolverine Bend gold/critical metals occurrence, the untested Winnie West target, and Nine Mile target. The convergence of interpreted structures, soil anomalies (up to 2x standard deviation), zones of magnetic destruction, and additional proximal gold showings makes Wolverine Bend a compelling first priority for the 25,000-metre drill program.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5701/275822_afe09260d4b08970_002full.jpg

Dual Mineralizing Systems Confirmed

Building on Phase 1 results and an updated geological model, KLDC has confirmed the presence of two distinct but coexisting mineralizing systems along the WLS Contact Corridor:

Copper-Rich Massive Sulphide (CRMS) System

Intrusion-Related Gold System (IRGS)

This dual-system framework significantly enhances the Company's discovery potential within the prolific Archean Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's most productive gold camps. Multiple target zones around the WLS highlight the geological importance of both the syn-volcanic emplacement of the intrusion into mafic volcanic rocks and the subsequent regional deformation events that redistributed gold-bearing hydrothermal fluids. These processes have created a highly prospective environment for new gold and polymetallic discoveries.

The overlap of these two systems suggests a long-lived mineralizing event, increasing the potential for finding higher-grade and larger-tonnage zones.

Target Areas

Wolverine Bend Showing

KLDC's Phase 2 drilling began at the newly discovered Wolverine Bend Area, where August's inaugural drill program identified a five-metre mineralized interval within the intrusive WLS (drillhole KLD25-32, see October 27th, 2025 news release). The current drilling aims to:

Determine the orientation and depth extent of this mineralized zone

of this mineralized zone Evaluate potential extensions of mineralization into the southern mafic volcanics

Test northwest-trending structures related to the Amikougami Lake Shear Zone to the east

Winnie West

Drilling is following up on the newly discovered Au-Ag-Cu-Bi quartz vein within the WLS contact corridor intersected in drillhole KLD25-31 (see October 27th, 2025 news release) and the recent MobileMT conductivity anomaly. Drilling will focus on the western extension of the massive sulphide mineralization in mafic volcanics and proximal quartz vein-hosted gold in syenites (0.035 g/t Au, 12.75 g/t Ag, 1395 ppm Cu and 1235 ppm Bi) at contact margins sampled in May 2025.

Nine Mile Area

KLDC will drill-test a 1.5km2 intrusion-related gold soil anomaly characterized by elevated Au-Bi-Cu-Mo-W values along the northwestern margin of the WLS. Recent geophysical datasets including electromagnetic (EM) and magnetic surveys, have demonstrated a coincident EM response paired with a zone of magnetic destruction, a signature commonly associated with hydrothermal alteration surrounding mineralized intrusive systems.

Expanded Exploration Team

The Company is pleased to announce the addition to its technical team of two key members: Ben Cleland, P.Geo, as Vice-President Exploration, and Dr. Jean-François Montreuil, as Technical Advisor.

Ben Cleland, P.Geo - Vice-President Exploration

Mr. Cleland previously held senior roles at Vior Inc. and Greenstone Gold Mines, where he led technical teams, oversaw district-scale exploration programs, and contributed to capital-raising initiatives. He is a registered Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo. Ontario) with more than 15 years of experience advancing mineral projects across Canada.

Ben brings a strong track record in exploration strategy, operational oversight, and stakeholder engagement, with recognized expertise in greenstone belt geology, structural controls on gold mineralization, and integrating multi-disciplinary datasets to guide discovery-focused exploration.

As VP Exploration, Mr. Cleland will oversee exploration strategy, technical governance, and program execution across KLDC's projects, working closely with the CEO, executive team, and Board to drive long-term value creation.

In connection with his appointment as VP Exploration, Mr. Cleland has been granted 1,000,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.40 ("Options") in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercisable for a 5-year term expiring November 24, 2030, and subject to vesting provisions.

Dr. Jean-François Montreuil, P. Geo - Technical Advisor

Dr. Montreuil has more than a decade of experience exploring and characterizing complex hydrothermal systems associated with precious and critical metals. He contributed significantly to the advancement of Red Pine's Wawa Gold Project, including the discovery of the Minto Mine Deposit.

He holds a Ph.D. in Earth Sciences from INRS-ETE in Quebec City and continues to pursue active scientific research. His collaborations include work with the Geological Survey of Canada, BRGM, the Geological Survey of South Australia, BHP-Olympic Dam, the University of Windsor, and Laurentian University. Dr. Montreuil has authored multiple peer-reviewed publications in international geology journals.

The addition of Mr. Cleland and Dr. Montreuil meaningfully strengthens the technical team's depth upon which KLDC can rely. Their combined expertise will help ensure that this significant drill program is executed efficiently, guided by strong geological discipline, and strategically aligned to deliver impactful results.

Inside Look at KLDC's Targeting Process

KLDC continues its commitment to industry-leading transparency through Season 2 of its YouTube exploration series, KLDC Treasure Hunters. In the latest episode, Executive Chairman Denis Laviolette, CEO Stefan Sklepowicz, and members of the technical team provide a detailed walkthrough of key targeting areas across KL West.



This episode introduces KLDC's strengthened exploration team and outlines the early stages of the Company's 2025-2026 exploration plan, including the work underway to:

Build and refine critical baseline datasets

Integrate geophysics, geochemistry, and historical and new core data

Consolidate multiple geological layers into a cohesive, district-scale exploration model

Highlight priority drill targets informed by this integrated framework.

Investors are given a front-row view of how KLDC is assembling and interpreting the data that forms the foundation of its targeting decisions and discovery strategy.

The newest episode is available on the Company's website, on its official YouTube channel, and using this direct link: https://youtu.be/DCzc5-31FFc

Annual General and Special Meeting Results

The Company is also pleased to report the results of its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on November 18, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario.

Shareholders approved all resolutions detailed in the Company's management information circular, including:

Setting the number of directors at four (4)

Electing all nominees to the Board of Directors for the ensuing year

Appointing Crowe MacKay LLP as auditor of the Company and authorizing the Board to set the auditor's remuneration

Approving the Company's Stock Option Plan

Votes representing 29,945,451 shares were cast, representing 25.82% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares as of the record date.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Benjamin Cleland, P.Geo., VP Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) has assembled a 400-km2 exploration portfolio in the Kirkland Lake region of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the most prolific mining districts in the world. The Company's properties span key fault zones, geophysical anomalies, and volcanic-sedimentary contacts within the Blake River Group, a highly prospective assemblage known to host both gold and polymetallic massive-sulphide deposits.

With exploration permits now in place, KLDC is positioned to advance a strong pipeline of drill-ready targets at KL East and KL West, supported by multiple anomalous soil trends, historical mineral showings, and structurally controlled intersections. The team combines strong technical experience with a focus on smart, efficient exploration designed to deliver results.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the Company's future drill programs, the results thereof, and the potential for new discoveries. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

